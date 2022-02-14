For the past few years, Naturally Lewis, the umbrella brand for development agencies in Lewis County including the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and the Lewis County Development Corporation (LCDC), has focused on the growth and development of small businesses in the area, offering a number of funding opportunities and professional connections.
In December, the Doing Business As Lewis County, or DBA Lewis program, was launched, reorganizing how entrepreneurs can engage Naturally Lewis and tap into the opportunities offered there.
The program, led by economic development specialist Jenna Kraeger Lauraine, is at face value a re-branding of services, but it is also a well-considered program focused on streamlining the process of starting a new business or growing an established business by helping entrepreneurs, in part, learn what they don’t know while providing easy access to what they are sure they need.
“I think with entrepreneurs, it’s a very daunting process to start a business,” said Naturally Lewis Executive Director Brittany Davis, “They may not know they need to file a DBA (a “Doing Business As” form to secure their business name) and go see a lawyer and write a business plan… And a lot of the (financial) resources we work with are not necessarily out there or marketed very well to businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Many counties around the country have established business “ecosystems” and to get started for Lewis, the Naturally Lewis team examined how those work and then tweaked the models for the local context, harnessing the county’s small size to individualize what they could offer each business.
Businesses get involved with DBA Lewis by first completing a survey online or connecting by phone or visiting the Naturally Lewis office in Lowville.
Mrs. Lauraine then takes time with each entrepreneur to get a better sense of their needs, ultimately providing them with a list of people, organizations or other businesses that are partners in the program offering services including business planning, bookkeeping, leadership training, marketing, web site development and legal services, that can help them the way they need to be helped.
“We go through (with them) and prioritize the top three or four that they can work on in the next couple of months, then we will get back together to say okay, what did we accomplish?” she explained, “The point is not to to overwhelm them, it’s to assist them to get the right things that they need at the right time.”
Setting realistic milestones with the entrepreneurs is a key aspect of the process and while Mrs. Lauraine will do everything in her power to connect the businesses with the right service providers, she is not there to “force” the process on anyone. Reaching the milestones is all about the determination of the new or existing business owner.
Mrs. Davis said that while many people have new business ideas, they often dismiss themselves and their ideas by assuming its “stupid,” or impossible to bring to fruition.
“We can help make that dream or that random idea possible and it could be a great little business in Lewis County,” she said.
“We get people who have thought about it for a long time, but there’s always a lack of capital,” Mrs. Lauraine added, “So maybe we need to look at it from a different angle. I think a lot of people have the ideas and they need the plan to back it up... and then, from that business plan, how do you implement those things? How do you get financing to support your plans? It’s all interconnected and I think (DBA Lewis) is a call to those entrepreneurs that have said, ‘I want to do this. I want to go out on my own. I’ve had this idea forever but how do I make it a reality?’”
Nicholas Roes is one of those people.
Mr. Roes, who was born and raised in Lowville, left the area to attend Gordon College in Wenham, Mass., followed by teaching in New Hampshire.
Since returning, he noticed a need in Lewis County that he knew how to fill.
“What I’ve seen in the north country is that a lot of small mom-and-pop-type companies are starting to get a bit larger… There’s been an increase, I think, of tourism in the region… but there’s almost a bigger need now for a digital presence that allows people to find information a lot faster, so I’ve been working in that niche to help businesses fit in that digital ecosystem.”
Combining his marketing and graphic design skills with his painting of area landscapes and buildings with modern lines and emotional color palettes, he started Nicholas Roes Studios, LLC and launched his website www.nicholasroes.com.
In November, Mr. Roes decided “to bite the bullet and start going for it more fully.”
“I’d been thinking about it for awhile and I guess that’s where the DBA Lewis program really helped me. It gave me the confidence and support to really know I have the tools to go forward,” he said.
From the DBA Lewis services, he will be meeting with a bookkeeper and getting help with the cost which would have otherwise caused him to delay doing so.
The program will pay 75% of agreed-upon services through funding provided by the Lewis County IDA, with the business owners contributing the rest.
Now Mr. Roes is working on building up his client base and fine tuning his website.
He is also about to join the program as a graphic design and digital marketing service provider for other businesses which will in turn help him work on that client base.
“That’s all part of growing the ecosystem,” said Mrs. Lauraine, “It’s this big circular motion thing and we have more people signing up (as participants and providers) all the time.”
For some entrepreneurs, the path into the program is the opposite of Mr. Roes.
Kelsey Blackwell of Blackwell Bookkeeping said her business focusing on getting businesses organized on Quickbooks, setting up sales tax processes and maintaining financial operations, has been picking up speed since she announced it on Facebook in the summer of 2020.
She was recruited as a service partner for DBA Lewis after she joined the county Chamber of Commerce, which shares office space with Naturally Lewis.
Now, however, she is also a participating entrepreneur, has had a new logo designed and is connecting with a web site developer to improve her existing online interface.
Both of these services are things she would not have been able to do without Naturally Lewis’s program.
“As a small business starting out, I can’t afford a $2,000 website build, but I can afford $500, so they’re really alleviating a lot of the up front cost knowing that in the long run, helping us is going to make our area stronger,” Ms. Blackwell said.
In the first month of the program, 30 entrepreneurs – half starting from scratch and half established businesses looking to level up – have taken the survey and are working with Mrs. Lauraine.
Because “need drove the evolution of this program,” communication with the entrepreneurs is crucial for the DBA Lewis County program and how Naturally Lewis engages the small businesses who are working to fill needs they see in the local community, creating the “core of the economy” as they do.
