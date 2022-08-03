If you could distill the north country down to an agricultural product, without question it would be dairy. According to statistics from the New York State Department of Agriculture, there are more than 500 dairy farms between St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. That accounts for nearly 15 percent of all dairy farms in the state. Indeed, driving through the countryside, there’s a good chance you’ll see more cows than people.
Like most industries, though, dairy farming was not spared from price hikes caused by pandemic-related supply chain issues. This has affected the way farmers do business in the area.
“With the cost of doing everything nowadays, any extra money you make goes right out the door to pay for expenses,” said Lyle J. Wood who, along with Scott F. Bourcy, owns Wood Farms out of Cape Vincent.
Mr. Wood said his farm milks 1,300 cows, and has nearly 5,000 acres of corn, soybeans and grass.
He described the jaw-dropping rise of production costs faced by dairy farmers.
“Normally, in a year you would spend $100,000 on fertilizer for 3,500 acres, and this year fertilizer so far has been $340,000, so it’s a huge expense.”
The rising price of fertilizer and fuel, he said, are the two most important production costs, both of which have tripled in the last year.
“Same with diesel fuel,” he said. “Now we’re talking nearly $6.50 a gallon, and when we’re doing crops, we’re burning 2,500 gallons of fuel a day in the tractors.”
Fortunately, the price of milk has also risen 50 percent in the last year, which Mr. Wood said has helped farmers stay afloat. It’s not as fortunate for the consumers though, and there’s fear that if milk prices continue to ascend, less people will buy it, which would also hurt dairy farmers in the end.
“There’s a shortage of milk right now because there’s less dairy producers, and we export a lot more milk now than we did five years ago,” Mr. Wood said. “Because of that, the price of milk has gone up fifty percent per hundredweight.”
Mr. Wood doesn’t think the cost of production will go down anytime soon, but believes milk prices will stabilize.
“I think milk prices will stay for the next two or three years and even out after that,” he said.
“But I’m an optimist, I don’t know how they can go much higher.”
Jon R. Greenwood, owner of Greenwood Dairy out of Canton, paints a similar picture.
“While it sounds good that milk prices are up, the expense-side is also up dramatically,” he said.
“When fuel and fertilizer prices are doubled, the higher milk prices don’t necessarily make for much profit, so there’s some real challenges ahead.”
As milk prices rise, he said, “one of the big questions is, at what point are consumers going to back off from buying milk?”
He said the reaction to COVID-19 bears much of the blame for higher production costs.
“When you shut down the economy, and people aren’t making goods and parts, that all backs up eventually,” he said.
The war in Ukraine has also been an issue, he said, because a lot of fertilizer is imported from Russia.
Because milk prices are what they are, Mr. Greenwood said his farm has been doing alright despite the higher production costs. But he said labor issues pose the most serious challenge.
“The biggest thing affecting dairy farmers right now is the labor situation,” he said.
“You can’t find the labor out there to do the work that needs to be done. People willing to do the work are just not available.”
Mr. Greenwood thinks these problems combined will hurt the dairy market in the short term.
“If we can iron out the supply chain and labor issues, then dairy will stick around, but in the meantime you’re going to see people leaving the industry.”
When asked the question, “Will dairy farmers leave the industry?” Jay M. Matteson, Jefferson County agricultural coordinator, said “Yes, we will.”
He tempered the rhetorical question by stating how there will always be farms producing milk and dairy products in the north country, but added “with what’s happening to our economy right now, we are going to see some dairy farms make difficult choices.”
Mr. Matteson expects consolidation and disintegration of some dairy farms over the next 12 months.
“There will be farms that sell out, decide it’s time to retire, or go bankrupt, and some will sell their farm to another farm,” he said.
He predicts the consolidations and dissolutions will even out, leading to milk production staying the same.
“But we will probably see a reduction in the number of dairy farms and dairy cows in Northern New York over the next 12 months,” he said.
Mr. Matteson reiterated the problems elucidated by Mr. Wood and Mr. Greenwood.
“The key is that the cost of production is so high,” he said.
“Everything from fuel supply to the cost of equipment and fertilizer is rising.”
He said dairy farming is a “very fuel-supply dependent industry, and we’re going to see that get worse as we head into 2023.”
“Luckily,” he said, “the price of milk has gone up enough where it’s helping cover the higher cost of production,” but he added that this poses new threats to consumer demand.
“There is always concern when milk prices are high, as they could price out consumers,” he said.
Yet, Mr. Matteson sees dairy products as largely inelastic goods.
“Milk and dairy products are chosen as one of the most important things people still try to purchase,” he said, “and we saw this during the pandemic.”
“When food supplies were short, people came back to dairy products as one of those key staples they wanted on their kitchen table.”
Still, because the root issues affecting milk prices and production costs exist on a national level, Mr. Matteson is unsure if anything can be done to help local dairy farmers in the near future.
“Locally, there’s not much we can do other than minimizing regulatory impacts as well as any additional costs faced by our farmers,” he said.
“There’s things we’re doing to increase the local food supply, but unfortunately those won’t affect local dairy farms.”
He said state regulations, federal policies, and global events have the most significant impact on dairy prices. And he emphasized that, despite what you may assume, farmers don’t set their own milk prices.
“The price of milk is not set by dairy farmers; it’s set nationally by supply and demand, and is impacted by the federal government and dairy processors, so it’s not the same pricing system you would see for most private businesses,” he said.
In a typical private business, if the price of production goes up, the seller can raise prices to cover costs.
“But in dairy farming that’s not the case,” Mr. Matteson explained.
That’s why he said farmers are fortunate that a supply shortage has raised milk prices, otherwise they’d really be i.
n a very difficult place.
Despite the uncertain and dreary moment, Mr. Matteson remains hopeful for the future of dairy farming up north.
“The important message is that we are a great dairy farming region, and we will continue to have dairy farming as the largest sector within our agricultural industry,” he said.
“It’s just changing and being impacted by what’s happening in our economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.