Mariah Percy, owner of The Beauty Bar, was just 21 years old when she was taking her niece to an appointment and she noticed a sign on the door. It soon became the first location of her business.
“I don’t know, I just called the number out of nowhere and signed the lease within a couple days and kind of just jumped into it,” Ms. Percy said.
Ten years ago, she wasn’t sure if she was going to be in that spot at the Paddock Arcade forever, but one thing was for sure, she was extremely excited to get going, especially at such a young age.
“I was just so excited to have my own space at 21,” Ms. Percy said. “It was just super exciting… I loved my space there, and I did a lot to it. But I think I knew in my heart it wasn’t my forever space.” She then went on to say that she’s “pretty positive” the new space at the Lincoln Building will be her forever space.
“I had a really good clientele that I built up pretty quick for my age and they all chose to come with me, so that was amazing,” Ms. Percy said. “Really from there it just got a lot bigger than I ever expected it to be.”
When the business originally opened, Ms. Percy said she had one woman that came with her, before expanding to six, which has grown exponentially.
The business now consists of ten stylists, one massage therapist and two estheticians.
Ms. Percy is moving her decade-long business from its current home at the Paddock Arcade in downtown Watertown to the Lincoln Building. Moving to the location will give everyone a bigger workspace, Ms. Percy said.
“It has always been my dream to have a bigger space,” Ms. Percy said. “I talked to my husband about it and he was totally on board, and then I brought it to the girls that I work with, who are the best humans ever, and they were so motivated and so excited.”
Ms. Percy noted that there was a point where she backed out of buying the building because of “a big issue” within the building that she would be responsible for.
“December rolled around and I still couldn’t stop thinking about the space, so I re-messaged Danielle from Washington Street Properties and we made another deal. Then I got it at the very end of December,” Ms. Percy said.
The new location in the Lincoln Building opened on Feb. 1. In a matter of just five weeks, the business with all of the equipment, was moved to its new location.
“In about five weeks we renovated the whole place, and redid all of the lighting, and painted, and everything is new in there. It was quite the project,” Ms. Percy said.
The new location in the Lincoln Building will allow for new services to be offered at The Beauty Bar.
The Beauty Bar now offers microblading, full body waxing, dermaplaning, eyelash extensions, and massages.
“I’m trying to make pretty much all the best of the best services in one place, where you don’t have to go to four locations to get all these things done,” Ms. Percy said. She then went on to say that she has been “very fortunate” that she has “the greatest girls” reach out to her to “want to join our team.”
Moving the company will allow the company to grow, Ms. Percy said.
“I think just seeing our new location, it’s so much more luxurious,” Ms. Percy said. “Not that I didn’t love my old space, but the tin ceilings in this new building, and the tall ceilings are so beautiful, and just having that extra space for all the whole spa area is just amazing.” The building will also offer better parking options as well.
Ms. Percy also said that her employees “deserve this beautiful place,” and said that her clients are extremely excited.
“We just needed more space. We pretty much went from I think it was 1,000 square feet over there to 2,600 square feet, which is amazing,” Ms. Percy said.
Ms. Percy said that they had started posting their work on Facebook back 10 years ago, and has seen firsthand how much social media has changed over the past 10 years.
“Social media is huge for us,” Ms. Percy said. “It’s kind of amazing what Facebook and Instagram really can do for your business.” Radio advertising is something Ms. Percy has tried, but she is finding that social media is more the style for her business.
“They want to see what you’re capable of, and what you have to offer, and they want to look like the pictures that you’re posting,” Ms. Percy said.
Online booking is available through Facebook and clients can look through the stylist’s portfolios, and even message them and ask for advice.
The most enjoyable part of the business for Ms. Percy is the customers.
“I just really enjoy people coming in a bad mood, or having a bad day, and they sit in your chair and they get it all out, and you’re basically like their therapist,” Ms. Percy said. “And then you do their hair, and then they literally are just in the best mood of their life when they walk out the door. You can just tell you have changed their day. That’s the best part of my job for sure.”
Ms. Percy said she just recently hired two people that are specifically for weddings and special events as well as already having a makeup bridal makeup artist.
“I’m super excited to have this opportunity; it really is my dream,” Ms. Percy said.
