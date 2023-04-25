Citizen Advocates CEO and President James D. Button sat down with NNY Business Magazine to talk about ongoing construction of the Harison Place Project, in downtown Malone, and the services offered by the organization from Lake Ontario to Lake Champlain.
How has work on the Harison Place Project been progressing?
The Harison Place Project has been impressive to watch come together. There have been so many people behind the scenes working in concert to bring this bold vision into reality. This project started in 2017; real quickly we recognized that this project was bigger than just Citizen Advocates. This project is a regional collaboration. This is a large project, one of the largest we have ever managed and we knew early on we needed the help of other key stakeholders. We rallied, our community rallied and secured support from our regionally elected officials and a number of other key stakeholders along the way to bring this to fruition.
Is the project on schedule? What is the estimated date of completion?
Harison Place is on schedule. It is scheduled for completion at the end of this year. If you drive around the site you can see on the Homes and Community Renewal sign it says, completion date December 2023; we have held true to that. We are super grateful for Celia Construction and 3D Development, our partners, they have not only kept the project on track, but made tremendous progress. Even in difficult weather conditions and against insurmountable odds, they keep moving it forward.
What has it been like to see the structure come together in the middle of the village?
It is inspirational, it is gratifying and it is a humbling experience to see this building be constructed in front of us. We are super grateful for this team and I can’t stress enough the importance of thanking all those involved. Citizen Advocates could not have done this alone, Citizen Advocates really had a community rally behind us to get this done. It was more than the community; it was the region. We take pride in taking derelict and blighted buildings out of the community and renovating them so we can turn them into reputable locations and community institutions that people can be proud of. Harison Place was a blighted property; in fact, it was an eye-sore in the middle of town, it really prevented people from understanding how beautiful and wonderful Malone is. We need to be proud of our community, proud of Malone, and it’s difficult when the first impression is what you get when you drive through our downtown. We wanted to put a signature piece in its place, not only to thank the community for all they have done for Citizen Advocates, but to take a stand that Malone is worth investing in.
How have you been able to manage a project of this size?
We certainly had to reorient to the size and scale of this project. We brought in subject matter experts and we have a team, in-house, folks who are focused on not only building the financial support for this project, but the construction engineering of the project. We are super grateful for those people, too.
What will occupy the completed space? What will be on the ground level and other stories?
There are four stories at its highest point and two as you move west on Route 11. We are really excited. The ground level is reserved for commercial and up above we have 40 apartments; there will be one- and two-bedroom apartments, and a couple of three-bedroom apartments there. Providing a much-needed service, affordable housing for people in northern Franklin County. What we are really excited about is the types of businesses we are trying to attract to the Harison Place Project. Harison Place is unique in so much as it is not just a housing development. There is commercial space, five commercial spaces and we have four of those already rented. There has been a tremendous interest in the space. We have been able to really be thoughtful with who we want to partner with. We want to bring business owners and service providers into the Harison Place Project who can provide a benefit to the people who live in Harison Place. It’s a new type of supported housin;g it is housing that has thoughtfully located programming that helps people get back on their feet.
What will this project mean for mental health services in Malone and the north country?
When the project is complete it is the realization of a vision Citizen Advocates has long embraced, which is to address someone and meet someone in the totality of their situation. Citizen Advocates provides holistic care; we want to see and support someone regardless of whether it is housing, food insecurity, their mental health needs, transportation, employment, care coordination or even pharmaceutical needs. Citizen Advocates wraps services around people to help them live lives with purpose and thrive in the community, Harison Place will aid in that; it’s more of Citizen Advocates holistic approach.
How long have you worked for Citizen Advocates.
I have worked on and off at Citizen Advocates for 16 years. I started on the front line when I was first hired; I was a care coordinator working in Saranac Lake. Through a number of different experiences I worked my way into management, spent a little over a year in Albany, working on behalf of the Office of Mental Health, Office of Addiction and Support Services. as well as the Department of Health, in an effort to help provide technical assistance to behavioral health providers who are challenged with some of the same issues we are facing today. After I spent a year in Albany I returned home as the chief operating officer of Citizen Advocates and then a few years ago assumed the role of chief executive officer.
What role do Citizen Advocate’s clinics, in Ogdensburg and Watertown fill? What services do they provide?
When we describe the Citizen Advocates region, we say we provide services from the shores of Lake Ontario to the shores of Lake Champlain, Watertown to Plattsburgh and all parts inbetween. We have major hubs of service delivery in Saranac Lake, Malone, Plattsburgh, Massena, Ogdensburg and Watertown. Most recently we have had a significant expansion in the 315 area code. Massena has two integrated outpatient clinics in it which provide mental health and addiction treatment. Ogdensburg and Watertown have state-of-the-art behavioral health urgent care. We feel like people should be proud of where they are getting treatment and we want people to get quality care. Watertown is the largest development, behavioral health urgent care development, of its kind; it’s over 22,000 square feet and we will have a number of programs located in it. It was a former supermarket and we thought it was a great space to put in a behavioral health urgent care to meet the needs of our patients.
What is behavioral health urgent care?
Simply stated, we believe that it feels a void. The void that we are filling is that when people want to get care, when people are ready to seek treatment, when people are open to getting services and support, we need to make sure our doors are open as well. We should eliminate the cumbersome process to get into care; there is no referral, no call ahead, you come, even if you aren’t sure what is wrong, we will partner with you to figure it out, we want to help people thrive, we don’t want to make it complicated to be well. We provide convenient and quality care, 24/7 365 days a year. Watertown and Ogdensburg are both examples of those behavioral health urgent care models, patterned off our initial behavioral health urgent care that we launched in Malone in 2017. It was a collaboration with our partners in the UVM Health Network at Alice Hyde. We unveiled this innovation back in 2017. We called it the Crisis and Recovery Center. Since then we have re-branded as behavioral health urgent cares because that is really more in line with what we do.
Generally speaking, what is the state of mental health services in the north country?
We have got an incredible network of community-conscious, mission-driven providers across the north country. That group of providers, including Citizen Advocates, cannot even begin to address the need. The need continues to expand and really COVID blew the lid off of it, really brought forward to the community’s eye exactly what mental health needs and addiction treatment needs there are in the north country, in the nation and across the world. We continue to be proud that we are in a position to provide services on a regional basis. We are grateful for the support, we are grateful for our collaborative relationships with other providers including hospitals, health systems, primary care, and mental health and housing addiction treatment providers. There is a significant unmet need here. Just like there is with housing, food, and fuel insecurity, the same can be said of mental health and addiction needs. We need more services, support, and we could do so much more with additional providers. Citizen Advocates is trying to meet that need. I don’t know if anyone is able to fill that void but we are working hard and proud of what we have been able to offer for the community.
What do you think the future of mental health services in the north country is?
I am proud to say the north country is a bit different; we are people who have very few resources and have to travel across vast geography to meet the needs of people where they are at. We have this history, it’s like embedded in our DNA, that we work well together. Whereas in other areas of the nation I’m not sure it is the same. When we as a provider have an issue, we will call up other providers and ask how can we join arms to work together to collectively address the needs. We know many hands make light work and we think that the community benefits from these collaborations and we only see these collaborations increasing.
What types of challenges are there to providing mental health services in rural areas?
I think there are rural challenges across the nation, there are unique pockets of opportunities and issues; the north country is no different than most other rural communities. Here is how we are trying to address it. While COVID was unfortunate on many fronts, some of the benefits of regulatory reform in the way we treat and deliver services are the increase of telehealth. Overnight it went from how do we get people to one of our brick-and-mortar clinics, to we can actually meet people while they are sitting in their own living rooms. We are super grateful for the advancement in regulatory reform and the permanent reform of the regulations related to telehealth. I think the other piece that we are really committed to addressing at Citizen Advocates is providing convenient care. Beyond rural, it is hard for people in America to stay healthy. We as providers, it is incumbent upon us to reduce those barriers and burdens. The way Citizen Advocates is addressing this, is we have a process by which you don’t need a referral to get our services. There is no wrong door, we are establishing 24/7 treatment clinics across the north country so people have a place that they don’t have to travel a long distance to get to, to seek the care they need.
When did Citizen Advocates start?
Citizen Advocates started in 1975 and it was in response to the deinstitutionalization of folks with developmental disabilities and mental illness. We are grateful to get our humble beginnings in Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, and Malone, providing supported employment. Fast forward to today, Citizen Advocates provides over 125 different programs. We serve seven counties in northern New York; we have an annual estimated revenue of about $60 million and a work force of over 800.
