Patients in Watertown seeking general medical treatment, and perhaps some specialty therapies and services not often found in one place, have the option to take advantage of multiple offerings all in one convenient location at La Sur Medical.
Dr. Jill M. Laureano-Surber designed the building herself and had it made in her vision, and La Sur Medical, located at 20053 Summit View Boulevard, houses her Family Medicine of Northern New York practice along with other specialty practices that help to manage the full care of each patient that comes through the door. The practice offers not only general healthcare, but also specialty options from other businesses operating from within the practice, such as medical massage therapy, physical therapy and hearing services.
“My goal was always to build a building that housed all the things that might be necessary to support a family medicine practice, so I designed this space and had La Sur built, which is a combination of my two last names that my friend came up with,” Dr. Laureano-Surber said. “The building I designed for all of the people that are in it. We used to have a yoga studio in it, but COVID destroyed it; it did not survive. I used to have a teaching kitchen and that space is empty now.”
Across the hall from Family Medicine of Northern New York is Warner Physical Therapy, owned by Amy and Brian Warner. Dr. Laureano-Surber and Mrs. Warner grew up together in Carthage. The medical building also houses the practice of Licensed Massage Therapist Susan Moore, of NNY Medical Massage Therapy, and the Watertown Hearing Aid Center.
Every other week an oculoplastics group comes to the practice from Syracuse, as there is no oculoplastic specialty in Watertown, offering another way for patients to utilize a specialty service at the same location. Dr. Laureano-Surber is also a DO, or Doctor of Osteopathy, and is dually board–certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative medicine. What that means is she does hands–on things so if a patient came in and said their back hurt, she could most likely help. She said she doesn’t really advertise that a lot because she basically already does as much as she can do for her current patients. She also helps patients out nutritionally.
“I have a little series on Facebook I do called ‘What’s Doc having for dinner?’ where I basically take pictures of what I’m eating for dinner and post recipes,” Dr. Laureano-Surber said. “I’m making recipes because I am terrible at following directions - that’s why I’m in private practice.”
Food-related posts and more can be found on the Family Medicine of Northern New York’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fmnny.
When COVID hit, Dr. Laureano-Surber said it was terrifying at first and patients couldn’t come to the practice because it didn’t even have the right personal protective equipment to safely see them at first. For awhile, it would see about 50% capacity of its patients.
“We just kept talking about what do we do? How do we get through this?” Dr. Laureano-Surber said. “I posted a lot, I used to write letters to patients on Facebook to kind of update patients. We never actually closed the practice; we continued to see patients in person.”
After majoring in Biology and Pre- Medicine at St. Lawrence University in Canton for two years, Dr. Laureano-Surber transferred to Boston College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theology in 2000.
“When I lived in Boston, tried to talk myself out of medical school,” she said. “The funny thing is I actually thought I couldn’t have a family and be a doctor and I ended up having four children in medical school and residency.”
She lived in Boston for about a year and tried to be a paralegal, but quickly realized she did not want to be a lawyer. She then moved to San Diego and was there for several years working for a company and making a six–figure salary. That city is where she met her husband, Anthony, who works as a financial advisor. One day she thought to herself that she really had always wanted to be a doctor and that the time was now, she either needed to quit then or she was never going to.
“So that’s what I did; I walked in and quit one day,” she said. “I said to my then boyfriend at the time I’m gonna apply to medical school and move back to Upstate New York, you’re either in or you’re out.”
Luckily, Mr. Surber was in, and the couple will celebrate 15 years of marriage in June.
Ultimately, she received her Doctor of Osteopathy from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2011. From 2011 to 2014, Dr. Laureano-Surber completed her residency in Family Medicine at Samaritan Medical Center through the University of New England.
Dr. Laureano-Surber always knew she wanted to be in business for herself and practice medicine the way she wanted, so after graduating from medical school on a Friday, she opened her medical practice the following Monday on Aug. 1, 2014.
“I wanted to practice medicine the way that I wanted to practice medicine, not the way somebody told me how to,” Dr. Laureano-Surber said. “I wanted to focus on health and wellness and be able to see as many or as few patients as we wanted to, and we see patients quite efficiently, I think, for what we do.”
According to Dr. Laureano-Surber, her husband was more instrumental in having them stay in the area than she was.
“Sometimes when you’re from here you don’t appreciate the area,” she said. “When I was talking about graduating, I was like, we can go anywhere we want and he was like, ‘Yes, but if we stay here, we can make a difference.’”
And, ultimately, making a difference in patient lives is what Family Medicine of Northern New York is all about. Helping Dr. Laureano-Surber realize this dream for the last few years has been Michael A. O’Hagen, PA-C.
Originally from Long Island, his wife grew up in the north country, so they moved up here to be closer to her family and have been living here since 2015. In 2014, he began working for the Emergency room at Samaritan Medical Center and traveled back and forth for work until they made the move. In November of 2018, he came to work at Family Medicine of Northern New York, originally having begun with the practice previously as a patient.
“From being in the ER, I spoke with Dr. Laureano-Surber many times, so I always kind of knew the vibe of the practice,” he said. “Being a patient here was always comfortable, so I knew to work here would be the same way.”
Contributing to his switch from the ER to Family Medicine were reasons like still wanting to make an impact in the community, but be able to have a better schedule for family life, having a total of six kids.
“I like the well–rounded aspects of the fact that you can still see everything and treat everything as opposed to if you went to one specialty you only focus on one thing,” he said about working at the practice.
He noted that those at the practice like to have fun and joke around with their patients, creating the comfortable atmosphere that sets them at ease. Speaking of fun, the best things Dr. Laureano-Surber said she has bought for the practice are jousting sticks, a way for those at the practice to blow off some steam and get a workout at the same time while having a ton of fun. Mr. O’Hagen joked that the practice hopes to hold a jousting tournament in the future.
Another interesting facet of the practice is its focus on local artwork, some created by patients, featured on what has been dubbed the “art gallery wall” in the La Sur common area. The wall basically has a rotating group of artists that all started when Dr. Laureano-Surber posted on Facebook and said she’d like to showcase some local artists within the practice, that they could showcase their artwork for free and the practice would sell it for them. It’s mutually beneficial because the practice gets beautiful art for its hallway and artists get to showcase their stuff.
Mr. O’Hagen and Dr. Laureano-Surber are joined at the practice by Jennifer Patterson, ANP, from Lewis County, who worked at Samaritan Summit Village while it was locked down during COVID and just recently joined the practice in December.
Dr. Laureano-Surber said her family comes to the practice and Mr. O’Hagen sees family members like her mom, while she sees his wife and kids. At the moment, the practice has as many patients as it can handle and is focused on taking care of them. Dr. Laureano-Surber said that, unfortunately, the practice can’t really take any new patients right now despite having hundreds of names on its waiting list. She said she wishes the practice could bring on more physician assistants and doctors, but it is sometimes challenging to get people to move to the area. Even so, she’s happy with the way things have been going with the practice.
“I think we’ve accomplished the goal; we definitely focus health and wellbeing and preventing chronic disease,” Dr. Laureano-Surber said. “We take care of our patients like they’re our family. I wanted the practice to always feel warm and welcoming, almost like you were going to a spa, but also like you were going over to somebody’s house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.