Retirement planning can be extremely daunting for some, with some people not realizing where they should even start. Shane H. Simser, senior financial advisor, retirement plan services with Morgia’s Wealth Management, sat down with NNY Business to talk about when people should begin to plan for retirement, popular retirement options, and much more.
What does Morgia’s Wealth Management offer to their clients?
We provide retirement planning services, financial planning, investment management, portfolio management, a full range of investment services, and planning services for clients, for individuals, for institutions, and nonprofit organizations.
When do you think people should start to plan for their retirement?
It’s never too soon to start. When you first kind of get out there and get hired and start your first job, or you get started into your career. And you have the ability to save for retirement. You’re getting a paycheck and you’re getting an income and you have the ability to save. So starting to save right away or early on in your working career is really the best time to start saving. It’s never too soon. Especially if you start in a career where your employer offers you a retirement plan.
Are there different retirement plans?
There’s a few different types of plans that employers or businesses can offer their employees. There’s the 401k plan, SIMPLE IRAs, and there are SEP IRAs. There are deferred compensation plans. There’s defined benefit plans. So there’s different retirement savings plans when you’re working for an employer who offers a retirement plan. If you work for a municipality, or for a nonprofit, or a school, or you’re a state employee, on top of potentially being offered the New York state retirement, or being involved in the New York State Retirement Program, you also may be offered a deferred compensation savings plan, a 403b. And then from an individual standpoint, if you want to start saving in a retirement account, and you don’t have an employer sponsored plan, you can always save in a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA.
What do you consider to be the most popular retirement options for both employers and employees?
From an employee standpoint, if your employer offers a retirement plan, whether it’s a 401k, or a simple IRA that has a match involved, they should definitely be taking advantage of that. The 401k, the SIMPLE IRAs, again, anything where the employer is offering matching contributions to their own contributions through salary deferrals is really one of the one of the best ways to save. It’s easy; the contributions come right out of the employee’s paycheck. It gets deposited right into their 401k, or their simple IRA account. And then they can have those funds invested how they see fit.
What has been the most popular retirement plan for employers?
401k plans and simple IRA plans.
Why is that?
They offer a little bit more flexibility, or at least 401k’s offer more flexibility than other plans. From a contribution standpoint, from the employer, to the employee. It offers them the ability to make contributions for the employee and for themselves as the employer through either a match or through a profit sharing contribution. They can they have flexibility with the design of the 401k plan. From an eligibility standpoint, let’s say whether they can offer loans in the plan or hardship withdrawals, in service withdrawals, etc. From the employer standpoint, the 401k is where they’re going to most likely have the most advantage to save. I don’t want to say the most amount but they can save quite a bit more with the 401k versus other employer sponsored retirement plans, such as SIMPLE IRAs. The SIMPLE IRAs are a great plan and they and they offer some flexibility and they offer some really nice plan provisions. And SIMPLE IRAs do allow the employer to make matching contributions for their employees. But the SIMPLE IRA contribution limits are lower than what they are for 401k’s. So they’re a little bit limited there and what they can what they can save into the SIMPLE IRA. And SIMPLE IRAs have more restrictions on getting money out of the plan. So no loans, things of that nature.
What made you want to get involved in retirement planning?
I’ve always been interested in the finance industry, which has kind of led me to down the path of retirement planning and helping people plan for retirement because I really enjoy people and I really enjoy working with people. I really enjoy helping people and helping put a plan together and then see that plan through. And, starting from point A, and getting to point B, which may be the strategy is we’re starting here, and here’s where we were trying to get to.
Would you say working with people is the most enjoyable and rewarding part of your job?
It is. It’s working with people and also seeing them achieve their goals and achieve their goals. Seeing them start saving at one point. And then as they progress through their working career, get to the later stages of their career. And in, just to watch them go from point A to point B to see them achieve their goals and be able to retire comfortably.
What are some benefits to having a retirement plan and a 401k?
There’s a lot of benefits that go hand in hand with participating in a retirement plan. There’s a few benefits that are advantageous to the employee or to the participant in the plan. They generally have the ability to have their contributions into the plan withheld directly from their paycheck. Things like salary deferrals coming out of their paycheck. There’s tax advantages or tax benefits that are usually involved with a 401k or a employer sponsored retirement plan. And then they have the ability to have that money invested for them for potential growth. The idea is to make the saving as simple as possible for the participants, provide them with some tax advantages, and have them have the ability to put their contributions and any employer contributions that they receive in an investment account for the ability to have the potential ability to grow those contributions and those employer matching contributions for the future.
On the flip side, what are some risks?
Some risks would be that your money could potentially be tied up in the plan, and you may have limited access to those funds. If you ever needed those funds in an emergency before retirement age, you may not be able to have access to those funds via a loan, you may not have access to those funds in any other distribution out of the plan. Another risk could be that if you invest the funds that you have in your retirement account, there could be market risk. There could be other types of investment risks that may be involved with investing that money in the 401k account. You’ve got market risk and some interest rate risk, if you have those funds in the account invested in those types of investments or those types of securities or those types of asset classes.
What should people look for when starting their retirement?
The first thing they should look for is, do they have the ability to save right out of their paycheck? What kind of plan is being offered to them? So they actually know what the details of the plan may be, what the plan provisions are, knowing what the details of the plan are? Is it a 401k? Is it a SIMPLE IRA? Is it a SEP IRA? So they know what the contribution limits are. What kind of match am I receiving or not receiving from my employer? Are there profit sharing contributions that are made on my behalf or from the employer? Is there a defined benefit plan offered through the employer? But those are things that you would want to think about right out of the gate. The next thing to think about will be is ‘How do I get started in the plan?’ ‘How do I open up my account?’ ‘How do I get my account established?’ ‘What platform are we using?’ ‘What provider does the employer use to administer the plan?’ And then getting the account established, start saving. And then really kind of looking at what type of investment options are available to me as a participant in the plan, and what options would make the most sense or what options would best fit their needs from a risk standpoint or from a time arises standpoint or from a risk objective standpoint.
How has the market affected everything?
From the start of the year the market has been somewhat volatile and it has made retirement savers somewhat nervous, asking ‘Am I on track? Is my strategy still the strategy that we want to continue with? Should I be making any changes from a contribution standpoint? Should I be saving more? Should I be saving less? Should I be making any changes to my investment funds, or investment portfolio that I currently have? Really, that’s more of an investment strategy question that they have is, should I be making any changes from an investment standpoint? Should I be going less risky? Should I be going less aggressive with my investment account, or my investment funds, or my investment portfolio? Or should I be going more aggressive? With the volatile markets as of recent, it really does bring upon a lot of questions from participants in plans, and retirement savers, because they’re always concerned when there’s negative news, or when there’s volatility in the markets, it always brings on questions. We try to do a good job of reaching out to the employees and participants and employers that we work with, to kind of get ahead of that, and let them know that we’re thinking about those kinds of things, and we’re here to help them answer some of those questions that they may have.
What do you think retirement plans will look like in the near and distant future?
We just had a recent change that may affect businesses in New York state. In October of 2021, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed the New York State Secure Choice Savings Program Act into law. Its purpose is to create a self-sufficient retirement savings program through an automatic enrollment payroll deduction IRA. Businesses that have been in business for two or more years with at least 10 employees, will be required to offer their employees a qualified retirement savings plan, such as a 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA, or they will need to enroll their employees into the New York State Secure Choice Savings Program. If employers already have a plan in place, they do not need to do anything. But those that do not offer a plan, will need to either start a plan or use the state plan. The law has not gone into effect just yet, but when it does businesses will have nine months to get a plan in place or use the NYS plan. So, some interesting changes are happening soon. As far as any long-term changes, it is hard to say, and we will just have to wait and see what the federal and state governments decide to do with regards to retirement savings plans.
What exactly can employees do themselves to invest in their future?
Taking advantage of their employer sponsored retirement savings plan or if they don’t have that available to them, iut’s saving into another retirement account, which would be an IRA account. Whether a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA.
What exactly is a 401k is, and why is it called a 401k?
The name 401k refers to the section 401k of the US tax code law that allows individuals to set aside a portion of their paycheck free of taxes in preparation for retirement
Can people choose where their money is invested?
Yes. In an employer sponsored retirement plan, you have investment options or an investment lineup that you can decide on where do you want your contributions to go or where do you want to invest it. First and foremost, do you want it invested in stock? Do you want it invested in bonds? Do you want to just invest it in cash? Then when you get down to the stock options that may be offered to you, there will be different stock funds that you have the ability to invest in. It could be domestic stock funds, could be international stock funds. And same thing with bonds. And then cash is essentially a money market fund. In stock funds, you will be able to see what companies are held inside of that or what companies that fund invests in. That way you’ll know, are they S&P 500 companies, are they the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
Is there any one that is more stable or predictable?
There’s not. We don’t know which direction the market is going to go. Whether it’s the S&P 500, or the Dow Jones. We can’t really predict it. You go on past performance and then potential information. You can look at like projected earnings for companies and things like that. But that’s really kind of where you can look at trends within stock prices and trends of what’s happened in different timeframes with companies. But you can’t predict that. It’s hard to, it’s too hard.
What is something that is more commonly known in your field that the public doesn’t know?
It’s getting started saving as soon as possible, starting to save, and kind of honing in and paying close attention to your whole financial picture from an early stage or from when you first get started. And that goes along with not just starting to save early on in your working career, or whatever it may be, but also, paying attention to your whole financial picture, what do you have for a budget? Are you budgeting? What do you have for debts? Are you are making a plan to pay those debts off? Or do you have a plan to pay those debts off? Have you set a budget? Do you know what income is coming in and what income is going out? Reducing debt or paying close attention to not taking on too much debt and really it’s never too early to get started planning, whether it’s financial planning or retirement planning. I think the general public think that it’s something that needs to be done later on in life. And really, that’s something that you should be focused on much earlier on. When you’re younger, in your 20s and 30s. It’s not something that’s reserved for just someone who’s in their 50s or 60s. It starts back as early as your 20s and 30s.
