Environmental Business Column: Environmental reviews and real estate

Performing due diligence when buying, building, or expanding a home or business is key in ensuring you are making a wise investment. Many local, state, and at times, federal approvals can come into play to ensure a project meets the laws and regulations in place. These requirements exist to protect public safety, public health, the environment, and address other potential community concerns.
DEC works closely with developers, municipalities, homeowners, and other property owners to conduct comprehensive environmental reviews of projects within our regulatory authority. Building or expansion proposals, large or small, may be subject to environmental review if they impact a protected state resource and would require the proper permits. This is especially true when building in places like the north country, known for its rural landscapes and abundant natural resources.
A DEC Article 15 Protection of Waters Permit and/or Water Quality Certificate may be required for projects in or along the shoreline of streams, rivers, lakes, and ponds. Human activities can adversely affect or even destroy the delicate ecological balance of these important waterbodies, which also serve as a source of drinking water for some communities. Projects requiring such a permit include stabilizing a regulated streambank, installing utilities across regulated streams, or installing a culvert or bridge in regulated waters.
Regulated freshwater wetlands are also protected under Article 24 of the State Environmental Conservation Law, because they naturally filter and purify water and serve as a habitat for many species of plants and animals. Certain activities in wetlands require DEC permits because wetlands also provide critical flood and stormwater control functions as they absorb, store, and slow down the movement of rain and melt water, minimizing flooding and stabilizing water flow. In addition, wetlands often serve as groundwater discharge sites, maintaining base flow in streams and rivers. Given the many benefits wetlands provide, a construction project that potentially impacts or disturbs one may be prohibited or limited in scope through the DEC permitting process.
Projects within a wild, scenic and recreational river corridor require a DEC permit bearing the same name. The State’s Wild Scenic and Recreational Rivers Act protects those rivers of the state that possess outstanding scenic, ecological, recreational, historic, and scientific values. These attributes may include value derived from fish and wildlife and botanical resources, aesthetic quality, archaeological significance, and other cultural and historic features. It is State policy to preserve designated rivers in a free-flowing condition, safeguarding them from development and use.
DEC regularly encourages builders from across the state to incorporate the natural environment into their designs. However, it’s important to ensure construction, expansion, or remodeling of any property is not impacting protected state resources and all applicable permits are obtained before the first shovel goes into the ground. DEC is also just one part of the permitting process, as other state, federal and local municipalities play a large role in any such permitting.
Builders are encouraged to pre-screen the properties themselves by visiting DEC’s Environmental Resource Mapper online. It’s an interactive mapping application that can be used to identify some of New York state’s natural resources and environmental features that are state or federally protected, or of conservation concern: www.dec.ny.gov/animals/38801.html.
In addition, our knowledgeable staff are available to help New Yorkers with any projects that could have potential environmental impacts, and will continue to work with north country communities to keep New York a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.