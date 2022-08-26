Although Lewis County’s Public Health Director Ashley Waite began her nursing career on the medical-surgical floor of Samaritan Medical Center, being able to have a “larger scale impact” has kept her interest and dedication to public health since 2011, allowing her to transition from being a hands-on “do-er” to being empowered by her decision-maker role to improve the health and well-being of her community. Leading her county through the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, after having been the department’s director for only a year, Mrs. Waite had an accelerated training that taught her early on the importance of strong communication with neighboring north country public health departments and beyond because health issues don’t acknowledge county, state or even national lines.

Is the work public health departments do the same in every county?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.