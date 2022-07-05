Gratitude, Humility and Citizens of Character

Over the past two decades, studies have consistently found that people who practice gratitude report fewer symptoms of illness, including depression, more optimism and happiness, stronger relationships, more generous behavior and other benefits. Research on gratitude among youth suggest that it fosters more positive emotions and better attitudes toward school. Especially at this time of year, with transitions marked by graduations and commencements, we are more aware of life experiences that build and shape character. It provides a natural time to reflect upon on how far we’ve come and those who have helped get us there. In leadership, the first person you lead is yourself. The virtue of feeling and expressing gratitude should always be among the most essential attributes of citizenship. It is a habit that should be more often exercised.
At the Northern New York Community Foundation, we are particularly aware of the journeys of students that culminate during this season. Grants, awards, and scholarships in support of education are one of our largest annual investments in the people and places of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Having the honor and responsibility of stewarding scholarships on behalf of school districts, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations, we witness firsthand that it takes many to produce citizens of character. The colleges, universities, and vocational, technical, and trade schools of the north country and their students have been the recipient of gratitude of generations of donors.
All of us are products of combined influences that have weaved through our lives. Parents, family, friends, neighbors, teachers, coaches, clergy, and other role models share in our individual stories. They have been there to help show us the way, encourage us, sustain us through adversity, setbacks, and challenges, and participate in our celebrations and victories.
Sometimes just pausing to think about those who cared enough to give us the gift of confidence in ourselves makes us better. Knowing they wanted what was best for our lives helps propel us to show gratitude by looking for opportunities to offer others, and our world, a change to be better. Many of our region’s nonprofit organizations were impacted by those who had a desire to help inspire others that they would likely never meet. By doing so, they were expressing their own gratitude for others, for their community, and for the promise of a better future. For them, we are grateful as well.
I believe that gratitude, through the lens of humility, is one of the most important attributes of humankind. My children know that I have a few non-negotiables, and gratitude and humility top the list. Whether it is a simple “thank-you,” a handwritten note of appreciation, or returning a favor, it is something I want them to be mindful of always. I remind them that it is not so much that being happy can make you grateful and more that gratitude can make you happy and that our accomplishments do not belong to us alone.
Who has helped you? Who have you helped? Who could be uplifted today by a simple act of encouragement and support? Is there a way to continue the impact of gratitude beyond your lifetime? Whether you are a senior in high school or college or a senior citizen, you can allow yourself to be more loving, more giving, and more caring than before. Feeling gratitude in a way that can change you, others, your community, and your world is a fundamental element of the human experience. Therein lies the foundation for citizens of character, fulfillment, and completeness. It is who you are and how you will be remembered by those who have helped you, those you’ve helped, and those you may never meet who will be inspired by your example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.