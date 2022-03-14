The Canton Chamber of Commerce, like so many other chambers in the north country, had to shift gears when the pandemic hit. For chamber Executive Director Tammy M. Mackin it also presented another obstacle as she just started this new role. Now, she has hit her stride getting the chamber’s main functions back, such as business networking events, a focus on membership and assisting businesses to get back on their feet in the aftermath of the pandemic. NNY Business sat down with Ms. Mackin to learn more about the Canton Chamber of Commerce.
Tell us a little bit about yourself, your professional history, and how you came to be executive director of the Canton Chamber of Commerce?
I was born in Rochester, and my mother was a native from Rochester while my father was native to this area. They had children, but did not want to raise them in the city, so they decided to move back here. I graduated high school here, went to SUNY Canton and then worked for the Watertown Daily Times selling ads and promotions. Eventually, one of the reporters mentioned this job opportunity. At first I was hesitant, but I made a resume and, lo and behold, ended up getting the job. While I was in the middle of doing that, I was also embarking on my own business, which is operating a wedding venue. My experience with the newspaper and having my own business has helped and strengthened me in my role at the chamber.
How has owning your own business helped you promote other businesses in the town and village?
It has not only helped me to promote them, but it has also helped me to be in the same circle of small business owners and to understand what they’re going through with first-hand knowledge. I’m a firm believer in first-hand knowledge.
Tell us about the Canton Chamber of Commerce. What is it, what do you do, and why is it important?
Basically, we’re a part-time agency. So, the chamber does a lot of clerical work involving membership dues and fees as well as advertising and the planning of events and promoting small businesses. Specifically, my job is to plan, arrange and oversee a range of services as well as events for members including newsletter, email and website marketing efforts. I also prepare agendas and material for the board committee meetings and develop goals and objectives for recommendations to the board.
When did you start working at the Chamber?
I became director in 2019. That was probably my biggest obstacle, because I didn’t have much time training for anything that was normal. I didn’t get to experience doing events, promotions, or communications under normal settings.
Can you tell us about the membership program?
Members receive a quarterly newsletter where the Canton Chamber highlights a member and their business on social media, which we spotlight for the whole month. Members can also sponsor events in the community. Moreover, we do a gift certificate program which promotes local shopping. Membership fees vary from $65 to over $100, depending on how many members there are.
As a woman in charge of promoting commerce for Canton, how do you work to support women-owned businesses throughout the village and town?
We connect with female founders and business owners through social media with hashtags, and we follow accounts that support women and their businesses in our community and nationwide. There’s also the U.S. Women Chamber of Commerce, which is an advocacy group that helps women build small businesses in towns across the country.
How has COVID-19 affected commerce in Canton?
It has greatly affected commerce because it has affected our businesses, and it impacts how we are able to help our businesses. Vitally, it has impacted communication. The biggest thing we are lacking is being able to physically network face-to-face. You can do Zoom or emails, but when you have an actual lunch or a breakfast or something where we can get together and sit down and have a conversation, that’s how we end up getting results. Because we can’t get that communication from our small business owners, we are not able to help them as much in the times we’re in.
What are some upcoming events?
Right now we’re in the middle of Winterfest, and we did have to do it modified this year, but nowhere near as modified as last year. This year we took out our annual dinner, which was postponed, and we’re going to find an outdoor venue, so we have that coming up. We also anticipate keeping the Dairy Princess Parade in June, as well as Peter Rabbit in the Park, which is when someone comes and volunteers to dress as Peter Rabbit and we have Easter egg trails for children.
Can you talk about efforts to potentially integrate the Canton Chamber into the County?
From what I’ve heard, whoever gets this position will work part time for Canton and then the other half of the day for the county. The board members are trying to figure out if it’s something they want to do or not.
What’s your hope for the future of commerce in Canton?
My hope is getting back to the physical personal face-to-face networking. Being able to be with these business owners, possibly even getting to make a monthly breakfast or lunch and being able to sit face-to-face and communicate would be key. To me, that would help increase communication and in turn fill the needs of what our businesses and communities are looking for.
Anything you want to add?
The Canton Chamber is just a part-time agency, and a lot of times people expect the benefits of a full-time agency. With it being part-time, we’re able to keep fees down low but still do enough to help promote local business. Having realistic expectations for an agency that’s not working 40 hours a week, and communicating as to what’s important for those expectations, helps us to focus on whoever we’re working with.
