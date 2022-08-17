For the north country, as large and rural as it is, telehealth has become a valuable tool to providers and patients alike, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest benefits of telemedicine is the expansion of access for rural areas where patients would otherwise need to travel long distances to get specialty care. Some local organizations, like the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, have been utilizing telehealth for years. In 2015, FDRHPO began a collaboration with the Adirondack Health Institute to form the North Country Telehealth Partnership — a unified effort to plan and implement telemedicine throughout Northern and Central New York. Using technology and resources made available by the partnership, providers throughout Northern New York have applied telemedicine across the health care spectrum. The partnership is responsible for the implementation of numerous telehealth programs across an 11-county region.

In an expansion of their long term telehealth partnership, FDRHPO and AHI recently created the North Country Digital Inclusion Coalition to identify barriers faced by providers and patients in rural communities. The coalition works to identify challenges and barriers faced by providers and individuals in rural communities to ensure telehealth services are sustainable, accessible, and affordable throughout the north country region.

