NNY Q&A: Airport expansion and goals soar

Significant upgrades are needed at the Ogdensburg International Airport if it wants to remain competitive and attract passengers from the region, including Canada, according to the recent application for $20 million submitted to the state Department of Transportation.
Steven J. Lawrence, the executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, sat down with NNY Business to talk about the future of the airport as it comes out of the pandemic.
Mr. Lawrence has been part of the OBPA since 2001, when he signed on as a facility manager. In 2008 he was named director of operations and took the reins as executive director in March of 2020 just in time to navigate the authority through the pandemic and the accompanying closure of the Canadian border.
NNYB: What’s the situation right now at the airport. How many flights are going in and out?
LAWRENCE: We have 12 flights a week with Sky West which is our EAS Airline, that’s Essential Air Service. Sky West flies into Dulles in Washington. Two days it’s just one flight and then the other five days there’s two flights.
NNYB: Now that the Canadian border is open has traffic at the airport improved?
LAWRENCE: It has only slightly because for one thing, we don’t have the flights directly to Florida at this time of year, but people can access them anywhere in the country, with a flight from Ogdensburg to Washington to wherever – Nashville, Orlando, Miami, Denver. And, the prices are pretty reasonable, but currently, we don’t have a direct flight to the south, to Florida and warmer climates.
NNYB: Recently you applied for a $20 million grant. What will that do for the airport?
LAWRENCE: What we’re trying to do is to expand the airport facilities to include space that will take care of the airport, but also when it’s not use, it would be a community space for gatherings or any number of things. The community space would be like a multipurpose room. You’ve probably been to weddings at large hotels where they have dividing walls. And you could actually have two weddings or three or whatever. That would be kind of what we’re shooting for. You could scale the space when you’ve had a conference or a seminar, And then you could pull that out on the weekend and you’d have a show, an art show, a trade show, or flower and garden shows. The idea would be to combine the space so that when it’s not being used strictly for the airport, that you can bring the community in.
NNYB: The community space aside, will this also help with the operation of the airport?
LAWRENCE: Oh definitely. Currently, the airport manager has space over on the general aviation side, not in the airport, because things are just so small. We had to give up space to the airlines and things like that. So we’d move the manager back, but also, we could have a conference room that you could use for operations meetings. We’re going to upgrade the baggage area. And try to make that passenger experience seamless to where it’s more enjoyable to go out of our airport.
NNYB: Are there other uses for the space?
LAWRENCE: Oh, yeah. For example, probably four or five years ago, you’d think I was crazy, if I said you needed to have a pop up clinic for the community, that you could totally isolate like they did at SUNY Potsdam. Or say there was an ice storm or something where you needed to open up for a few days and you turn that into a community shelter to get through some kind of troubling time, whether it’s weather or some kind of disaster.
NNYB: Part of the plan is to have a more modern passenger experience?
LAWRENCE: If you travel now, everything’s touchless, from ticketing to baggage to bathrooms. You have HVAC systems that filter air and bring in fresh air. In the parking lots, you have EV chargers, and then to reduce our carbon footprint some of the operations might require solar panels, or the reuse of rainwater. One thing we might do would be where you come in and get off the planes, it’s kind of a plaza area, we’d heat the concrete to 40 degrees. It takes care of the majority of snow so passengers don’t have to walk through slush.
NNYB: Do you think making all these upgrades would help to lure back a low cost carrier like Allegiant?
LAWRENCE: Definitely. It’s amenities and facilities that they don’t have to apologize for. Low cost carriers have a different model than the legacy carriers like United or American. Some of the airports they go into are alternate airports, and generally those aren’t the most used. But the idea would be to modernize so that whether it’s a Spirit, Allegiant or Frontier that they want to come back here they know for a small regional airport it’s in pretty nice shape
NNYB: What do you think the likelihood is of another one coming back is? Allegiant did pretty well when they were here.
LAWRENCE: In January and February of 2020, we were on track to have our best year for passenger enplanements. So things were really going well, and then just all of that,went off a cliff, right? One thing Canadian fliers like that I know from talking to a lot of people, is that once you cross into here, crossing from over the bridge, you’re clear. So if you want to go to Chicago, or you want to go west and you’re in Ottawa, you probably fly into Toronto and then you land in Chicago, you’ve got to go through customs. So you can take out one step by coming here and just, so you just do Customs at the bridge, you just say I’m going to fly out of Ogdensburg and once you’re here you go through security and you’re done. So it’s a lot less cumbersome. It’s not standing in lines with your bags and your carry-ons and everything. I think it turns out to be a plus, I mean, it’s kind of a remote thing to advertise.
NNYB: How important is the general aviation side of the airport?
LAWRENCE: It’s important because we sell a lot of fuel. And if you get a reputation for handling executive jets, it’s lucrative.
NNYB: Is the general aviation doing as well or better or worse than during the pandemic?
LAWRENCE: It was down, but it’s rebounded. Fuel sales have been very good, which is an important thing and we manage to stay competitive.
NNYB: We’ve talked previously about how the OBPA is a basically an economic development agency for the region. How does the airport fit in with your other operations?
LAWRENCE: If we were looking for a corporate client or someone that’s interested in, a building or building a building in the commerce park, we can point to the airport. You can get flights out of here to the rest of the world fairly quickly, It’s kind of your welcoming, to the area, when people come into an area and you’re flying that’s the first thing you see and you get an impression from that. So, with our grant we’ve talked about probably putting on the wall a map of the St. Lawrence River from the thousand Islands all the way up through or, working with the Remington or Fort de la Presentation for installments to introduce people to the area. We want to try to present a welcoming facility,so people that fly in have a good impression. We are working harder to make the commerce park a lot more welcoming. We have a walking trail. We are working on a childcare facility. If you are working there you can walk in a safe manner on the trail or bike, or run or whatever. During your break you can go visit your child at the childcare. I just think that makes for better employees. And and I think, too, that’s what corporations are looking for. So we’re trying to improve things in the area that will attract more businesses.
