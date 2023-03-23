Simply put, the business world could not be what it is without the women in charge that have started their own businesses. Women such as Doreen A. Williams, who started Otis Technology when she was just 16 years old.
Ms. Williams said when she was 16 she was hunting with her father when she fell in the mud with snow and found herself with nothing that she could clean her gun with. She went back home and got her grandfather’s chain with a weight on the end of it, which she began carrying with her along with shoe a polish tin when she hunted.
“All my dad’s hunting buddies thought the idea was novel,” she said.
Ms. Williams said being made in the USA allowed them to do business with places such as LL Bean, Cabelas, WalMart, and even the United States Military.
Ms. Williams said she has received a binder that is full of thank you cards from soldiers that tell Ms. Williams how the cleaning kit helped them out.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “I think the women on the assembly line and all of us that put out the product know that the end user, whether it be military or someone hunting in the woods, is going to rely on that product.”
She said that the military wanted Otis Technology to do specific gun cleaning kits for different firearms because they liked the method Otis Technology used.
“Back in the early 90s we really had tremendous growth,” she said.
A ten-year period that resulted in them doubling every year, which allowed the company to build their facility in Lyons Falls.
Ms. Williams decided to name the company Otis because Otis is her father’s middle name. However, the name also has an acronym: Outstanding Technology Innovation and Service.
Currently Ms. Williams owns the company equally with her four other siblings.
“It’s 100% family owned,” she said.
Ms. Williams said there were some challenges being a young woman in a male dominated industry.
“Fortunately for me I had parents that taught me that you never say ‘I can’t,’” she said.
She said she also helps the youth in entrepreneurism.
“I’ve been asked ‘If you could go back and change something, what would you?’ I don’t think I would change anything because all of the hardships and the challenges and opportunities that come through growing a business, make you the business person you are,” she said.
Ms. Williams said she has had employees who have started their own small businesses on the side.
“Which I think is great,” she said.
She added she also has received letters from people years down the line after speaking at schools thanking her.
“Those are the things that really make doing that rewarding and knowing that you made a difference,” she said.
“If you have a dream or if you have an idea, just go for it,” Ms. Williams said.
Rhonda L. Roethel, who started American 1 Realty with her two business partners following 9/11, said she received her license in 1997 from SUNY Canton.
She worked for another real estate business, and then broke off from the company along with two business partners, and started America 1 Realty.
“We named it as a tribute to 9/11,” she said.
Ms. Roethel said she worked as a mail carrier for 30 years, and originally thought she could do real estate after she retired, but once you get your real estate license, you have to practice or else you could lose your license, so she made real estate her job at that point.
“It was supposed to be something when I retired,” she said.
She said her and her business partners were well known in the area, which helped them, but there still were some challenges being a new business.
Ms. Roethel said doing community and charity work is extremely rewarding.
“When you see somebody, a young person, or a young couple getting their first home, that’s really rewarding,” she said. “When they first realize, and we hand them the keys, this is their home… being able to give back to the community, that’s the rewarding part to me.”
Three years ago, Ms. Roethel purchased another firm, and brought on the agent from that firm.
“That was a good move for me,” she said.
Purchasing the firm has allowed her to get more contacts in addition to the new agent.
Being a businesswoman is rewarding, Ms. Roethel said, while adding she followed in her mother’s footsteps, calling her a “pioneer.”
“She was really one of the first women to start her own business here, and have a successful business,” she said while adding her sister also owns her own company. “It’s pretty rewarding to me knowing I’ve done this, and now I own the company by myself.”
She said last year, they sold 150 properties, and they are anticipating doing the same number this year.
Ms. Roethel said the three most important aspects to her are to be hardworking, honest, and dedicated.
“I think that’s the best rule of thumb,” she said.
Ms. Roethel said she believes she has helped many small business owners throughout the area.
“I promote them, I try to give them guidance,” she said.
Recently, she said she helped the owners of the Lisbon Diner “get on their feet” and continues to help the owners.
“I like to help people,” she said. “I feel like I need to give back to people, so that’s what I do.”
