Simply put, the business world could not be what it is without the women in charge that have started their own businesses. Women such as Doreen A. Williams, who started Otis Technology when she was just 16 years old.

Ms. Williams said when she was 16 she was hunting with her father when she fell in the mud with snow and found herself with nothing that she could clean her gun with. She went back home and got her grandfather’s chain with a weight on the end of it, which she began carrying with her along with shoe a polish tin when she hunted.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.