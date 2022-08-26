Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.