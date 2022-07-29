Underneath the canopy of spruce trees exactly as old as he is, Liam J. Carney, 35, coaxes food out of logs.
Row upon row of two-foot sections of deciduous trees averaging about six inches in diameter, called “bolts,” lean on custom-crafted log racks that keep them relatively upright. Each bolt has a number of small holes filled with a hard wood saw dust-mushroom spore mix and sealed with wax.
Little brown-capped shiitake mushrooms have already flourished on some while others only have the first tiny cream-colored “pins” of initial growth showing. In a process that started a year and a half ago, most won’t fruit until fall.
Mr. Carney currently has about 1,000 bolts that will yield tens of thousands of shiitake that he will sell in farmers markets under his new business name, Cogumelo Mushrooms, but even that won’t be enough to match the demand.
He’s working on that.
His interest in fungi started in the forest, building trails with a friend who was “really into mushrooms,” learning how to forage for exotic and quirky-sounding edible fungi like Dryad’s saddle, chicken-of-the-woods, lion’s mane, rieshi and, of course, morrels and oysters.
After returning to his family’s hobby farm from West Africa where he worked as a language teacher-training fellow three years ago, Mr. Carney’s mind turned back to mushrooms.
“I came home from Guinea Bissau, not quite sure what I was going to do at that point,” he said, but “a class at Cornell about growing mushrooms on logs” taken with his parents, Matthew D. and Linda A. Carney, gave him a glimpse of what was possible.
His first step toward creating a business, however, was selling some of the produce and poultry grown on the farm along with foraged wild mushrooms and chaga, a fungus that grows on the trunks of birch trees that has been used for centuries for its anti-inflamatory properties in Eastern Europe and has developed a significant following in the U.S. in recent years.
Around the same time, the Carney family also voted to name the Peacock & Pony – both of which live there.
Since farmers markets resumed in earnest last year after the COVID-19 slow down, the younger Mr. Carney has realized specialty mushrooms are in demand and are the most unique product he can offer north country customers.
“More and more, you find there are people around growing mushrooms, but there is no diversified mushroom farm in the Jefferson-Lewis area, so there’s a space for me,” he said,
Because mushrooms are “having a moment,” Mr. Carney said selling the fungi has not been difficult.
“It really does the selling for you if you have a product that nobody else has,” he said, ”I’ve gotten to know a lot of people who like mushrooms and ... pay huge shipping fees to get fresh mushrooms sent to them.”
“Fresh” is the key word.
Two of the biggest challenges with his chosen genre of produce, however, are their shelf life and his ability to produce enough to scale-up his business.
“The thing with specialty mushrooms, unlike portabellos or button mushrooms, is that they have a shorter shelf life and are harder to transport. That’s why you don’t see them coming from Pennsylvania up to grocery stores here.”
For example, he said, shiitake mushrooms refrigerated in a paper bag remain fresh for two weeks but oyster mushrooms have a shorter shelf life and lion’s mane mushrooms land somewhere in the middle.
Even though Mr. Carney still does focused foraging for wild mushrooms – he no longer has to search because he knows the best places and times to find each variety – and continues outdoor log cultivation for shiitakes, his business growth depends largely on extending his growing season from about 15 weeks to about eight months by evolving into indoor growing methods as much as possible.
“My goal’s been to nail down the conventional practices people are using for specialty mushroom growing and I’m kind of at that point now where I can experiment,” he said.
For the past year, Mr. Carney has been growing mushrooms on the sides of clear cylindrical plastic bags firmly packed with a mixture of chopped pasturized hay and rye grain inoculated with oyster mushroom spoor that are hung like punching bags from the rafters of his small humidity- and temperature-controlled growing room.
Now, however, he is already moving toward toward more effective, higher yield, methods and “getting his lab technique down” so he can make cultures of “wood-loving” mushroom varieties growing wild locally which will ultimately cost him a few dollars to make rather than continuing to buy spawn from outside of the state at $15 or more per bag. The cultures will also allow him to cut down on foraging time and provide mushrooms to larger customers like restaurants which is not possible with foraging or outdoor growing alone.
Ultimately, each cultivation skill and insight he gains contribute toward finding the right balance between growing space, growing time, crop yield, cold storage – “everything,” he said – to make Corgumela successful.
Although marketing isn’t Mr. Carney’s favorite part of building his business the way growing in the forest and learning the science of mushrom cultivation are, his marketing instincts kicked in as soon as he decided his focus would be on mushrooms in lieu of the full farm fare he has been selling.
“I was just using (Peacock & Pony) at first because that’s what we called the farm. I changed to Cogumelo Mushrooms simply because as a mushroom grower, I thought Peacock & Pony was a little confusing,” he said, “It’s the right time to rebrand and to make sure when I get publicity, I’m clear on what I produce.”
His marketing sense also recognized an opportunity in the popularity of grow-your-own mushroom kits which can be found in one form another even in places like Walmart: he plans to begin sellling kits next month using the mushroom spawn he produces.
For now, however, the evolution from family farm to successful business continues as the two complement and support each other.
“I like the idea of integrated, holistic farms. We do a little bit of everything and try to make it all work together,” he said, speaking of mutually beneficial composting to the installation of solar panels that produce more power than they can use.
Part of his learning curve has him focusing on grant and other funding opportunities available for entreprenuers and small business owners. A federal grant has already helped him purchase one greenhouse tent and he is working on other grants for more growing space and larger growing equipment.
It’s not all about the learning, though. He also enjoys using his teaching skills to share information about mushrooms, noting that they tend to be something everyone has heard of but about which most people know very little.
Mr. Carney said the greatest thing about his products is that “they sell themselves. I just have to grow pretty mushrooms.”
And he does.
For more information about Cogumelo Mushrooms call Mr. Carney at 315-771-0650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.