Environmental Business Column: Comprehensive and protective pesticide regulations

Close your eyes and envision Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) employees at work. Are they in a forest? At the river? On a mountain trail? What about on a farm?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Ag Census, there are more than 33,000 farms in New York State and more than 4,200 of these farms call the north country home. Farms are an important part of the Northern New York environment and economy, providing the region with agricultural products and critical jobs.
DEC recognizes the value of the farm industry and is proud to assist farmers in a variety of ways, including helping to gain a better understanding of ways to improve energy efficiency, develop farm-based renewable energy, and how to use practices that are more environmentally sustainable. These practices help farms cut operating costs and reduce pollution.
Additionally, DEC’s dedicated employees help farms and other agricultural businesses comply with the environmental laws that protect the wildlife, land, water and air. No matter the size, farms must comply with federal and state laws and regulations.
A great example is DEC assisting farmers in understanding environmental regulations pertaining to the handling and use of pesticides. Pesticides are commonly used by farmers to protect crops and stored commodities from pests, including insects, weeds, rats, mice and fungi. When pesticides are used correctly, they can safeguard human health by keeping our food supply free of pests that can cause contamination. The proper use of pesticides also includes farmers reading and understanding the pesticide label to ensure correct application and use.
DEC identifies farmers applying pesticides as private applicators. Certification is not required for private applicators applying general use pesticides on an agricultural establishment. However, certification is required for private applicators using restricted-use pesticides. Regardless of whether the pesticide is restricted or general use, agricultural establishments need to comply with the Federal Worker Protection Standard (WPS) when they have workers or handlers working in the production area. When the WPS requirements are in effect, agricultural workers and handlers (people using the pesticides) are required to be trained, provided information, and provided decontamination supplies to protect against pesticide exposure. In addition, to further protect workers, they will not be permitted to enter fields or greenhouses where pesticides have been applied during a period of time specified on the label; however, there are limited exceptions with proper personal protective equipment.
DEC recognizes that pesticides are important tools for farmers to protect their operation. However, pesticides have the potential to seriously harm bees and other pollinators. To protect pollinators, certain pesticide labels contain pollinator protection language minimizing any pesticide exposure to pollinators. In January of this year, DEC announced the intent to limit the unrestricted use of pesticides that may potentially harm pollinator populations.
Products containing imidacloprid, acetamiprid, and thiamethoxam, labeled for foliar and/or widespread outdoor use and/or seed treatment will be classified as restricted use. Products labeled for directed application to trees and/or the ground around trees and plants are not included. The affected products can be possessed, used, and applied as general use products until Dec. 31, 2022. A full list of products identified for restriction can be found on the DEC website.
This reclassification will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and allow only certified pesticide applicators to purchase and possess these pesticide products, ensuring proper use by trained applicators. This will also enable DEC to collect sales data to estimate and monitor the quantities and locations where these products are used.
Farmers who utilize the reclassified pesticides and wish to continue use will need to either hire a certified applicator or take the certification exam. To become certified, an applicant would need to provide eligibility and take a certification exam in a DEC office. The eligibility info for private applicators can be found on the DEC’s website.
To learn more about the state’s comprehensive and protective pesticide regulations, or to inquire on the pesticide applicator certification process, please contact Amy Ortlieb Pesticide Control Specialist 2, Division of Materials Management by phone 315-793-2516.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.