NNY Economic Development Column: Why businesses expand and relocat where they do

We most often speak of economic development from the perspective of those of us working to facilitate it. In this column, let us look at it from the perspective of the business considering a move or an expansion.
Need more/less space. The need for more space could be due to a variety of factors. A company may need to add a new production line to satisfy growing demand, increase warehouse space, and/or add office space to accommodate growing employment levels. On the other hand, a business may need to reduce space or consolidate locations. Rather than continuing to occupy and maintain more space than it needs, they may look to relocate to a smaller facility. The next consideration will be whether the company decides to do it where they are or take the opportunity to consider other factors and move elsewhere instead.
Need new space/Reduce operating costs. A company may not necessarily need more or less space; but simply space that is more efficient from an operating standpoint. Considerations could include the desire for energy efficiency improvements, the installation of newer production equipment, or the need to reconfigure operations. In such cases, the business may be in an old facility constructed in a way that makes it too costly to renovate as needed. The cost of energy alone can be a huge factor in a company’s bottom line.
Proximity to market. Being near or centrally located between a company’s customer base can help reduce time-to-market. As an example, the north country has several Canadian-owned companies that sought a readily accessible location across the border so they could have better access to the U.S. marketplace. Likewise, we have U.S. and foreign owned companies that located in the north country to serve their U.S. customer base while also having ready access to their Canadian market across the border.
Proximity to supply chain. Locating near its suppliers, whether they be sources of raw materials or manufactured components, can reduce shipping costs, reduce disruptions, or (in the case of food processing) preserve freshness of the raw product. That is why you see large dairy processors in regions characterized by a high concentration of dairy farms. Supply chain proximity has become an even more important factor after the disruptions caused by the recent pandemic.
Transportation infrastructure. The logistical aspects of coordinating inbound and outbound transportation between a company, its suppliers, and customers is affected by the available transportation infrastructure. Some companies need easy access to the interstate system. Others need access to rail or air.
Access to workforce. Workforce has become one of highest priorities in locational decision-making. An area with a high concentration of certain skills can help attract additional industries needing those skills. Perhaps the educational institution(s) in a region are graduating a high proportion of students in a certain field which, in turn, may attract companies seeing that as creating a long-term talent pipeline from which they can easily recruit.
Economic health. If the economic health of a community declines significantly, businesses may leave. When visiting a community, its apparent vitality as evidenced by the appearance of its main population center—whether an urban downtown or a village Main Street, can make a very strong impact on the company’s interest in locating there.
Quality of life. Quality of life encompasses recreational opportunity, cultural activities, quality of the local schools, shopping, and access to airports, and more. The company management team that will be managing the company will certainly consider whether the community is one where they wish to bring their own families. This is also an important factor for companies that rely on the recruitment of professional talent, who may choose one job offer over another based on the community in which it is located.
Influencing the Decision Process:
It is important to remember, in the above case and those that follow, that final decision is not necessarily one to be made by the local company. While we have a number of world class companies across the north country that are locally owned, many have a parent company located in another state or even another country. The local facility may have an idea for an expansion or a new product line that they present to the parent company for approval. The parent company could simply say “Yes” or “No” to the proposal. Or they might say, “Yes, we like the idea; but we’re going to do it at this other location in _____ for reasons X, Y., and Z.” While companies are visiting and evaluating various locations for the above factors, they are also considering the relative costs of one location versus another. That is where state and local incentives can help sway that investment decision. These factors also explain why a community that invests in its infrastructure, its downtowns, its educational institutions, and overall quality of life is also on better footing to receive serious consideration in business location decisions
