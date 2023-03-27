Environmental Business Column: Woman at the forefront of Environmental Conservation

Throughout history, environmentalists have worked to preserve and protect our land, water, air, and wildlife, as well as our communities. In New York state and across the globe, women have often been at the forefront of efforts to improve our environment, shape policies and laws, and serve as fearless leaders, persevering through cultural challenges with skill and determination. From household names like Rachel Carson, who first brought attention to environmental issues with her book Silent Spring, to Nobel Prize-winner Wangari Maathai, who founded the Green Belt Movement, which has planted more than 51 million trees.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is proud to have more than 1,000 women on our team, advancing agency objectives including environmental equality, public health, economic growth, and social well-being, especially in Disadvantaged Communities that have been disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution.
Here in the north country, more than 50 women are part of the DEC Region 6 team, representing the agency in each division.
One of those valuable team members is regional attorney Jennifer Dougherty. Dougherty, who has worked with DEC for eight years, focuses on environmental compliance and enforcement, ensuring New York’s stringent environmental laws are followed and polluters are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Dougherty earned her law degree from Syracuse University after graduating from Alfred University with a degree in Environmental Studies and Geology. Her interest in environmental protection began during her childhood, but took shape after her graduation from from Alfred when she spent seven years in Alaska working on industrial clean-up sites before returning to New York to attend law school. After law school, Dougherty worked in land use and development for a private firm for 10 years before joining DEC.
Her inspiration to work for DEC was born out of a fascination with issues related to waste and pollution. As a teenager, Dougherty discovered that a location near her hometown in Herkimer County had been designated as the potential landfill site, which prompted her to learn about the landfill siting process and perhaps more importantly, recognize and become more aware of the waste she was generating herself and how it impacted the world around her. That’s the moment Dougherty knew she was destined to work in the environmental field.
During her time with DEC, she has held true to her personal and professional desire to protect the natural resources, fish and wildlife species, and residents in the north country and throughout New York State. Dougherty has taken enforcement action against individuals and companies that illegally dump solid waste, break hunting laws, and pollute New York’s waters, among other issues. She considers these actions and the work she does each day with local partners in the north country as the most rewarding part of her job. Like most communities across New York State, Region 6 has an abundance of unique natural resources worth protecting, and DEC depends on members of the community and local partners to work with the agency to help preserve and protect them.
During her free time, Dougherty enjoys the environment; she advocates for, walking outdoors with her husband and dog near their home in Watertown. She’s also always eager to begin a new sewing project.
I commend Dougherty for her continued work to make the north country a better place to live for its residents and natural resources.
