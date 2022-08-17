For the north country, as large and rural as it is, telehealth has become a valuable tool to providers and patients alike, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest benefits of telemedicine is the expansion of access for rural areas where patients would otherwise need to travel long distances to get specialty care. Some local organizations, like the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, have been utilizing telehealth for years. In 2015, FDRHPO began a collaboration with the Adirondack Health Institute to form the North Country Telehealth Partnership — a unified effort to plan and implement telemedicine throughout Northern and Central New York. Using technology and resources made available by the partnership, providers throughout Northern New York have applied telemedicine across the health care spectrum. The partnership is responsible for the implementation of numerous telehealth programs across an 11-county region.
In an expansion of their long term telehealth partnership, FDRHPO and AHI recently created the North Country Digital Inclusion Coalition to identify barriers faced by providers and patients in rural communities. The coalition works to identify challenges and barriers faced by providers and individuals in rural communities to ensure telehealth services are sustainable, accessible, and affordable throughout the north country region.
In January, AHI was awarded funding from the New York Digital Inclusion Fund, a new program that was created through the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. The fund had 10 grantees for Coalition Building grants, which were planning grants aimed to get coalitions off the ground throughout the state, focused on all things digital inclusion.
“We applied for this funding when we saw the opportunity arise because we felt like it was a seamless addition to our current north country telehealth partnership and we’re always looking for new ways to increase access to telehealth and health care throughout the north country,” said Nancy Delmastro, telehealth project manager for AHI. “Digital equity has been such a focus these days, so we applied for this funding and we formed the North Country Digital Inclusion Coalition, utilizing some of our existing partners on the health care end, folks that we work with in our various roles, but we also extended the invitation to individuals beyond, we wanted to ensure that all stakeholders that work in with digital inclusion space had this opportunity.”
Ms. Delmastro noted that the coalition was able to recruit individuals from telecommunications companies that represent the region, to bring on broadband experts that are working on broadband for all initiatives. The coalition invited the library systems as they play a key role in digital equity work and education, as well as inviting universities, schools, economic development councils, and more.
The coalition has launched two surveys – one for community members and one for providers – both with the aim to identify barriers to telehealth access and digital equity and to gain perspectives regarding their telehealth utilization and challenges. The North Country Telehealth Partnership has been in existence since 2015, with the aim of increasing access to health care through telehealth technology, especially in rural areas. Though usage of telehealth technology was gradually taking off between 2015 and 2019, its growth increased exponentially because of the COVID pandemic — from just 231 visits in 2015 to over 128,000 in 2020 and over 170,000 in 2021. Now that patients and their health care providers have more than likely had an opportunity to use telemedicine for visits, it is an opportune time to find out what their experiences were like.
“There are three things that needed to be reviewed or looked at: Ability, is there a knowledge or education on the utilization of technology? Availability, is there adequate coverage for all the residents that are under our under our care? And then affordability,” said Pat Fontana, director of population health at FDRHPO. “And if you look at those three, ability we can perhaps help with, we can maybe provide education, provide that training to folks who need education on how to utilize the technology. Affordability, maybe we can help with by helping them afford those existing services or providing them with the actual phone or the communication mechanism. The part that is somewhat beyond our control is that availability, that lack of coverage, and so we’re trying to get a big picture of all the challenges and then hone in on the challenges or the barriers that we can directly impact.”
This information is key to helping continually make improvements and reduce barriers to access to telemedicine options. All providers and community members in the survey area of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties are encouraged to take the survey. The health care provider survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NCDIC2, and the community member survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NCDIC.
From the health care provider side of things regarding the survey, the coalition wanted to get a better idea of what percentage of daily visits are being conducted via telehealth or telephonic calls. If providers are not providing telehealth, the coalition wants to know the reasons behind that, the biggest barriers they’re facing. It also would like to know what they’re hearing from their patients moving forward beyond the pandemic as we get into the new normal, whether they’re likely to continue offering telehealth, and how the coalition could continue to support on the provider end. For the community member survey, the coalition is focused on access to telehealth, whether they’re utilizing telehealth at all during the pandemic or beyond and if not, why or what are the biggest barriers? According to Ms. Delmastro, a lot of people mentioned that they were unaware it was available or some just prefer visiting their doctors in person.
“We have to remember that quite a few people still are uncomfortable utilizing technology for various reasons,” Ms. Delmastro said. “There’s a lot of misconceptions that still exist around telehealth, security and privacy being one. People just being uncomfortable utilizing it, not thinking that they’ll have a comprehensive visit with their providers compared to being in person, so the education and awareness surrounding this issue is something that maybe has been overlooked a little bit.”
She noted that the coalition will work to increase efforts surrounding education and digital literacy skills training to ensure that communities are well equipped with these tools, but of course if people want to go in person they won’t be told not to or that they have to use telehealth; the coalition just wants to ensure that it’s available to all. If there are barriers, the coalition wants to know.
As of July 7, the coalition had received 194 community responses and almost 60 health care provider responses.
“What we’re seeing really is that reliable broadband and internet access continue to be the number one barrier to utilizing telehealth and beyond telehealth, just digital life really; this goes so much beyond just health care access,” Ms. Delmastro said. “It’s school, work, just getting connected virtually.”
She noted that the Coalition also received numbers on how many folks do not have access to the appropriate technology, even a smartphone or computing device, and that those numbers are higher than the state average for the north country. What the coalition is looking to do now that it has some of this preliminary data is explore opportunities for it to put this data into programmatic efforts and how it can expand the telehealth partnership to help communities further.
Ms. Delmastro said some additional funding has been applied for with the goal to create educational and awareness opportunities for community members and health care partners to really address and support the awareness, or lack of understanding, of digital literacy skills that may be a little bit lower than the coalition would like to see to support efforts.
“Even before the pandemic, digital inequality was an issue,” Mr. Fontana said. “But COVID just shined a big spotlight on that issue and brought to light the need for digital equity across the entire region. Some of us were fortunate enough to have access to those things, many were not. This has really become a necessity in today’s world much like electricity was years ago, or motorized transportation and even the telephone.”
Once all responses have been collected for the surveys, the information gathered will be shared out to all telehealth and health care partners throughout the region. There will be opportunities to present on this data as well, ensuring that all health care partners are receiving it for their own use in their organizations as well.
“We really want to help improve access to the service, to make it available to every patient and every provider in our region,” Mr. Fontana said. “I would encourage community members and professional stakeholders to help us to understand their experiences, opinions, perceptions on telemedicine, what their frustrations are with it, what they like about it, what they don’t like, what their barriers are through the surveys, because this will help us to identify any existing gaps in telehealth services and perhaps to implement strategies to address any challenges.”
