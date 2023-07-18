Environmental Business Column: Get to know your local wetlands

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) encourages the public to get to know wetland regulations prior to planning a new build or a remodel or purchasing a home or property.

Wetlands—swamps, marshes, bogs, wet meadows—are areas saturated by surface or ground water sufficient to support distinctive vegetation adapted for life in saturated soil conditions. However, identifying wetlands isn’t as simple as looking for surface water. Although wetlands are often wet, a wetland might not be wet year-round. In fact, some of the most important wetlands are seasonally wet, such as vernal pools that only contain standing water in the spring.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.