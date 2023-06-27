Motivational speaker Grant Cardone helped change local real estate developer Jake Johnson’s life.
So did Denzel Washington.
In a short few years, Mr. Johnson, 37, has made a comfortable living owning a landscape business that he began just shy of his twentieth birthday and now is one of the north country’s most prolific developers and real estate owners.
He credits much of his success watching videos by Mr. Cardone, a world-renowned entrepreneur, author, speaker and investor with $4 billion in assets.
“He’s the reason I do everything I do,” Mr. Johnson said.
Mr. Johnson has listened to those motivational speeches over and over again so many times that he can recite them from memory, word for word.
But, for the father of three, they are not just mere words. They are life lessons.
For instance:
“It’s not doing what you love. It’s doing whatever it takes to make your dream a reality,” in quoting the inspirational speaker who taught him about becoming his own success.
He’s convinced if it weren’t for messages like that from his favorite speaker, he wouldn’t be where he is today.
It’s believed that no one owns more property in and around Watertown than Mr. Johnson.
His portfolio includes large apartment complexes, downtown office buildings and retail space, rental houses and the historic Paddock Arcade.
He’s accumulated a dozen properties around Public Square alone.
Mr. Johnson, a 2003 Immaculate Heart Central school graduate, caught the real estate bug while still owning Jake’s Lawn Care & Landscaping and Jake’s Garden Center. He’d be considered a success when that was his sole source of income.
Recently taking a break from another busy day, Mr. Johnson sat down at the Crystal Restaurant to talk about how owning a real estate company was the furthest thing in mind when he started his landscaping business,
Starting out mowing lawns when he was just 12 years, he eventually accumulated a loyal customer base, cutting more than 20,000 lawns before he was 30. During winters, he went out in the wee hours of the morning snow plowing.
That experience taught him the importance of having a good work ethic, something he proudly continues to this day.
Three years ago, he sold the landscaping business to devote all of his energy to the real estate company.
Before starting the landscaping business, Mr. Johnson knew that he wanted to work for himself, he recalled in between sips of grapefruit juice.
And he knew that he wanted to make a lot of money.
On a wintry February morning in 2018, he was plowing the parking lot at AmeriCU in Watertown while listening to one of those Grant Cardone videos.
It was a tough morning, he remembered. It was also a turning point in his life. He decided then that he had to change the philosophy of his life.
The motivational speaker’s message that morning: A man’s greatest burden is unfulfilled potential.
At that very moment, he set a goal that his real estate business would reach $100 million in property value within five years.
“Definitely, I knew what I wanted to do,” he recalled.
For the first time in his life, he was going to become a student and focus on learning about how others achieved success.
On a daily basis, Mr. Johnson spent between three to six hours a day listening to those inspirational audio tapes. He also started reading biographies, all kinds of biographies about all kinds of people.
“I was never a student up until that point,” he said. “I listened, listened, listened,”
He was a lousy student in high school, he admitted. He never studied. When he graduated, he was voted senior class clown.
That promise five years ago — and all of that studying and listening — changed his life, he said.
Working with a series of old friends, he currently owns dozens of properties, mainly in and around Watertown, but also has branched out with commercial and warehousing acquisitions in other parts of Northern New York and an 130-unit apartment building in Rochester.
Over the past seven years, he’s steadily added to his portfolio, first starting with a property at 202 W. Main St, that his father, David W. Johnson, owned and operated a shoe shine business from.
He quickly gobbled up rental properties and before he knew it, he either owned or managed 100 units.
From there, his first major commercial acquisition occurred in 2017 when he purchased the former Chop ‘N Save warehouse at 454 State St. and turned the vacant structure into an indoor market where vendors sold repurposed furniture, baked goods, antiques, vintage clothing and other items.
Initially, he and his mother, Patricia A. “Patty” Johnson ran the State Street Market together before she took it over. Recently, she sold it and retired.
But that was just the beginning of his real estate empire.
As properties became available, he kept buying. And the national economy and inflation won’t stop him from acquiring more properties that will help his business grow, he said.
In describing his current holdings, Mr. Johnson said he owns properties with 80 addresses and 625 doors. He’s achieved that goal of $100 million in property assets, stressing that’s where he wanted to be five years ago.
“I was taking very, very small steps and working 100 hours a week,” he remembered. Looking back, that kind of life wasn’t worth “everything” that he thought it was at the time.
It was more important to sell and execute a quality product, he said, stressing that his belief that customer service has always been “number one.”
With all of the properties he’s acquired, he’s most proud of restoring the iconic Paddock Arcade, the country’s longest running indoor mall in the country.
Last year, he acquired the Arcade and three other nearby downtown buildings for $4.55 million. The 180-year-old Paddock Arcade then went through a series of improvements on the inside and the outside.
Blue Ridge limestone was carefully placed around the doors and windows of the first floor. He spent tens of thousands of dollars on entrance doors. The interior was painted and spruced up. Several new tenants have since moved in,
“That’s a very special project that’s taken shape and come back to life,” he said.
How does he explain his real estate success?
First of all, he knows which properties that he should acquire.
He then takes a different approach in the way he goes after a piece of property. He uses “creative financing,” putting together a deal in 20 different ways so the deal gets done, he said.
Mr. Johnson also learned a great deal from both of his parents. They taught him the importance of being himself and to follow his heart, which he’s tried to adhere to during his life.
He also credits his wife, Kate, the company’s leasing agent, as his rock.
Along the way, Mr. Johnson has had a handful of mentors who taught him what’s important about business and about life.
Among them are brothers Charles G. and William F. Caprara, who have been a fixture in the community with their car dealership company, and real estate developer Brian H. Murray.
Mr. Murray, who owns the iconic Lincoln Building on Public Square and apartments in Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor, got Mr. Johnson involved in the real estate world.
Just as Mr. Johnson was looking to build up his portfolio, he purchased some of his first major properties from Mr. Murray several years ago.
In those days, the two businessmen had conversations about their views on the real estate profession. Mr. Murray recalled that the young businessman just had “the drive, motivation an enthusiasm” to succeed.
Mr. Johnson also had an instinct for real estate, said Mr. Murray, who now lives in North Carolina, where he and his partners own apartments and mobile homes across the country.
Mr. Murray recalled how he and his protege had similar visions for their properties and a commitment to the community that many developers don’t have.
Mr. Johnson “does it right,” his old mentor said, by completing major improvements on a property and then making sure that it’s maintained long after purchasing it.
“Nobody has made a bigger difference in the community in the past decade than Jake,” Mr. Murray said.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, also thinks that the real estate developer has had “a tremendous impact” on Watertown by fixing up buildings, renting them out and bringing people downtown.
“He’s certainly done a lot in a short amount of time,” Mr. Lumbis said.
Mr. Johnson’s early wish of wanting to make a lot of money isn’t about gaining personal wealth or power, he stressed.
It’s about having the financial resources to help the community. He’s involved in several charitable organizations and causes; much of it goes on behind the scenes that no one knows about.
He has no interest in taking credit for that work.
“I want to be able to play a prominent role in the community,” he said.
The conversation turned to another one of those inspirational videos that he’s learned from. He picked up his cell phone to look for one by Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington, who gave a commencement speech at the University of Pennsylvania in 2011.
The speech explains what he thinks about his philanthropy efforts and the legacy he wants to leave the community, he said.
“You will never see a U-haul behind a hearse,” he said.
It’s about giving back to the community that has given him so much, he explained.
