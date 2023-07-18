Michael Ablan’s love for helping people has driven him into the real estate business. Mr. Ablan sat down with NNY Business to talk about him getting into real estate along with recent assessment issues that he helped solve in Clayton.
What made you want to get into real estate when you initially started?
I was trying to figure out what I was going to do next. So I graduated school and I thought I was going to go and be a big Wall Street broker. I wanted to get into trading stocks, and the financial game, but then I went out there and saw kind of like, what the day to day was and realized it really wasn’t for me. So then I started wholesaling out of China. I flew out to China, was there for about three weeks, met with manufacturers, and got something like that set up, and was doing pretty well at it. But it wasn’t very fulfilling. I’m a people person. I like to be face to face and building and solving problems. And there wasn’t really much more to do. Once I had it all figured out with that, it was just to like scale the volume, and I just wasn’t into it anymore. So one of my best friends dad was a Realtor. And he was one of the more successful people that I had ever seen, and I was like, you know what, I bought and sold a lot of stuff, let’s try houses. So I got a cheap foreclosure house over on Jefferson Street. I got it for $13,000; my dad and I fixed it up, put about $2,000 into it, rented it out. And it was like, ‘Oh, wow, this worked.’ But at the same time, I was like, I don’t know anything. I don’t know if this actually is working, I don’t know. So I was like, alright, if I’m going to do this, I gotta get as good as possible as fast as possible. So I decided to get my real estate license, and run the investor/agent side by side. So I got my agent license, got with Jason Smith, and just kind of started running both parallel.
What is the process like to get your real estate license?
It’s super easy now, honestly. So you can go in, you can take a class, It’s a 75 hour course. I think the class might be two or three weeks at night, or you can take it online. Which allows you to go at your own pace. So you just got to put the 75 hours in. And pay, you’ve got to pay maybe $1,000 total, and you got it.
In that 75 hours, what do you have to do?
I haven’t done the in person. But online, you’re basically consuming content that they give you. And then you do like a multiple choice afterwards. So they have lets say 30 chapters, and each chapter has a topic. You read it, answer the questions, and move on to the next. Then there’s a test for the course. And then you take your state test after that. As long as you pass both you’re a Realtor.
What do you kind of consider to be one of the more rewarding parts of being a Realtor?
What I have personally found rewarding is the problem solving aspect that comes with real estate. There’s a lot of different things that people really derive from this business. And don’t get me wrong, I love helping people find houses or sell their houses, but what I really like is finding people who are in difficult situations and getting and finding creative ways to get the problem solved.
When did you start getting interested in real estate?
To be honest, I never was. I just, like I said, I was just in a, in a mode of like, what is the next thing? And I was like maybe, again, I was just like, you know growing up in Gouverneur the examples that of success that I had in front of me, were in very limited professions. And one of those, just happened to be like real estate agent side of things. So it was one of those where it was just like, ‘hey, let me try this thing out, and see how it goes.’ And then I just got addicted.
So can you tell me a little bit about what role you are playing in assisting people who do not understand their assessments in Clayton? And what you’re doing for them?
It wasn’t intentional. I had a couple of clients who are older, reach out to me and basically say, like, ‘Hey, Mike, we just got a recent assessment. And, basically it is double or triple what our current assessment is. We don’t know, what they want from us in order to fight this, we don’t really know what to do, we might have to sell. Is there any chance you could take a look at this?’ So I started taking a look into it, and just started kind of diving into it, and I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’ll help you, I’ll put together the package, and we’ll get it out.’ And then, as I was, like, kind of digging into it I found it felt like it was just spit out of a computer. What I was finding was people were getting reassessed at a value that I was often finding wasn’t accurate to what it would sell for.
What did it mean for you to be able to kind of help the community in that way?
It was nice, because I got to hear the stories. It was people who have been here forever, they’ve supported the area their entire lives. They’re here in the wintertime when everyone is struggling. Our area, kind of like shuts down a little bit. And they’re the ones that are still here spending money, keeping things afloat. And it was very interesting to hear, the connection everyone had, and how the plan was to continue to leave the house to the next generation and kind of keep that thing kind of rolling.
There were certain properties that should’ve been assessed that were newer and nicer that should’ve been assessed and they weren’t. Can you explain how they create that assessment level, and what drives that increase?
It came down to a formula. They didn’t go and look at the properties. They didn’t go and look and see inside. What they did was they looked at what was available on the county record and were spitting out valuations. It was just a math equation; it was very impersonal. So there was like, a special reassessment. And I would say, probably, like, 95% got favorable results from that. It may not have necessarily been the exact number they were looking for, but it was within the ballpark where it was reasonable. I don’t think that this was malicious. I just think that they don’t have the staff to do this. I think that was one of the reasons why they used an out of the area place.
How do you price a home?
So it’s comps. There’s the comparable sales approach. And there’s the income approach. For a residential, you’re going to be using, ideally, a six month window, where you’re looking at similar build of the house, relatively similar age, square footage, bedrooms, bathrooms, condition. Then it’s like ‘Okay, here’s our range,’ I try to get a minimum of three. Five or six is great. And then it’s like ‘So here’s the range that we’re working in, you know, here’s what the upper echelon look like, here’s what the lower did, where’s your house sit?’ And then it’s like, ‘Okay, here’s a value.’
What do you think can be done in the future to kind of ensure that these assessment issues don’t happen again in Clayton?
Definitely a more frequent occurrence. No one wants their taxes raised but at the same time, no one wants to have the assessments like double or triple like this. So it’s like, every two years or three years, or however it works, at every sale, just a more gradual increase instead of such a drastic.
Does development of Clayton factor into these assessments?
I would say not necessarily. The assessments are really getting derived from comps. At the end of the day, it’s like, if you put it on the market, what is it worth?
Was there resolution from the work that you did?
Yeah. I think 100% of them got reduced. Some of them not so much. But at the same time, those were definitely ones where I was like, ‘I don’t know if there’s anything I can even do to begin with.’ And they still got a little bit of something. At the end of the day, it felt very positive because they didn’t dig their heels in the sand, and just say ‘Sorry, that’s just the way it is.’
Where do you kind of see yourself and the business headed? And where do you kind of see yourself in the next 10, 15 20 years or so?
I try not to think that far ahead, mainly because I’ve always been like a fast grower, I move fast, I’m constantly evolving the way that I think, and my priorities. But I would say in the short term, so, a lot of the things that we’re trying to do is to set an example for what good customer service looks like. What the profession should look like, in terms of expertise, and morals, ethics because a lot of the times our area gets a bad rap, due to the sluggishness of operations, the sluggishness of available resources, the technology, the way things are done. So we’re trying to set an example for, ‘Hey, let’s use tech, let’s be constantly improving and bettering our systems, and making things more efficient, so that the client experience is as good as possible. So they have a great experience. So they want to do business here, again, they want to stay here.’ If we’re going to be here, we want to inject young energy into the place.
What do you think can be improved on in the real estate market in our area?
I think one of the biggest things that can be improved on is the acceptance that change is good, technology is here. By using it, learning it and integrating it, not only can you improve the customer experience for our clients, but you can also buy back time. So that you can, choose to whether you want to spend more time with your family, you know, or work with more clients or give more attention to your clients, so on and so forth. The ones that don’t take on any tech, but are trying to take on a big volume, end up with bad customer service. I feel like because of tech, you can handle a high volume of business and provide good customer service.
What are some ways that you use technology in your business?
I’m huge into it. So let’s just talking about a CRM, a software that organizes the clients that you have and the business that you’re doing. So, the tech that’s out now, it can basically auto sort, documents that you have to collect, you can send out, DocuSign for E signature, you can set up basically auto reminders and whatnot that can just like blast out emails to be like, ‘Hey, this thing hasn’t been touched yet. Or in X amount of days, you know, we should be looking at this.’ We use AI for, we use type primary for organizing a large amount of data for having it having things that normally had to be done manually to be automated, for keeping track of a large amount of volume of business, and, keeping, all of the vendors that are involved up to speed and reminded that things need to be done.
What do you think kind of makes you different than other Realtors?
I think the technology definitely helps. It allows us to handle the volume that we’re handling with fewer people, while providing a really good experience. But the other thing that I think that sets us apart, is the fact that we come to the table with more tools than everyone. We understand real estate investing, we understand creative financing, we’re very versed in the banking and loan side of things. We’re very versed in the construction side of things. We’re very versed in property management, both short term and long term, we’re also very versed in interior design and staging.
Is there one property that you are most proud that you were able to take off the market whether you were with the seller or the buyer?
It’s a tough one for me, mainly because the ones I’m most proud of are the ones that people don’t ever hear about or see because I get a lot of people who are and it seems to be military who get into these situations because like they’re here for two or three years, and then they get PCSed to another duty station. And it all happens very quickly. It involves a lot of work, and they don’t have a lot of time to get ready. So they get into situations where because they’ve owned it for such a short amount of time, they can’t sell it without losing a bunch of money, so they have to keep it. So then they hand it off to a property manager, hoping that the property manager is going to do a good job. And a lot of the times they find that they don’t. Eventually, they get a bad tenant. The tenant destroys the place. And then they’re like, I think I’ve got to let this thing go back to the bank. And they either stop making payments, or they start to reach out to try and say ‘Hey, is there anything you can do?’ Those are the one that I’m like, most proud of. When I am able to step in, and basically relieve this gigantic black cloud from their lives, whether it’s paying up on their mortgage, or it’s like taking over the thing until we can get it sold. I’ve managed construction projects for them for free. To get things up to where they needed to be so we could get it sold. I’ve just done straight cash offers, basically where it’s just like ‘Hey, I’ll just, again, pay you up on this and, and buy it for what you owe on it and go.’ It’s just like, once you get a foreclosure on your record, and stop, start missing payments, your credit is ruined, and your ability to buy a house or really get any kind of credit, gets destroyed. So being able to come in and save people from that is, it’s really, really nice.
How do you find those properties?
I’m sure everyone in the county has gotten my letter, probably several times. I’ve been doing direct mail since I got in the business, just sending out ‘Hey, if you’re in a situation that you don’t know how to get out of give me a call.’ So I get a lot of business that way. And now as everything has grown between my YouTube marketing, my Facebook marketing, TV ads, and everything, and then just reputation and whatnot people call in. ‘Hey, I heard you helped, can you help me?’
For somebody that would want to get into the business, what would you tell them?
It’s a game of doing what’s right. Even if you have to take a hit on the chin once in a while. The difference between a good Realtor and a great Realtor is an entire world difference. And the amount of responsibility at least, that I feel when I’m guiding someone in a decision like this, because again, it’s usually like, you know, 10, 15 years, it’s like, you know, their biggest purchase ever, it’s gonna probably consume a bunch of time, take all their money, like, it’s such a big decision. And if played correctly, it can be a life–changing decision. It can get them started, building generational wealth, passive income, all this other stuff. But if it’s played badly, it can ruin them and destroy their credit, give them a sour taste, make them hate real estate, it can set them back so far. You’ve got to understand that we have a lot of power in our hands, being professionals in the game of real estate. And it’s way more than just opening doors and showing someone a house or putting a house on the market and sticking your sign in the yard. Like there’s so much more to that. And the better you can get at it and the bigger problems that you can solve for people and the better job that you can do not only will you change your life, but you will help change the lives of the clients that you’re working with. The relationships that you can build from that, not only from, the clients, but the people you work with, but also, you know, your other real estate agent competitors is like, it’s really nice and really rewarding. And it’s a game where you can quickly change your life and not that amount of time, but you have to put the work in, you have to pay the sacrifices, there’s a heavy debt that has to be paid, and you have to be willing to do it.
