For two-thirds of his life, 38-year-old Aaron D. Naklick has been at times adjacent to, at others surrounded by, the world of real estate through his mother’s successful career as a broker and business owner.
His mom’s boundless energy and dedication to her work informed her offsprings’ work ethics, but it did not translate to any of them following in her footsteps.
That has changed.
Mr. Naklick is now a self-described “greener than green,” licensed real estate salesperson with a learned mentor who also happens to be his mom.
“I get to work with my mom. If you have a good relationship with your mom, that’s kind of everyone’s dream,” he said. “When your mom is one of the most amazing brokers – she’s done all the things in real estate you can possibly do – when you have a hall of famer to learn from, it’s kind of badass,”
His mother’s laughing response: “He must want something.”
The dynamic between the two at the office on Outer Washington Street/State Route 11 in Watertown is energetic and fun, teasing yet respectful and, when it needs to be, professional and focused.
The transition from mother/son to mentor/mentee is seamless.
After helping a realtor sell her grandfather’s house in the late 1990s, Karen A. Peebles, did the research, found the owner of the abandoned cottage she, her husband and some friends wanted to buy, and convinced them to sell the old place.
The real estate broker she worked with told her “why don’t you get your license, you’re really good at this,” she recalls.
She took the advice, and became a licensed real estate sales person in 1999 for that broker and remained there for 10 years before starting her own business, Peebles Realty in Adams.
From completing the first course and passing the licensing exam to sell properties, Mrs. Peebles continued to climb the ranks by logging enough sales, listings and referrals, taking the necessary courses and passing additional exams to become a broker – officially, an associate broker – and then a broker owner.
Five years after she started her business, she agreed to sell the business to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices – CNY Realty.
“I thought, well, I’m getting older maybe I should just transition out… I’ll just list and sell,” she said. “I didn’t want to be the boss anymore.”
It turned out, however, that real estate was part of her DNA so she became the office manager for the firm after its purchase in 2014 and was meant to “phase out” of the position in two or three years.
“And here we are: it’s 2023, and I’m still office manager,” she chuckled, noting it was another leg-up in her career being that years of experience as a broker are needed to be an office manager.
Over the years, Mrs. Peebles has realized being successful in real estate sales takes a certain type of person – “you’ve either got it or you don’t” – but loving people, being self-motivated and having a high level of integrity are all key.
“One of the biggest investments you’re going to make in your lifetime is to buy a home so you’ve got to trust your broker. I just love being a part of it,” she said.
Mrs. Peebles has a strong feeling that Mr. Naklick has “it,” too, and swears that parental bias is not involved.
Mr. Naklick’s entree into the industry reflects that of his mom: it came out of his personal experience with real estate – in his case, selling the home he and his wife shared with their two- and four-year-old children followed by finding and buying another house, both with his mom as the broker.
He realized his skill set and work experience would probably make him a good fit for real estate.
Mr. Naklick works for a north country medical institution in a space between marketing and sales, reaching out to general practitioners about the constantly evolving specialists and services the institution offers for their referrals.
Despite his real estate pedigree, his perception of the work was very different from the reality.
“There’s a lot to learn about real estate – way more than I thought. Originally your mindset is, alright, you go show some houses and get the lawyers to fill out the paperwork and there you go – it’s done,” he said, while Mrs. Peebles chuckled across the conference room table. “But there are so many steps to the legal process, the ethics process, just the disclosures…”
His voice trailed off as he shook his head, and smiled ruefully at all he had learned to pass the licensing exam a couple of months ago, noting the hardest lesson was the importance of memorizing all of the New York City-specific real estate laws in the licensing course, even if they do not seem relevant in the north country, because so much of it is on the test.
He was well prepared the second time he took the exam and earned his license a few months ago.
Most people have a number of misconceptions about getting into real estate, she said.
As the old adage goes, it costs money to make money, and that’s true for real estate. It can cost in the $1,000 range between education and fees to get licensed and get started selling.
Earnings, whether from sales a person makes themselves, referrals from sales people or property listings sold be other sales people, are not instant because the work happens before the payout, if there is a payout, after a sale has been completed.
New salespeople do not make – and should not expect to make – a lot of sales the first year, she said, estimating the average earnings for first year, full time sales people to be about $40,000.
The keys to growing that income, according to the seasoned pro, are putting in the effort to market themselves, network with new people and other agents, and reaching out to connections they already have.
“Some people in this business hit the ground running and they are very successful while some people just do it part time,” said Mrs. Peebles. “Real estate has been good to me… but I worked my tail off. I lived and breathed real estate, but that’s my choice. You can be as busy as you want.”
With his full time job and busy family life, Mr. Naklick said he is starting at a crawl – more of an “army crawl” on his elbows he clarified – but even with that, making a referral, getting a referral and setting a date for his first listing happened all in one week.
Suddenly, he said, it felt like a very fast crawl.
It turns out, his mom may be right – he just may have “it.”
