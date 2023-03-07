Environmental Business Column: Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act

Green World, abstract environmental backgrounds

On Election Day 2022, New Yorkers across the state voted overwhelmingly in support of the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, paving the way for environmental improvements that will preserve, protect, and enhance our natural resources while creating jobs in the process.

This $4.2 billion investment will benefit all communities across the state, providing resources to help ensure New Yorkers have access to clean water to drink, investing in critical water infrastructure, restoring environmental habitats, reducing flood risks, preserving outdoor spaces and local farms, and investing in climate change mitigation and adaptation projects that will reduce air pollution, lower carbon emissions, and improve the ability of communities to withstand the climate-driven increase in severe weather events and flooding.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.