Environmental Business Column: Environmental reviews and real estate

A scientist measuring environmental water quality.

Performing due diligence when buying, building, or expanding a home or business is key in ensuring you are making a wise investment. Many local, state, and at times, federal approvals can come into play to ensure a project meets the laws and regulations in place. These requirements exist to protect public safety, public health, the environment, and address other potential community concerns.

DEC works closely with developers, municipalities, homeowners, and other property owners to conduct comprehensive environmental reviews of projects within our regulatory authority. Building or expansion proposals, large or small, may be subject to environmental review if they impact a protected state resource and would require the proper permits. This is especially true when building in places like the north country, known for its rural landscapes and abundant natural resources.

