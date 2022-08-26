It’s no secret that many Americans suffer from having diabetes, with some dying from the disease.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 37.3 million people are diagnosed with diabetes nationwide, with 8.5 million people undiagnosed. The CDC also estimates that 96 million people that are 18 or older have prediabetes, which it says is 38% of the adult population. The CDC also says that 26.4 million people ages 65 and older have prediabetes, which it says is 48.8% of that population.
The CDC also says that 102,188 people died from complications from the disease in the United States and it is the eighth highest cause of death in the United States in 2020.
“As a community health center, as is the case with most community health centers, we realize the importance of preventive care,” said Raymond M. Babowicz, the director of communications, government relations, and marketing for the Community Health Center of the North Country. “We try to do everything we can to minimize your time in the exam room, as much as possible.”
The center offers programs like the diabetes self-management program, which allows for people to control A1C levels. The CDC says that the A1C test measures the percentage of red blood cells that have sugar-coated hemoglobin.
The CDC describes a “normal” A1C result to be under 5.7%, prediabetes to be at 5.7% to 6.4% and diabetes to be at 6.5% or higher, and it says the higher an A1C is, the higher risk for diabetes.
People have many options to receive diabetes care, Mr. Babowicz, including most health care providers.
“Most health care providers today would certainly treat your diabetes and get you enrolled in any type of programs you need to be enrolled in,” he said. “Diabetes care is available on a fairly widespread level today.”
The cost of insulin is something that has been a hot topic of discussion for some time now, and even with insulin costs skyrocketing, Mr. Babowicz said that there are services available to help people afford insulin.
“There’s a lot of legislation being pushed around right now to hopefully alleviate any challenges in the future,” he said. “But even for right now, if you were to come into any of our health center locations, and you were going to have a challenge accessing your insulin due to cost, anyone of our care coordinators would get you in a prescription assistance program, and you would be taken care of. A patient is not going to go without their insulin, bottom line.”
The Community Health Center has also started a campaign called “Helping You Before There’s a Problem,” which is aimed not just for diabetes, but an overall preventive care campaign.
Mr. Babowicz said the campaign is “simplified education,” that they put out mostly on social media, as well as their patient portal. Some of the things included in the campaign include diabetes, cholesterol, heart disease, eye health, oral health.
“Anything that can be construed as a preventive model of care,” he said. “We push out very easy-to-read educational materials so people can, again, stay as healthy as possible on the front end.”
He said everyone needs to do their part.
“We all need to do our part to build healthy communities, and we all win in the long run that way,” he said.
Cynthia F. Wells, outreach and enrollment coordinator for the Community Health Center of the North Country, as well as a diabetes educator, said that the classes offered at the Community Health Center aren’t just for people with diabetes or prediabetes, but also family members of those who have the disease.
Mr. Babowicz said that people don’t understand that diabetes affects everyone.
“People I think sometimes look at it as a disease of just older people, and/or lower-income people, and it’s not,” he said. “It’s a disease that affects, and unfortunately costs, the lives of people across the socio-economic spectrum and certainly across demographics.”
As part of the diabetes prevention program offered at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, certified diabetes educator Shannon VanHouse said anyone can join classes to make lifestyle changes, not just specifically for diabetes.
“The truth of the matter is the things that we talk about for prevention of diabetes is the same thing we would talk about for somebody who is managing diabetes, or wants to lose weight, lower their blood pressure, lower cholesterol, so all of these health markers can be improved with healthy lifestyle change, so it’s really open to anybody,” she said.
Ms. VanHouse said when people are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes they should see a diabetes educator, and she recommends starting with a one-on-one appointment.
In order to lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, people should watch what they eat and exercise, among other aspects.
“That’s good advice, (what’s) really important is to really understand what those things mean,” she said. “Really explain to them what eating healthy means, and
really it means eating mostly real food, real food that looks like it did when it grew out of the ground, came off the bush, out of the tree, or off of the animal.”
One thing Ms. VanHouse doesn’t like is labeling someone as a diabetic, and would instead like to hear people to instead say a person who has diabetes.
“Because if you have something, you can manage it, but if you are something, it’s just who you are, so I think it’s just kind of limiting language,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.