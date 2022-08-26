Although Lewis County’s Public Health Director Ashley Waite began her nursing career on the medical-surgical floor of Samaritan Medical Center, being able to have a “larger scale impact” has kept her interest and dedication to public health since 2011, allowing her to transition from being a hands-on “do-er” to being empowered by her decision-maker role to improve the health and well-being of her community. Leading her county through the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, after having been the department’s director for only a year, Mrs. Waite had an accelerated training that taught her early on the importance of strong communication with neighboring north country public health departments and beyond because health issues don’t acknowledge county, state or even national lines.
Is the work public health departments do the same in every county?
Yes. With Article 6 funding, which is our state aid, there is a set of deliverables you need to do to get that funding. Immunizations are one. Lead poisoning prevention, safety initiatives, public education – there’s a whole host of things.
Those are non-negotiable, right? They’re mandated?
Right. But only if you want the funding. How you chose to implement that is up to you. Some public health departments have an immunization clinic once a week. We do our immunizations by appointment. You can choose to go out in the community to do clinics, or you can choose not to. There is a lot of flexibility in how you choose to implement health initiatives but we also learn from each other.
What are some of the services that vary from county to county?
The public health department in Lewis County doesn’t hold the home health agency. The hospital holds the home health agency. Jefferson County Public Health has theirs. I do believe there’s only a handful of counties left in the entire state that actually do have the home health agency. We offer the diabetes self-management program and the diabetes prevention program and we are one of the few county health departments that do that, but we do that because there’s nobody else in the county that does. Really, the role of a public health department is to fill the gaps in care or preventative care that a community has. Immunizations is a prime example. Generally, we would like you to go to your primary care provider for your immunizations if you’re getting that annual wellness visit but there’s some people that haven’t got a provider or they can’t get in if they do, so we would fill that gap.
What is the role of the public in public health?
I feel that everybody is responsible to be as educated as possible in order to make informed decisions about their own health. I feel that everybody should be accountable for their own health and the health behaviors that they choose to do. It’s our job as public health to make the healthiest behavior the easiest option.
How is public health evolving? What is the future of public health?
There’s been a shift I would say since I’ve been here at public health, where prevention is now being valued more by the healthcare system as a whole.
Meaning all over the state and not just public health?
Yes, everywhere. It’s always been you get sick; you go to the doctor, you get treated. That’s a very expensive way of doing healthcare. There’re other countries that don’t do it like that. We’ve taken small steps on improving that and focusing more on the prevention and paying more for the prevention effort but we’re a long way from perfecting that system.
Do public health departments in different counties communicate and work together?
Yes. On a monthly basis all of the public health directors and health commissioners from around the state meet [virtually.] We talk about policy issues and laws coming down the pike, funding issues, best practices and things like that. We also get educational topics. For instance, cannabis has been a topic of concern lately. I also meet with other directors in the north country fairly regularly. We make sure we’re all on the same page. When you’re in proximity to each other, you have to make sure you have good communication. We could have a shared case of a food-borne illness and we need to share, like, “Hey, they ate at this restaurant. You need to have environmental go out and inspect that.” There’s also many community agencies that serve the three of us, so that’s also very beneficial. I’m talking about Maternal Child Health making home visits for newborn babies or CREDO [for addiction treatment.] There’s just multiple agencies that service us all and we definitely talk about best practices.
How has the relationship between county or even state-level health departments been impacted by the pandemic?
Pre-pandemic, it was primarily Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties that communicated on a regular basis. We worked on population health initiatives together like community health improvement plans that include suicide prevention and Complete Streets [a planning program that makes communities more walkable] – those programs that take years and years to see some results. We would constantly collaborate with Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and shared what we were doing on a monthly basis. With the pandemic, we also met with Franklin, Clinton and Hamilton [counties] – that was our North Country Region – and we met two or three times a week [virtually.] At first it was just kind of asking what kind of safety measures are you putting in place, what are you doing with this guidance, making sure we had everything in place. Then immunizations came and we had to really take a regional approach because there were minimum orders and we did not want to waste vaccine, so we were moving vaccines throughout the entire north country.
So with the pandemic becoming more “manageable,” has the level of cooperation between the counties decreased?
Communication and cooperation is still very much strong and I would say it’s stronger than it was prior to the pandemic, although now it’s back to the three counties. We bounce ideas off one another quite a lot. Another thing that happened during the pandemic was quite a bit of turnover, not only with public health directors, but with staff. So now, [the cooperation is] mentoring the new public health directors and sharing ideas for training because a lot of staff is new to the job or some staff weren’t in the job long before the pandemic hit so they’re not used to doing their jobs outside of the pandemic.
With regard to staffing, how has the nursing shortage impacted public health for your department and regionally?
We’ve been extremely fortunate here in Lewis County. We’re actually up a nursing position at this point. I can’t say how grateful I am to have the nurses that I have. We lost people [during the pandemic] and we have replaced them but I think… we’re in a really good spot right now. Other counties are struggling to fill not only their nursing positions but other positions that are also critical, like accounting positions and public health educators. Once you do have somebody there’s a lot of training, depending on the position. Part of what we do here, too, is early intervention services for children zero to two [years old], providing the speech, physical and occupational therapy to children that need it, and then preschool special education services for three (year-olds) until they go to school. It’s finding the therapists to serve those children. It’s very, very hard.
What is the public’s perception of public health departments? Was that impacted by the pandemic?
I think there were people that knew what we did prior to the pandemic, probably more of our immunizations and maybe rabies [programs] or maybe they had experience with our early intervention program, but I don’t think we were very well known or that they really understood how we effect population health initiatives. Then the pandemic hit and we became very well-known but only associated with COVID-19. I don’t think people understood the fact that we investigate communicable diseases on a daily basis - food borne disease, water borne, tick borne, sexually transmitted diseases. Disease was not something that was new to our department. All of those phone calls that we had to make, we’ve been making those for years, it’s just we didn’t have to make hundreds, thousands. I feel like the constantly changing guidance and the fact that politics played a bigger role than they should have in this response really decreased the public’s trust in public health.
What does that feel like as the head of public health, to be judged based on things that are out of your control despite the on-the-ground work that you are doing?
Awful. It still feels awful… There’s still that lack of trust and it’s going to take time to make people realize that we don’t just do COVID. We do all this other good stuff because we really do care about your health. We’re not just here to put you in isolation and quarantine and do all of these awful things. We’re here to keep you healthy and to help you.
How has burnout been for Lewis County Public Health and other public health departments in the north country? It has made you lose people here and really, around the world, but how is that burnout factor impacting how you lead your department?
We’ve done a couple of different mental health support things. Early in the pandemic – I would say mid to late pandemic – and then now that things are kind of calmed down. I feel it’s a good time to focus on mental health things again to help staff to continue to cope with the trauma of COVID... It was hard on everybody, so I’ve been prioritizing mental health and trying just to give the support they need and make sure that what they’re doing feels good for them. Also, I’m a firm believer in work-life balance so as much flexibility that I can provide to my employees, I feel like that’s both something that will keep people here, hopefully, and also something that’s good for productivity and everything – their mental health, everything.
What is your message to the public?
I guess to appreciate and value their health and to do everything they can to stay well.
