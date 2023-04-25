Enviornmental Business Column: Tourism drives economic stimulation in NNY

Tourism is a key economic driver in Northern New York. People travel from across the state, country, and border to enjoy all the region has to offer. From the rich waterways famous for diverse fishing and boating opportunities to the expansive forests enjoyed year-round by outdoor enthusiasts, DEC plays a vital role in protecting our natural resources and providing opportunities for people to enjoy them.
Lands managed by DEC on behalf of the people of New York state include some of the most spectacular scenery in the state. Encompassing five counties, Region 6 DEC staff oversee 102 state forests, 25 conservation esements, and five campgrounds and day use areas and the trail systems within them.
These lands, which are used for an array of outdoor activities including hiking, mountain biking, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, equestrian use, birding, fishing, and hunting, among others, make maintenance of the forest trails critical to sustaining the region’s tourism industry. Trails and their users generate substantial economic benefits.
It is estimated that 50 to 70 million Americans use trails every year. This number has only increased since the pandemic. While some of these trails are local, millions of Americans are driving long distances to reach their destinations. We have all seen out-of-state license plates on vehicles parked near popular trailheads. Communities along trails benefit from the influx of visitors going to restaurants, snack shops, and other retail establishments. On longer trails, hotels, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds and outdoor outfitters benefit.
In addition to the immediate benefits realized through the purchase of sales and services, the use of state lands and amenities like trail systems have the ability to grow communities, create jobs, and increase property values within a region.
To help sustain local tourism, DEC is making investments to improve public access to state lands and waters, upgrade campgrounds and facilities, and increase public awareness and information of all the outdoor recreation opportunities available in the region and across the state.
In the town of Ellisburg, Jefferson County, repeated flooding due to beaver activity resulted in damage to Lakeview Wildlife Management Area trails. Region 6 Wildlife and Operations staff worked together to restore the trail connection that provides access from the parking area at Southwick Beach State Park to the lake shore by rerouting approximately 150 feet of trail leading to a newly constructed 40-foot bridge. The completed project cost approximately $8,000.
The Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in the town of Canton, St. Lawrence County, contains a section of railroad bed that is utilized as a snowmobile trail. Along this route, an abandoned railroad bridge spanning approximately 110 feet over the outlet channel of the WMA was closed for use due to the deteriorated condition of the wooden deck. Through creative engineering, DEC avoided the need for rerouting the trail by designing and constructing a new bridge deck capable of supporting snow grooming. The $20,000 project repurposed the remaining century-old railroad bridge structure, providing a shining example of DEC’s resourcefulness and commitment to sustainability.
At the Cranberry Lake Campground and Day Use Area in the town of Cranberry Lake, St. Lawrence County, DEC staff made improvements to the potable water distribution system, reducing maintenance and ensuring users have a safe and consistent water supply. The $700,000 project included replacement of approximately 12,000 feet of waterline, both water distribution systems at the facility received new treatment systems including new pump controls and new disinfectant feed system, and all water hydrants were replaced to meet standards for accessibility.
In the town of Boylston, Oswego County, in the Winona State Forest, Region 6 Operations staff recently completed construction on the Little Sandy Creek Bridge. The 110-foot structure is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA).
Projects are ongoing across the region. From trail maintenance and upgrades to the construction of new boat launches DEC is working every day to help support local economies by protecting and enhancing the public lands, ensuring that residents and visitors can access and enjoy all that the region has to offer for years to come.
Additionally, initiatives like the New York state Birding Trail and its online map at www.ibirdny.org are making it easier for New Yorkers and visitors to find places to go while promoting sustainable, nature-based tourism and inclusion in the outdoors. By highlighting the best places to go birding in Region 6 and beyond—places like Lakeview Wildlife Management Area in Ellisburg, Jefferson County, the Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area in Lowville, Lewis County, and Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area in Cold Brook, Herkimer County—we’re inspiring new outdoor enthusiasts and experienced ones alike to connect with nature.
All New Yorkers and visitors should be able to access, enjoy, and feel welcome on state lands. These lands belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors. While enjoying these shared spaces, be respectful of other visitors. Share trails, treat people with kindness, and leave things as you found them for others to enjoy.
All of us have a responsibility to Love Our New York Lands and protect them for future generations. DEC encourages users to follow the Hiker Responsibility Code, practice Leave No Trace TM principles, and consider visiting trails less traveled.
I encourage you to find your next adventure using DECinfo Locator - an interactive map full of trails, parking areas, campsites, lean-tos, conservation easements, and other information. This and other valuable tools on DEC’s website can help plan and prepare for an outing on state-managed lands that every New Yorker can enjoy.
