The U.S. Economic Development Administration describes economic resilience as the ability to avoid, withstand, and recover from major disruption or economic downturn caused by a major economic shift, natural disaster, closure of a military base, or loss of a major employer. We could also add pandemic to that list. Investing in resilience is essential to the long-term success of our businesses, and our communities and our region. From both the private and public sector perspectives, three key resiliency issues facing us include supply chains, workforce and downtown revitalization.
We hear regularly about supply chain delays and shipping logjams affecting business output—whether it has to do with a manufacturer in need of components, or a retailer in need of inventory to meet consumer demand. Forecasts vary, and although many project that supply chain delays could last into 2023, most say they should start to ease by mid-2022. The pandemic showed that many businesses came to rely too much on one source, particularly when that source was overseas. Now, many are seeking to mitigate future risk and become more resilient by diversifying among various sources. Some who came to rely too heavily on a distant international source are now looking to establish additional domestic sources closer to home. In some cases, they are taking control over their own supply chain by creating new facilities to produce what they need for themselves.
For the general public welfare, we as a region must especially address supply chain and distribution networks as it relates to food. Throughout much of the pandemic, we saw store shelves empty of meat, dairy, and other products. Desperation was evident by the number of cars lining up hours before food distribution events were to begin. This is ironic when you think about agriculture being such a key element of the north country economy and way of life. However, although we produce meat and dairy in the region, we do not have the bottling facilities or the USDA certified meat processing facilities necessary to get an adequate supply into the hands of the general public. We also face limitations in the transportation and distribution networks for processing and delivering a variety of produce within the region. Fortunately, there are several efforts underway across the region to address these challenges and to build resiliency within the local food system so it can better withstand future disruptions.
Developing our workforce is also important to building economic resiliency. We have been hearing frequently about The Great Resignation, referring to the accelerating retirements, or people leaving their jobs to stay home, become entrepreneurs, or take new jobs elsewhere that satisfy their desires for personal growth and/or work-life balance. The time spent at home during the pandemic—either working remotely, being laid off, or having hours reduced—caused a radical realignment of values. Employers wishing to recruit, retain and strengthen their talent pool will need to create an attractive workplace culture, with competitive pay and benefits, where employees feel valued.
On the public sector side, economic developers, workforce development and our educational institutions must work closely with our businesses to create the training programs that create the type of talent pool needed by employers. We need to be responsive, flexible and creative in putting systems in place not only to meet the skills needed for today’s workforce; but also the ability to respond effectively as those needs evolve in the future.
The health and vitality of the villages and cities that comprise the region’s community centers are also key to the region’s economic resiliency. These are the centers of government and commerce and they make an important first impression on visitors who might stop to spend their money on food, entertainment, or recreation; or on those considering moving their family or business to the region. Although the decline of our downtowns was an undesirable trend that went on for decades, many communities have begun to see the fruits of their efforts to revive their downtowns. These initiatives tend to begin with the physical revitalization of the community, followed then by the effort to attract a complementary mix of places for us to shop, eat, and engage with one another. It takes time; but such efforts of various scale are alive across the region in communities such as Adams, Canton, Carthage, Clayton, Lowville, Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Watertown, and more.
