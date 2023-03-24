Out of the 23 businesses that line Main Street, 70% of them are owned by women including the Pear Tree, Tab’s Grill & Cantina, the Celtic Knot, the Clinic Physical Therapy, Natures’ Storehouse, Josie’s Little Pizzeria Bar and Lounge, Grasse River Outfitters, the Beauty Bar, Sweet Retreat Bakery, Shandelle & Co, Grasse River Outfitters, Grasse River Wellness, Donna’s Hair Studio, Shandelle & Co, and Glow Skincare and Spa.
One of the oldest women–owned businesses on Main Street belongs to Marilyn Mintener who opened her boutique, the Pear Tree, in 1979.
“I couldn’t get a loan when I started this business,” said Mrs. Mintener. “My brother loaned me the money, and then I paid him back three years early, but he secured a loan at the bank. But that’s all changed now.”
Mrs. Mintener described business today as a woman’s world, just as much as it is a man’s.
“Most of the businesses on Main Street are now owned and run by women,” said Mrs. Mintener. “It’s the same thing I see in New York at the giftshow, it used to be all men. In the first few years I never saw a woman there; it was a man’s world. In every respect, it’s a woman’s world now.”
The Pear Tree, located at 77 Main Street, sells a number of goods including jewelry, hand and body lotions, bar soaps, candles, chocolates, teas, coffees, cookbooks, placemats and more. The Pear Tree will also soon be opening a coffee shop in the basement of the store.
“We’re about ready to open the basement again, which will have a coffee shop,” said Mrs. Mintener. “We’ll be doing that in another month or two and we’ll offer coffee, tea, and some other aspects, too. We’ve really put a lot of effort into it and it’s a very nice setting.”
Two businesses over at Glow Skincare and Spa, twin sisters Sarah Franklin and Susan Lorenc have also been making new improvements to their business.
Mrs. Franklin and Mrs. Lorenc took over ownership of Glow in 2019 from the previous owner, Carmen Gendebien, who opened the salon in 2013.
“When we purchased it, we decided to not change the name, but we did expand on things that were already happening here,” said Mrs. Franklin.
Glow offers manicures and pedicures, facials, teeth whitening, waxing and threading, massages, LED light therapy, lash lifts and tints, and other specialty spa services.
“We have a really new and exciting cocoon fitness pod that we just rolled out and that’s really taking off,” said Mrs. Franklin. “It’s like your own personal infrared sauna, which is good for all different wellness therapies.”
Alongside Mrs. Franklin and Mrs. Lorenc, there are five other women who work at the spa, all of whom are licensed in various specialties.
“I always say there’s difficult times because in this day and age, women are expected to work like they don’t have children and parent like they don’t have jobs,” said Mrs. Franklin. “But we work very hard to create a culture here that is very family oriented.”
Erin Lassial at Grasse River Wellness, located at 81 Main Street, echoed Mrs. Franklin’s point, stating that being a mother and a business owner has taught her a lot about herself and her business.
“Being a woman and a mother and having so many other elements to manage, I think that is something that has taught me a lot,” said Mrs. Lassial. “I have really grown through the challenges of being a parent, a mother, and having to do all of that has been a really wonderful growth point for me in running a business.”
Mrs. Lassial opened her business in 2020 to share her passion and purpose with the community.
“We’re a services business so we do wellness practices,” said Mrs. Lassial. “We have reiki, therapeutic hypnosis, mental health counseling, and we run events like mediation events, sound baths and just really general wellness events.”
She also saw a need within the community to normalize and mainstream mind and body wellness practices.
“I started my business during the pandemic but I really didn’t have anything to compare it to,” said Mrs. Lassial. “For me, the benefit was, as the guidelines were lifted, we had more flexibility and that was nice. Starting a business during the pandemic was just what I had to do; it was the right time and I just knew that I had to get through it.”
Since then, Grasse River Wellness has expanded its services, “exponentially”.
“Our services have been really well received by the community and local colleges,” said Mrs. Lassial. “We have four practitioners now, all women who are all mothers. We all have full time jobs but part of my mission was to create something where we could practice our mission and give back to the community in a part time capacity in a way that would be affordable for us.”
On the other end of Main Street, Brooke Rouse opened her business Grasse River Outfitters to share her passion for the outdoors to the community by selling outdoor apparel and equipment.
“I opened in December of 2018,” said Mrs. Rouse. “We started as consignment but switched to all new items during the pandemic. We really wanted to help people get outside and enjoy this place where we live.”
For Mrs. Rouse, owning and operating a business on Main Street has been fun and exciting.
“In Canton, it’s been really fun because a lot of the business owners are women and we’ve been really supportive of each other,” said Mrs. Rouse. “We’ve come up with events and promotions to support each other so it’s been nice having that comradery.”
As for the future, many of the women on Main Street hope it continues to represent women, but also diversify and grow businesses.
“I think Canton is continuing to diversify our economic portfolio and offerings,” said Mrs. Lassial. “So, I think we will continue to see development.”
“I think it will definitely always be influenced by women,” Mrs. Mintener added. “We’re strong and we’re willing to take the chance.”
