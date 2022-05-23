From farms to floral shops, banks to the bishop’s house, businesses and organizations around the north country that embraced solar and other eco-friendly, expense-reducing technologies over the past decade are seeing the return on their investments.
Solar arrays associated with businesses throughout the tri-county area have become more commonplace largely due to state and federal tax incentives and grants that have defrayed costs.
Heidi F. VanZandt and her two business partners in Sunnycrest Flowers in Lowville had a solar array installed in 2015.
“I am very passionate about the environment and conscious of the impact that I have and the choices that I make,” Ms. VanZandt said, “We decided (installing solar) was a good idea and why not do it then when there were some moneys that we could utilize and take advantage of? We wouldn’t have been able to afford it otherwise, to be honest with you, because it’s quite expensive.”
With the help of Fourth Coast Inc. in Clayton, the first certified solar installation company in the tri-county area, the Sunnycrest team decided to install an 86-panel solar array capable of producing 22.4 kilowatts of power per hour at their 7502 E. State St. building.
According to Eric J. Virkler, Ms. VanZandt’s husband and business partner, the total cost of the solar installation was $84,000, but with a state Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) grant of $15,700 and a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant of $21,000 to defray the cost, the final price tag for the array was about $47,300.
“The system has produced enough energy to eliminate all electric supply costs,” Mr. Virkler said, “We are still connected to the grid, so we have a monthly minimum delivery charge we pay National Grid.”
A “typical” monthly electric bill before they added the solar array was $300 to $400 according to Mr. Virkler.
The solar installation at Sunnycrest was completed in about a month and did not disturb their business.
“They (the Fourth Coast team) were here but they were outside. They were neat and picked up every day - and parked off to the side. They were just congenial,” according to Ms. VanZandt, “They weren’t loud. I don’t think we felt really any impact by them being here at all.”
Although the couple sold the actual floral business about four years ago, they still own and maintain the building and the renewable energy system is on track to pay for itself by about 2024, saving between $3,500 and $4,000 annually on electricity.
“Solar has been around so much and for so long that most customers are fairly knowledgeable,” said Fourth Coast founder and co-owner Augusta L. Withington.
Before spending thousands of dollars on new technology, however, business owners often do their own research by engaging with other businesses or organizations that have already installed whatever technology they are considering.
Retired dairy farmer Albert R. Desormeaux took his time to make sure going solar was a sound decision before installing two arrays on the farm he owns with his son south of Gouverneur about six years ago.
“I watched it for a year before I made a decision. I went to a father-son operation similar to what I’ve got over in Pamelia ... on a nice February day when the sun was shining and … the meter was showing he was still putting energy into the line even though he was using as much energy as he would ever use at one time. That impressed me,” he said.
Mr. Desormeaux was able take advantage of both state and federal grants to install one array on the dairy side of his property with a $120,000 investment and another across the road for about $25,000 to power the cow barn, machine shop and the home of his son, Daniel A. Desormeaux, who was by that time running the farm,.
The pre-incentive and rebate costs of the arrays were $173,250 and $41,250, respectively.
According to Fourth Coast, which also installed these arrays, there are 180 panels in the larger array with a capacity of 49.5 kilowatts per hour and 40 panels in the other with an 11-kilowatt capacity.
Mr. Desomeaux said the dairy-side of the farm had been paying about $1,100 to $1,500 per monthly for electricity.
“On my side of the road it’s been producing enough to more than take care of us,” the senior Mr. Desormeaux said, “I’ve had just one bill which was three years ago January and that was for $400.”
The array has been generating more power than he uses since the farm switched from dairy cows to beef cattle in November.
“I’m gradually, instead of using fuel oil to heat with, I’m beginning to use a little bit of electricity,” he said.
Power generated beyond what an array owner uses is “banked” by National Grid to offset future energy consumption in months when not enough power is generated. There is no monetary compensation for the extra power added to the grid.
Mr. Desormeaux’s son said that on his side of the road, he paid $80 in February for electricity that would have cost about $200 without the solar panels and that he “absolutely” believes solar was a good investment for his father and the farm.
“I don’t believe you can get the stock market that good,” he said. “You more than double your investment in 20 years. You get paid back totally and anything after that is more income.”
Like for the owners of Sunnycrest Flowers, Mr. Desormeaux said government incentive programs made his solar arrays possible.
Since opening in 2009, Fourth Coast has installed solar electrical systems for 42 businesses in diverse sectors, 35 government municipalities and seven schools throughout Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. It is one of five installation companies in the north country listed by NYSERDA as participating in the NY-Sun incentive program. There are a number of other companies from around the U.S. and Canada that also serve the area.
Fourth Coast co-owner Robert J. Campany said part of the popularity of solar is that it can be designed to scale based on the business’ budget.
“Basically, you can set your budget and then install whatever your budget allows instead of the other way around,” Ms. Withington agreed, explaining that the initial estimate her company provides is for a system that will supply all of the power the business needs which is then adjusted for budget limits.
For some businesses and organizations, the value of generating as much power as they can afford with a renewable source is augmented by the message it sends.
In the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg, the late Rev. Paul V. Bayette’s Faith and Ecology Committee was the catalyst for installing a solar array at the Bishop’s Residence on the diocese’s Main Street campus in 2014.
“Father Beyette and the group felt that Bishop LaValley could set an example for other Catholic entities in the diocese to use renewable energy,” Rev. Kevin O’Brien said, as an action of “responsible stewardship” of the environment.
Based on the annual 14,512-kilowatt hour power usage at the residence, the 36 solar panel system designed and installed by Triangle Electrical Systems of Plattsburgh was anticipated to produce about 11,208 kilowatt hours of power every year, or 78% of the total usage.
“It has actually produced slightly more than that,” Rev. O’Brien said.
A $9,000 NYSERDA grant mitigated the $35,980 price of the array to $26,980.
Triangle’s estimated time for the array to pay for itself was 14 years which, Rev. O’Brien said, “seems to be accurate after seven years” and will result in at least 16 years of “free electricity” based on the estimated 30-year life of the panels.
The anticipated example the bishop was setting for parishes around the diocese was also accurate.
St. Augustine’s Parish in Peru, Clinton County, was inspired to install an array and a number of other parishes are “investigating purchasing agreements for renewable energies” according to Rev. O’Brien.
Solar panels usually have a warranty of between 25 and 30 years depending on the manufacturer, but Mr. Campany said the panels have not been degrading in a way that would indicate their effectiveness will end after 25 years, which will only increase the savings.
Other environmentally friendly investments beyond solar pursued by businesses include air or ground source heat pumps known as “mini-splits” and “geothermal heat pumps” respectively.
Since 2009, Fourth Coast has installed eight air source and seven ground source heat pumps for businesses.
Northern Credit Union decided to build a new branch in West Carthage to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, standards in 2011.
Embracing solar was an obvious option, but Mr. Campany recommended geothermal heating and cooling as a modality that would be very beneficial to the credit union and a boon for their LEED application according the facilities supervisor for Northern, Dorothy A. Wolff.
Ms. Wolff said that after researching geothermal systems and their benefits at Clayton Dental and Indian River High School, which were already using geothermal technology, the credit union added a geothermal system to their building’s design.
The total cost of the geothermal system was $33,321, which included drilling the ground source wells, which make it possible to harness the steady ground temperature in the earth to loop groundwater through a heat pump that either extracts the heat from the water to transfer to the building or pulls the heat from inside the building and circulates it back into the ground to be cooled.
Geothermal systems are powered by electricity.
“If you look at our National Grid bill, the only gas bill is for a standby generator tested weekly and used if there’s a power outage. You think about that. We’re using just water for our heating and cooling that’s pretty amazing and it is one of the most comfortable (Northern) locations,” Ms. Wolff said. “In the summer it’s nice and cool like you would want it to be and in the winter it’s nice and toasty. We did add a gas fireplace in front, not a heat source more for ambiance, but there is some heat coming off.”
The small 3,680-watt solar array next to the building at 88 Bridge St. – limited in size primarily due to space on the lot – was built for about $12,000 after NYSERDA tax credits. The pre-tax credit cost was about $33,000, Ms. Wolff said.
The array was initially producing about 15% of the energy used at the branch according to Ms. Wolff but after a building expansion, the percentage dipped to 6%.
“We’ve looked at adding others, but because of footprint there wasn’t physical space unless we wanted to put them on the roof, so then it became more of a safety issue with access problems,” Ms. Wolff said, “But we kept the array because we think it speaks volumes to the community. Part of the solar was to be sure people understood what was going on (with the LEED certification measures) as much as possible.”
Northern’s building in West Carthage achieved Silver LEED certification and the organization is continually looking for opportunities to incorporate “green” alternatives at their other locations or when a new location is opened.
Mr. Campany said that while federal tax credits, which started at 30% and are currently at 26% are slated to incrementally drop as the solar industry starts, state incentives remain at 25% with a $5,000 maximum and NYSERDA grants are still available.
