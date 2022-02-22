The North Country Procurement Technical Assistance Center, or PTAC, helps businesses connect to the federal government right here in the north country. Whether that be learning some of the different acronyms, learning different federal websites, or helping companies with their LinkedIn profile, the North Country PTAC helps in a variety of different ways. Program Manager Manna M. Doyle sat down with NNY Business to discuss what the PTAC does specifically for businesses throughout the north country.
What does the North Country Procurement Technical Assistance Center do?
We work with large and small businesses that are looking to get into government procurement. Whether it’s on the federal level, state level, or local level we’re supposed to be able to help from business planning, to market research, to different registrations and certifications.
How important do you feel it is to be able to provide this to the north country?
Honestly, based on the clients that I’ve talked to, and even our uppers from the Department of Defense, we’re always described as their best kept secret. And that’s a challenge. Because, if you have people that don’t know who you are, what you do, then how can you really help? So really, on our plate, it’s important to get the word out because you have people that could be going in blindly and could potentially be very good contractors. If they don’t have the guidance, it could be detrimental. They could go down a bad path and end up with huge fines. It’s very important to have somebody like myself here and other PTACs to help guide, and not do the work, but to help with the information, get them in the right direction.
What are some of the specific ways you help people and businesses?
A lot of what I do is help with sam.gov registrations. Sam.gov is a keystone in government contracting. Because if you’re not in sam.gov, you can’t search for federal contract opportunities. Also, if you don’t have a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE code). The federal government doesn’t know who you are. Even if you did find an opportunity, you can’t bid on it because you don’t have all the information in place for them to find you and to actually verify you are who you are. I help people get started with that. I also help companies that have forgotten about their registration. That seems to be one of the biggest things that I help with. The other things are ways to help find prime contractors that they can subcontract with. It is a bit of market research. One good strategy for a business to grow is to be able to take their skill set and offer it up to a much larger prime contractor. And it helps them offset the burden. Capability statements or how to summarize what your business does on one piece of paper; to be able to share on your LinkedIn, Facebook, website, things like that.
What made you want to work for PTAC?
Well, it’s interesting. In October of 2020, when COVID hit, I ended up getting laid off from my job at that time, and then let go. So, I was trying to find the next chapter in my life. I was having a hard time finding something because of the pandemic. So, I started up a digital marketing company, because that’s one of the things I know how to do. As I’m networking with people I found out that this position opened up and I have experience with federal contracting. Through working with different state agencies Kylie Peck, former Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president, and I had crossed paths. I reached out to her and applied. The reason why I thought this would be a great fit is because I did have 10 plus years of defense contracting experience. I was familiar with sam.gov, and wide area workflow, and could help link that part. I was fortunate she felt the same way.
If there’s one aspect that you’re most proud of, that PTAC offers, what would that be?
The one thing that we offer here is a lifeline for a business to get out of their own head. When you’re looking to go into government contracting, what we’re able to provide, is that, ‘Okay, drop a rope down and get out of the trench. Look at all this world around here.’ And there’s so much opportunity. What I end up talking to people about that come to me for services, is you don’t know what you don’t know. I help you get through the challenging things, even if it’s from scratch, get a DUNS number, then do your sam.gov, and then we start looking at opportunities. There could be a plethora of opportunity. Where they could be coming to me and they offer embroidery, right? And they think, ‘Well, I was kind of successful with this and I did some work with Fort Drum and I got some business training. I was thinking about maybe going bigger.’ Until you get to that point, where you actually sit down and you go through those hoops and then you start looking at opportunities, then ‘This route is a great route for me and this is where I’m going to go’ or, ‘all right, well, I tried it, not really getting too much out of it. So, we’ll move on.’ So that’s the biggest thing to reduce the fear and anxiety. There’s a little bit of a psychological edge to this. It’s like, ‘no, you’re not as bad as you think you are. You’re good. Just turn this way. Oh, see the bright light? Let’s go towards the bright light. All right.’
You said one of the biggest things that is challenging is people don’t know about PTAC. So how can people reach out to you?
You can send us an email, you can look at our website, you can contact me on Facebook, send me a text. You can find me on LinkedIn. We have a YouTube channel that I’m starting to populate. Me and another PTAC in New York State are talking about possibly getting together and doing a podcast. I’m just in the beginnings of planning hopefully a face-to-face matchmaker that we haven’t been able to have in two years.
At the bottom of the webpage, I noticed that there were a bunch of positive comments that roll through. What do those comments mean to you?
It means that we have value. We send out surveys once a quarter. It really helps get through a lot of things. Fortunately for me, in the short amount of time that I’ve been in this PTAC position I’ve gotten quite a bit of positive feedback. There’s a company that I work with Onondaga County that said, ‘You’ve done more for this company in 30 days than we’ve done since we started in 1812.’ It’s just building the awareness, and helping them find possible primes to partner with or to subcontract to or maybe even break them out of the subcontracting cycle.
What made you want to be a part of the PTAC?
One of the things that I really enjoyed doing in my former life in defense contracting, was the business development portion. Going out meeting, possible suppliers meeting with our customers to figure out what their needs are in trying to help and solve their problems. So, there was a lot of problem solving, there was a lot of helping, not just helping possible suppliers, gain a new customer, but also helping our customer figure out problems and challenges that they face in supplying their customer. So, that was something that was a value add, that I brought with me, and I really missed it after getting out of the defense contracting world.
What are some of the strategies used to make sure that the businesses are successful?
Honestly, it really depends on the client. There are a couple different strategies when you’re in the government contracting world. There is, ‘I’m going to get set up and start looking at the opportunities and go after it like I’m a prime contractor,’ which can be a tough slog because you got to have prior experience supplying these contracts and have a very good rating. So, it can be challenging, especially if you’re brand new to it. So go after it like you’re a prime contractor. Then when you’re not picked as the winner of a contract or an opportunity, because it’s all transparent, find out who won that contract, then call him up, ‘Hey, are you looking for a subcontractor?’, So then it’s a win/win. Another strategy is to go after it like a subcontractor and find primes that would be looking for you to do whatever it is you do, whether it’s welding or sewing or painting. It could also be a service standpoint, it could be a counseling service, and be able to call up a prime and say, ‘hey, you know, I saw you won this contract, could I be of service to you?’ But when you go in looking for primes to subcontract to, then you’re also building your business. Because after you’ve reached out and you’ve touched so many of them, eventually, some are going to come back or you’re going to be entered into their system as an eligible subcontractor and they come looking for you when they need help. So once you do that, then you also build your past performance. Because you’re also supplying a prime that’s supplying the federal government and following all of their requirements. So one of the things is that if the federal government gives a prime requirement, when they get a subcontractor, that prime has to flow down those contract requirements. Even though you’re two, three steps away from the prime, or the government, you’re still supposed to be following those same guidelines so you’re getting experience. So that builds your past performance. And that’s something that you could talk to a contract officer and say, ‘I’ve done this before. I’ve supplied to this contract, this contract, this contract, etc.’ So there’s the contracting side and you try to find opportunities, but on the marketing side, you make sure you get your capability statement out there and make sure you’re visible. Make sure that you’re working LinkedIn to make it so that you’re the industry expert. Facebook, it can get you out there. But if it’s business to business, you want to focus on LinkedIn and make sure your website’s up to date. It’s all in balance, the way I look at marketing is that your website is your fishing boat. LinkedIn, Facebook are like fishing nets and they’re pulling them into, ‘Look at my website, buy my product, order my service’ and make sure that when you’re doing all this, you’ve got your cage code and your DUNS number on your website, on your Facebook, on your LinkedIn, on your capability statement. That way they know that you put that work in and you’re ready for the government to look at you.
Has COVID impacted anything?
It was a challenge at first. It was a challenge to the previous PTAC program manager, as it was for a challenge for everybody. It was learning a whole new world. How do I interact electronically versus face to face? Now, it’s become such a habit. Do you want to meet face to face? Do you want to have a Zoom call WebEx, Microsoft Teams? So, the biggest challenge is just making sure that you’re able to reach out and touch as many companies in need as you can.
What counties do you work with?
I’ve got Onondaga, Oswego, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex, Hamilton, and Clinton County. That’s a lot of territory to cover. So far, I’ve got office hours in Onondaga, Oswego, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and in Saranac Lake, and it’s right on the Essex County-Franklin County border. So I’m trying to be in one spot so two counties can take advantage of me in the short time that I’m there. I’m going more digital with Clinton County, I’m working with their economic development to start doing some more webinars.
Is there any specific entity that you’ve worked with on the other side that you’re allowed to talk about at all?
I haven’t as of yet had primes come to me looking for suppliers or vendors. It goes both ways. I’ve had Fort Drum reach out to me to help specific vendors with certain things. When I went up to Fort Drum and we talked to a Purchasing Group and they said that any vendor that has a question or having an issue, their procurement team, and their contracting officers are not there to help the vendor get through this hurdle. That’s why I’m here. If a contracting officer was to help a vendor that shows preferential treatment, and that’s not allowed. So, I can fly in and help get through that challenge. Sometimes it’s not as fast as everybody wants. Sometimes the challenge can be challenging.
What would you say the overall mission statement is for PTAC?
Our mission is to increase the federal government’s supply base. In World War Two they had a ton of suppliers for the defense industry. And I’m speaking primarily from the defense side. We work closely with the Defense Logistics Agency, who’s probably the world’s biggest buyer of goods and it’s basically all for the military. So, the challenge that they’re having, is that from World War Two to now, you’ve had a lot of these big prime contractors. You’re lucky if your General Dynamics, BAE’s, and buy up all these little suppliers. So now the federal government wants to have fair and open competition. They can’t have that if they don’t have a lot of suppliers. COVID did in a lot of suppliers, and a lot of the small mom and pop suppliers. And every day, it’s getting challenging for these people to stay alive, either it’s a mandate or you got to have specific PPE. That adds a lot of cost and with the push from the Defense Department about cybersecurity. They’re trying to figure out okay, so that adds expense but it’s a necessary thing. So how can we help protect our small business, or smaller suppliers? Where a Boeing and Lockheed, they can go into that and have that cybersecurity thing down pat, they’ve got a whole dedicated team that can look at that. Your smaller suppliers don’t necessarily have it, you could have three people, one person doing administration, one person doing the work and one person shipping. So out of those three people do you stop doing everything and focus on putting in cybersecurity?
Can people just walk in or do they have to call and make an appointment with you?
People can just walk in to talk to me as long as I’m here and as long as I’m not with somebody at the time. I’ve had a couple clients come in they’re like, ‘Well, I wasn’t sure if I can do this, but I figured I’d try’ and I’m like ‘Come in, pull up a chair, let’s talk.’ I’m trying to be as available to everybody that I can at any time. Whether I’m in Oswego County, and I’ve got somebody from Plattsburgh trying to get ahold of me. I’m still accessible no matter where I am geographically.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
The biggest thing is to realize that there’s so much help for small businesses and so much guidance, so don’t hesitate to reach out to your SBDC, your SBA, your PTAC, whatever the case may be. Your chamber of commerce can help connect those dots as well. The second thing that I’d like to say is that there’s no such thing as free money. Grants are great. But grants also require you to have some skin in the game. I’ve had quite a few people coming to me and ask me ‘Oh, I want to look at grants.’ First thing a PTAC is not going to be involved in grants, but the second thing you really got to know is that there’s no free money, you’re going to either have to put up a percentage or match or you’re going to have to follow a lot of guidelines and a lot of reporting requirements to satisfy the needs of that grant.
You did bring up sales that you have already up, so if you want to walk me through some of the stuff of the sales too, we can go through that?
In total federal awards, New York state alone did $644 million in federal award work. So, we do pump out a lot, and there’s a lot of people that do supply the federal government. Yes, part of that is the big contractors. But behind every big contractor, there’s a certain number of women owned business, there’s certain amount of HUBZone businesses or certain number of veterans and service-disabled veterans owned businesses that supply. If you are a service-disabled veteran, or if you’re a veteran, minority, woman-owned business, don’t hesitate to start looking at some of those certifications, because there are certain opportunities that are set aside for those types of small business set asides, so it reduces the amount of competition for specific types of opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.