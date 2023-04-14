Kinney Drugs is introducing new ways to help make the lives easier for their customers - over the counter hearing amplifiers, aids, and hearing protection.
Judy R. Cowden, senior director of marketing and advertising for Kinney Drugs said the hearing aids are being offered in 52 stores.
The stores in the tri-county region that are selling the aids and amplifiers include the stores in Adams; Alexandria Bay; Carthage; Clayton; State and Coffeen streets in Watertown; Canton; the Clinton and East Main streets in Gouverneur; Massena; Ogdensburg; and Potsdam.
Ms. Cowden said Kinneys is allowed to sell over the counter hearing devices because the Food and Drug Administration approved them for people with mild to moderate hearing loss who are 18 years old or older.
The prices for these devices range from as low as $50 for the amplifiers to $1,000 for a pair of hearing aids.
Customers can go to the stores, pick up a product card on an end cap, read about the product, take the card to the pharmacy counter where they are held, and ask for the product.
“When you look at hearing aids that are available through audiologists, or more conventional places before they were approved by the FDA to go over the counter, you were looking at $2,000 to $3,000 per ear,” she said.
Ms. Cowden said that the hearing aids and amplifiers that are available over the counter are for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.
“If you are looking for an entry level hearing aid and you’re suffering from mild to moderate hearing loss, this is a good price point for you,” she said. “You might actually start getting a little help with your hearing a little bit earlier.”
Ms. Cowden said she has heard from customers that say they are happy to be able to go to the stores and touch them and feel them. She also said being able to talk to the pharmacists about them, and being available for cheaper is also important to the customers.
Those that have severe or profound hearing loss should still see an audiologist first.
“We learned, even more so, during the pandemic, how important pharmacies are to consumers,” Ms. Cowden said. “They’re always accessible, always available, and I think as a trusted healthcare provider, it’s just one more way we can help people in the public improve their hearing, improve the quality of their lives.”
She said the accessibility of pharmacists, overall, is also a positive for customers.
“You don’t have to make an appointment to talk to the pharmacist, it doesn’t cost anything to talk to the pharmacist, and I think people really appreciate that,” she said. “The pharmacist is there all the time, and if you have a question about anything to do with your health, it’s nice to just to be able to walk in and speak to a healthcare professional.”
The aids and amplifiers are also eligible through health savings account and flexible spending account so those that have either an HSA or FSA can use those cards to purchase the hearing aids or amplifiers.
People can take an assessment through lucid at http://wdt.me/HearingTest.
The test will read numbers in a variety of different noise environments, it will give you a score at the end and tell you where you fall on the chart.
“If you really aren’t sure, you think you have some hearing loss, but you’re not sure where you fall on the spectrum, you can take that hearing assessment in the comfort of your own home either through your phone or through your tablet and it gives you a better idea of where you might fall,” she said.
According to a March 2023 article by Forbes over 1.5 billion people across the world have hearing loss in at least one ear and two to four of every 1,000 people in the United States are considered to be “functionally deaf” and Forbes says the majority of those people were at least 65 years old.
They also state that 2.8% of men and 1.9% of women ages 45 to 64 use a hearing aid while over 14% of adults that are at least 65 use a hearing aid.
The Hearing Loss Association of America writes that 48 million Americans have at least some degree of hearing loss.
“Hearing loss has been shown to negatively impact nearly every dimension of the human experience, including physical health, emotional and mental health, perceptions of mental acuity, social skills, family relationships, and self-esteem as well as work and school performance,” HLAA writes.
They go on to write that only one in five people that would benefit from using a hearing aid, actually use them.
A chart where people can see their level of hearing loss is available at http://wdt.me/HearingLossChart.
Additional models could be coming by the spring, and in the future, in store hearing assessments will be available by appointment.
