NNY Q&A: Serving the North Country

Kunoco Oil doesn’t only provide fuel services to the north country, the family owned business also has multiple convenient store locations. NNY Business sat down with the company’s general manager to get an understanding of how the business started, who is involved today and what they offer to Northern New York residents.
NNYB: Kunoco began in 1990 with, according to your website, one customer and one very well–used fuel truck. Would you mind telling me about the history of how Kunoco was born?
BURDS: Steve and Jacquie Kuno of Potsdam started this company. Steve always wanted to have his own business and be his own boss, so he bought a fuel truck and started delivering fuel locally to residents in Colton and Potsdam. From there it just grew. He brought in more people to help deliver fuel, bought more trucks, eventually bought property to build some tanks on, and then bought a store which is the Canton store.
NNYB: When most people think of Kunoco, they probably think of the convenience store rather than the gas delivery part of the company. Will you talk to me about all the services Kunoco provides?
BURDS: Kunoco owns two businesses that operate seasonally. The fuel delivery business is predominantly for home heating fuel, like the big ol’ tank you have in your basement or out back, although some agricultural business and industrial business gets supplied diesel as well. The convenience stores, on the other hand, sell gas and diesel at the pump. We have stores in Canton, Colton, Parishville and Russell. Inside we sell drinks, candy, chips, salsa, coffee and, most importantly prepared foods such as breakfast sandwiches, lunches made-to-order, subs, and we make our own sub rolls. We make our own pizzas, too.
NNYB: Why start the convenience store aspect of the business, despite already running a gas delivery company?
BURDS: It’s a little more consistent in terms of profit and loss statements. It allows us to have consistent cash flow all year round, whereas the home heating business is mainly just in the winter time. Without the convenience store, you’re paying staff to hang around during the summer and not deliver fuel. So this is a way to reallocate resources, and offer different ways to serve the community during the off-season.
NNYB: Kunoco does catering as well, and a food truck. How and why did you get into the food business?
BURDS: That’s where the profit opportunity is to some degree because we can make food really well, and people can come to us and get food made-to-order. If you think about our business, it’s really a paper delivery route, except instead of paper we deliver oil. It’s also a lemonade stand, except we sell things other than lemonade. So food is a way to get outside the box a little bit, and allow new customers and new markets into our business. The catering allows us to output more production. For example, we cater to sports teams interested in big orders.
NNYB: You’re the next generation of the company. How did you get started at Kunoco?
BURDS: It ties back to my wife, Courtney, who’s the marketing director. We were in Boston for seven years. Then, when Steve and Jackie started talking about retiring, they offered it to their four kids, Courtney being one of them. The other kids didn’t really want it, because they’re doing other things. But we thought we’d like to settle down somewhere like the north country, so this was our opportunity. It made sense since we wanted to keep Kunoco in the family and continue to serve the local community, rather than sell it to 7/11 or something where it’s going to become corporate.
NNYB: From Steve and Jackie, what have you kept the same and what have you looked to change?
BURDS: We’re keeping that really high-end service. Kunoco has always gone well out of its way and bent over backwards for customers. That’s been our charm. We are always happy to work with and for you, so we continue to cater really well to the individual needs of our customers. What we’re changing is mainly just expanding upon what we’re doing already. We’re growing in the food service side of the business, expanding our opportunities to continue to produce more pizza, more subs, more catering, etc. We want to help support that need in the community, since restaurants have been hard hit by the pandemic.
NNYB: Speaking of the pandemic, what has allowed Kunoco to remain successful throughout it?
BURDS: One hundred percent our customers. They have continued to be loyal. There are a lot of options around here, from 7/11 to Dollar General, but people want to go to Kunoco because we’ve been here locally in the neighborhood a long time, so they choose to support us. We don’t exist without our customers. We just try to serve the community diligently.
NNYB: How does Kunoco work? Clearly you aren’t the ones out extracting oil, right?
BURDS: We buy wholesale and retail. We go up to Montreal and get 10,000 gallons of oil in a big truck, bring it back here, and store it in a big tank. Then, with a bunch of smaller trucks, we load it and deliver it to the market. It’s an oil delivery business, and we take care of St. Lawrence County, with a few exceptions such as Alexandria Bay.
NNYB: How can people start receiving oil from Kunoco?
BURDS: Give us a call or stop in. Our phone number is 315-386-1000. We’ve got a website, www.kunoco.com. You can also come to our main office in Canton, at 5830 County Route 27, or email us at kunoco@kunoco.com.
NNYB: There are other fuel delivery companies in the area. What makes Kunoco different?
BURDS: There are other groups slowly but surely being bought up by international corporations. Our magic is, when customers call us, they’re getting a person that lives in Potsdam or Canton, you know, someone that lives up here. When they call another company, they’re getting someone who lives in, say, Chicago, and doesn’t understand the area. And we usually know the customers personally. That’s why I think people enjoy coming here.
NNYB: Oil is finite. Is Kunoco planning on a future with little to no oil left?
BURDS: Certainly. We’re always thinking, What’s beyond the horizon? Electronic vehicle charging stations are something we’re looking into. I’m part of the millennial population, so we’re very aware of what’s going on in terms of the world and shifts in demographic demands, and we’re trying to become more green. We’re moving at the pace of the market though. We’re also getting into other businesses, such as food service, which doesn’t rely as heavily on oil.
NNYB: What do you make of the ethical dilemma of running a gas company that contributes to CO2 emissions, but that is necessary to heat the homes of the north country?
BURDS: Oil is very potent in terms of its BTU output per gallon. As other greener replacements become available, we’re more than happy to consider offering them. I also think the technology for solar and wind is improving, and we’re ready to adapt. We’re always thinking about next-gen energy sources and e-commerce.
NNYB: Does Kunoco consider the rise of renewable energies a threat?
BURDS: No. We know it’s coming, slowly but surely. Oil is already getting banged pretty hard, meaning it’s getting taxed pretty heavily, so eventually it will be cost prohibitive, and it will make sense to switch to electric charging stations or other things of that nature. What most people don’t realize is that electricity comes from somewhere. They burn a bunch of coal to produce electricity, so we have to be aware of that as well. If you’re making renewable energy, the question becomes, “How are you making it? And is that sustainable as well?” But as things continue to change, we’re going to continue to adapt.
NNYB: Where do you see Kunoco in the next 5, 10, 15 years?
BURDS: For one, I’d like to see a propane offering. Moreover, I’d like to see at least another store or two, and a more full–service catering operation. Also, probably another food truck, and late night pizza delivery for Canton and Potsdam. Those are the immediates.
NNYB: Any parting words?
BURDS: We’re hiring! We are looking for fuel-delivery drivers, and transport drivers with a CDL-A license. We’re hiring clerks and prep cooks at our convenience stores. We’re also hiring assistant manager positions and would consider manager positions as well. We’re also looking for bakers in our bakery. So there’s a lot of opportunity here at Kunoco for anyone who wants to do pretty much anything.
