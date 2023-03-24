Seven years ago, Erica Turck opened a yoga studio and juice bar in the Lincoln Building in Watertown. Her business has changed a lot in those seven years and continues to change. Ms. Turck sat down with NNY Business to talk about being a woman business owner and what’s next for the Atman Juice Bar and Cafe.
So you you started out with a yoga studio. Tell the story of how this how this progressed, how you ended up where you are with this kind of a business?
I originally began the yoga studio back in 2016. That was in the Lincoln Building on the public square. And yeah, the juice bar ended up opening about seven months after the yoga studio opened. We had about four tables. So it was only 600-square-feet. I was expecting just to serve a few juices smoothies. We actually began the business with one little Vitamix blender and then our first day of business we ended up having a line out the door and quickly realized we’re going to need, you know, a lot more blenders.
That’s a great story.
So, yeah, it was a good problem to have. The juice bar ended up growing and absorbing more of my time and energy.
You sold the yoga studio right before the pandemic, correct?
Yes, it was actually two months before the pandemic began. The cafe ended up growing so quickly and I became a mother, too, the same month that I started the cafe. So being a new mother, owning two businesses I had to choose. So I decided the cafe was where I wanted to continue to grow.
Why was that?
I just felt the a strong connection with the healthy food and I knew the community needed it. I wanted this part of the business to really grow. I knew someone else could carry on the yoga, but I felt that I needed to grow these healthy food options and create a safe, comfortable place for people to come to into. So, I sold the yoga studio right before the pandemic and the cafe continued to grow.
Then you would say it was the right time?
I knew it was time. Once the five-year lease went up we knew needed to find a bigger location to be able to expand on the kitchen and our menu offerings at the cafe.
You’re near the Black River again. Tell me a little bit about this space. How did you come about coming here?
I knew we were going to need a larger location, so this we are about 2,500 square feet inside. I knew I wanted an open concept kitchen as well. You know everyone is connected with the customers that walk in and the customers feel comfortable to know exactly what environment, their food is prepared in. Again, just about that full connection. A lot of times in restaurants there can be that disconnect between the cooks, the kitchen, the front of the house staff.
How did you develop the menu as it is now?
I feel like it just continues to grow on what we’re already offering. When we started at Public Square, we had our smoothie bowls, Acai juices; I kind of learned to perfect that. And then I felt comfortable and I just built upon that. We expanded more in our smoothie bowl and Acai options. We started out with bagels. It’s very simple, but I try to bring more out of that simplicity in a way like turning it into a gourmet toast with healthy additions. I just wanted to bring another unique option to the area, like those open face sandwiches that you don’t see in a lot of areas.
Did you base this off other similar places in other communities?
I think we all get inspired from other places we’ve visited. I know some of my travels in Southeast Asia, in Bali, in South America have helped shape the menu. I feel like this place has become, kind of a little bit of everything that has inspired me, and I feel like we kind of found our way to have our own unique twists on things.
Tell me about how you fit in the neighborhood and how the neighborhood here fits with you and how things are. I mean you’ve got a couple other big businesses restaurants nearby. How does that all fit in?
Having Garland City and Maggies right here I think we all offer great environments. The ambiance when you walk in to these old industrial buildings and how we found a way to revitalize them; you know bring new life to those buildings. I think, like Garland, with crafting their own beers here we have very high quality options to offer people, just like Garland and Maggies do. I’m hoping to start roasting our own coffee beans. I’m going to be beginning my coffee roaster certification. Hopefully, Watertown is going to have its own coffee roastery soon.
Starting out as a woman business owner, tell me a little bit about that. Was it more challenging because of that?
You know, I felt that in the beginning I did have a lot of great support from the Watertown local development, the community, you know, but I do feel that being a young woman, I was about 30 years old and I also spent a lot of my years throughout my twenties traveling. I did have to take that time to really prove myself. I had to start very small with what little I had because I didn’t have a lot of resources or capital to start the business. But the good news is I feel like now, I’ll be starting my seventh year of business that so many more opportunities are opening up now because, Watertown, that will develop. They’ve seen, you know, my years of business now. And my hard work. So I do feel like I’ve proven myself and more opportunities are opening up. And, also as a as a woman and a mother that work/life balance. I did grow at a slower pace because it’s what I chose, to stay at home with my son a lot. So I kept the cafe very small for five years because of those first five years of his life before he started kindergarten. I was able to spend those days with him. There’s no regret there whatsoever. And it gave me time to, you know, just dip my feet in the waters, get used to business.
So how do you keep that balance now?
You know, it’s hard because when you’re a business owner, it’s you don’t have designated hours of work and the work’s never done. I do have to set those boundaries that in the evening, OK, I’m not going to check my emails, not going to look over books or menu items or plans. And I do set those firm boundaries just to shut it off. And I know maybe I could be getting more done quickly, but I think it’s important. And to have those boundaries and be present with my son.
Where do you see your growth from here?
I’m hoping to start coffee roasting in the next year. I will complete my coffee roaster certification through the SCA, the main national, one of the largest national coffee schools.
What kind of coffee would you be offering on your menu?
Currently right now we have all of our espresso based drinks. We also offer pour over and we have our regular drip coffee and yeah, so once we start roasting it’ll be the same coffee offerings.
Have you got a name for the roast?
We’re actually in the middle of a rebranding too, so we’re actually changing our name from Atman juice bar. We’re going to be North Country Ground.
You’re no longer juicing?
Yeah, the juicing, it’s just not very sustainable. It requires a lot of produce to yield very little juice. Between labor, produce costs and worrying about food waste because you have to pre-bottle, we were getting a lot of waste as well. It wasn’t very profitable for the business. Since we’ve moved to this location, our coffee sales have gone up. We’re focusing more on the coffee, bringing that to the forefront, and yes, switched away from the juicing. So with that I have to change our name; we can’t be a juice bar anymore. So the name is going to be North Country Grounds.
Well, so the way I remember when we talked at one point that you have regular customers and it was an easy move. They came along with you. Are they welcoming the change from juice juicing, too?
I was really nervous to share the news, but immediately everyone was just very open and understanding.
