Dani F. Baker retired from her psychologist position at the New York State Department of Corrections in 2007 to devote full time to Cross Island Farms on Wellesley Island, which she runs with partner David Belding. Cross Islands has evolved into a certified organic operation with certified fruits, vegetables and livestock. Ms. Baker also created her “Enchanted Edible Forest” consisting of over 300 fruits, nuts, berries and edible flowers existing in a permaculture environment, and where this interview with her was conducted, with a background chorus of bullfrogs and birds.
When did you first become interested in gardening?
When I was about 5, my parents bought a brand-new house built on what had been a corn field, in Yorktown Heights, Northern Westchester. There was no landscaping. I was the oldest child of three, the biggest and strongest. My father had a heart attack when we were pre-schoolers. In the ’50s, they told men who had had a heart attack to take it easy the rest of their lives. So, he didn’t do any physical work and my mother was very petit, so I got to create all the garden beds, the flower and vegetable beds and I got to dig holes for all the trees. I took care of them for years. When I entered high school, we moved from that place, but from 5 or 6 to 13 or 14, that is what I did. I really fell in love with it.
You kept an eye out for another opportunity to do it again?
I put this in my book: They say, as an adult, if you can do what you enjoyed doing when you were 12, you will be happy. And I am. I was the first in my family to go to college. I was very unhappy in college and very depressed. My sister and my college roommate both remember me fantasizing about being a farmer. I don’t remember that, but I couldn’t talk about it with my family because I was the first one to go to college. I developed my love for it as a child, and I always kind of wanted to do it again, but I didn’t have the opportunity on any major scale until I retired and we bought this property.
When the property of Cross Island Farms was originally purchased by you and David, was there a vision to make it what it is today?
We weren’t even planning to be farmers at first. David needed a place, an attached garage to store all of his machinery. I just wanted some space to wander around. Maybe. I thought at the time, I’d get a couple of horses because I was taking riding lessons, and maybe do a little landscaping. But then we took a class at the local Cooperative Extension called “Building Your Small-Farm Dream,” and we both got inspired to bring this place back into production. We sold everything we grew that first year, and then we expanded the garden, got some animals. We started with pigs, then we got some chickens, then we got cows and more pigs and goats and here we are.
Explain the beginnings of your edible forest garden, and how would you describe it to the novice?
I’d been growing vegetables for about seven years, when I took another class at the local Cooperative Extension on permaculture. I never heard that term before but the concepts made so much sense to me. It was like a revelation and I just decided when the class was over that I was going to plant an edible forest. 2013 was the first year I started planting.
An edible forest garden is a forest modeled after a forest edge in nature. You attempt to use all the levels of plants, from really tall trees down to shrubs and ground cover. In an edible forest, you primarily plant edible plants. They might be berries or herbs or have edible flowers, etc. But you also build in other plants that supply all the nutrients and protection from pests and disease that your food-producing plants need. As the garden develops, it becomes more and more self-sustaining.
Your new book on the topic, “The Home-Scale Forest Garden: How To Plan, Plant and Tend a Resilient Edible Landscape” has been keeping you busy with local talks and with invitations to talk about it out of state and even internationally. Why do you think it has struck such a chord?
It’s written for a lay audience. It’s not written for farmers or permaculture professionals. I don’t even have any formal permaculture training. It’s written in a very conversational style and I own all my mistakes. I have all these little anecdotal stories in the book and the pictures are lovely. The librarian at DePauville who hosted a reading for me called it “garden porn.” And with covid, inflation and everything happening, I think there’s a massive interest in growing your own food. This book tells you how to do that in a very ecological and sustainable way.
The mission of Cross Island Farms is to be “ecologically, economically and socially sustainable.” Why is it important to focus on those traits?
We want to be good to land and to nature. Everything is certified organic, so we don’t use any artificial fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides or pesticides. Also, in the way we manage this garden, the vegetable garden as well as our pasture for grazing, we’re not just sustaining the earth, we’re actually making it better. It’s sort of a regenerative practice. This garden, as it matures year after year, is building soil and also sequestering carbon. Economically, if we don’t find a way to have our farm pay for itself at least, how can it continue? As far as socially sustainable, we want to be good friends to our neighbors and the community and we do whatever we can to support community organizations.
What advice would you give someone coming to you for that on agribusiness?
Have five years of income independent from your agri-business; some sort of income that can support you, because there’s a tremendous rate of failure in businesses over the first five years and a big reason for that is finances. Second, before you decide what to grow or what to produce as an agri-business, make sure you have a market. And you have to be willing to work seven days a week. It’s not a 9 to 5. You’re working way harder than someone on a salary. And have the personality for that. If you’re not self-motivated and not willing to put in all that time and effort, even if you may have a lot of frustrations along the way, then maybe you’re not suited to own your own business.
You noted you are 73. How do you keep in good shape?
I keep busy. I work out and do yoga and I take a walk every day. I just keep moving. You’ve got to keep moving.”
What are some of the farm’s educational aspects?
We offer tours to the public, we host volunteers where we train them in all these practices. I go on the lecture circuit in the winter and give PowerPoints at various training conventions about our practices and my partner has done the same.
You retired as a psychologist. Has that, in any way, prepared you for what you do now?
In order to be successful at growing things, you really have to put yourself in their shoes. That’s what you do as a psychologist. If a plant doesn’t look like it’s thriving, you have to kind of intuit what the problem is. Then you would do what you can to accommodate its needs. You do what you can to help it, just like psychology.
Has global warming affected Cross Island Farms?
Hugely. It was an erratic winter with huge swings in temperature that affected the plants. Last summer, we had a stretch, 10 to 14 days, when it was so cold that tomatoes didn’t set fruit and I lost my whole tomato crop. So, it’s the erratic quality of the weather. I’ve noticed more frequent, extended droughts. The falls have been warmer, longer for the last several years. Also, we’ve had warm north winds and cold south winds, which means the air masses are in different spots than they were traditionally. And also, we’ve had north winds blowing from days on end. A few years ago, a north wind would maybe blow for half a day and then it would move to the west. All of these things are indicative of changes in the atmosphere that we don’t even half understand.
Say in 10 years, what would the vision at the farm be?
I think the crops would be continuing pretty much the way they are. But I have a vision for the edible forest in making it a not-for-profit organization, with proceeds from the book and from tours and renting out this garden for weddings or other events. That income would help support the not-for-profit and support salary for someone to maintain the garden and perhaps someone to head up the organization so that it can continue on.”
What’s the public aspect of the farm?
The garden is open by appointment for U-pickers. Right now ( mid June) honey berries are ready to go. I have herbs, edible flowers, perennial vegetables all the way into the late fall. I do make jams out of my organic berries and they’re very popular because I don’t add anything.
Our beef is very special because not only is it organically made, but it’s certified 100 percent grass-fed. I know a lot of people now are looking for that. And it’s not what you would traditionally think of as grass fed, which would be stringy and dry. Ours is super tender and juicy.
Tours are also available by appointment. I can accommodate groups and explain everything I know. We give tours of the entire farm. The kids enjoy meeting all the animals.
