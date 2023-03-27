Environmental Business Column: Woman at the forefront of Environmental Conservation

Woman scientist environmentalist sitting near the creek. She taking sample of water.

Throughout history, environmentalists have worked to preserve and protect our land, water, air, and wildlife, as well as our communities. In New York state and across the globe, women have often been at the forefront of efforts to improve our environment, shape policies and laws, and serve as fearless leaders, persevering through cultural challenges with skill and determination. From household names like Rachel Carson, who first brought attention to environmental issues with her book Silent Spring, to Nobel Prize-winner Wangari Maathai, who founded the Green Belt Movement, which has planted more than 51 million trees.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is proud to have more than 1,000 women on our team, advancing agency objectives including environmental equality, public health, economic growth, and social well-being, especially in Disadvantaged Communities that have been disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution.

