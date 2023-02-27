NNY Q&A: St. Lawrence County Economic Outlook

St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency CEO Patrick J. Kelly sat down with NNY Business Magazine to talk about the local economic forecast for the upcoming year. Despite ongoing global economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he says 2023 will be an interesting year for the county’s economy.
How would you summarize the overall economic outlook in 2023 for St. Lawrence County?
I think we have a lot of activity underway. It’s been a busy couple of years and I think that business is carrying over into 2023. That said, I think there’s a lot of concern with global issues, with inflation, with interest rates. So there’s never certainty. And uncertainty causes a whole set of issues for businesses and for an economy. It’ll be an interesting year, for sure.
What do you see as the key industry or industries contributing the most to the St. Lawrence County economy for this coming year?
We’re fortunate because we have a diverse set of industries in the county. We’re a large county with different areas of the county, different communities different industries – agriculture, education, manufacturing, financial services. The range of the different key sectors of our economy is pretty broad. So I think it’s across that range of industries where there’s opportunities and potential growth. Obviously, some investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen, with the Air Products announcement in Massena, you take future-facing industries like that and you look at that we also have a significant natural resources industry with mining and agriculture. You have the opportunity, or opportunities in growth for many different places.
Do you believe there will be a recession in 2023?
I think we are definitely headed that way. We talk about local, regional, national issues. I think nationally and globally right now, the indicators and the trends are certainly there. We at the St. Lawrence County IDA are still talking with companies who are focused on growth. That said, the challenges of workforce, of interest rates, and of inflation are pretty significant headwinds.
If a recession does hit in 2023, what’s that going to look like here for the average family, for the average working class person?
In the north country, we talk about how sometimes when there’s boom times, we don’t necessarily enjoy the top of the cycle, and when there’s recessionary times or struggles, we tend to take longer to come out of those periods. So that’s always the worry, that if here is a national or global recession that it hits here maybe not first, but it hits hard and takes longer for us to come out of it. Those would be my concerns.
How do you see inflation trending in the coming year, and how do you see that affecting the economy in St. Lawrence County?
Well, anytime the cost inputs are going up, that’s a problem for manufacturers. It’s a problem for businesses. So whether it’s fuel prices, or energy, or increased inflationary costs on the supply chain, it has an impact. Because to be successful, to remain vibrant and competitive, our businesses have to be cost-effective. As those input prices go up and inflation hits their costs, it’s very difficult to pass those costs along in whole to their consumers. We don’t have any, or many, monopolistic industries certainly among our private sector where they can dictate pricing. So they’re forced to deal with increasing prices, and are challenged to find ways to put those prices down the line for the customers in a very competitive global economy.
Which way do you see gas prices going in 2023 and how is that going to impact the county’s economy? Or do a you see them staying the same?
I don’t fancy myself a skilled predictor at any kind of future commodity pricing. I think the angst is prices continue to increase. As fuel prices go up, or energy prices in general, that causes all kinds of problems in the entire production chain: moving materials, moving products, energy prices as input, whether it’s natural gas or electricity. I think everyone is concerned those prices seem to keep rising.
How do you see unemployment trending in St. Lawrence County throughout 2023 and what’s that going to do to the county’s economy?
The unemployment rate is a pretyty limited snapshot indicator of what’s going on with the labor market. We’re at historically low unemployment rates, 4% or lower. Our overall labor force is smaller by about 16% than it was 10 or 20 years ago. That’s not a St. Lawrence County problem. It’s a north country problem. It’s a rural America problem. You can read the articles about people no longer in the workforce, of working age, or out-migration from certain geographies. The issue is the labor rate is very tight right now. Obviously if we hit into a recession, and there’s layoffs, and unemployment increases, then those numbers change. The bigger fundamental problem is finding enough workers and finding the right skill set in the job-seeker for the jobs that are available now, and will be available in the future.
How likely do you think it is for the average St. Lawrence County worker, that doesn’t have a contractual raise, to see a raise in 2023?
We talk about recession. We talk about the pressures on employers for finding and retaining workers. All of that comes into play. The question becomes: where are the prevailing pressures greater? Is it on the need to increase wages to maintain workers? Or, does a recession or recessionary trends prevent or change the business model where there isn’t the ability to provide an increase in wages? We’ve seen growth in the last few years. We’re talking about the future. I think it will be necessary, in order to retain and add workers, for companies to continue to look at wage increases. I’m hopeful the business environment will support their capacity to do that. Realistically, sometimes that capacity is limited by events beyond any individual business owner’s control.
The job market nationally, the number of open jobs from the highs of the pandemic, is starting to cool down. Do you see that happening here in St. Lawrence County?
From my conversations and what I’m seeing, in terms of job ad placement and the positions I know are open, I would say not yet. I think it is still a job-seeker’s market.
How do you anticipate interest rates for borrowing will impact the county’s economy in the coming year?
I think the cost of borrowing is going to continue to increase. I think the Federal Reserve is going to continue to increase interest rates. They’ve made that pretty clear in their signals and in the minutes of their meetings. That makes borrowing money more expensive. It makes capital projects more expensive. It adds to the debt service. It’s certainly going to be a challenge for growth, if it’s more expensive to grow.
What sector or sectors of the county’s economy do you see as bright spots for the coming year?
The ones I listed before: renewable energy, the green hydrogen potential using our renewable hydropower from the Moses-Saunders Power Project in Massena, our water resources. That fits well with the green hydrogen industry. We have a pretty diverse manufacturing sector from very small business up to Corning and Alcoa. Again, they’re obviously subject to recession issues and the global economy, but they’ve performed very well in the last two years. The hope is that would continue. It has its own set of challenges that are unique, but the health care industry, I think there’s been consolidation, and there are challenges to the health care industry here and everywhere. There’s, long-term, some growth potential there as well.
In the United States, we don’t have universal health care and there are many employers that don’t offer health care. Do you see the availability of health insurance for workers as connected to any economic trends in St. Lawrence County?
I think the overall benefit package to a worker is key. Whether it’s compensation, whether it’s health care access, whether it’s retirement, working environment, that whole range of quantifiable and non-quantifiable benefits are obviously very meaningful to any individual worker. Tying in health insurance, other than the perpetually increasing cost of providing health insurance, which when we talk about inflation, we talk about fuel costs, that’s another cost that the employer has to deal with and is a particular challenge for small businesses. It has the potential to be impactful because it’s one more increasing cost that the business owner has to manage.
How do you see the availability of day care or child care options for working families as influencing the economic picture for St. Lawrence County in 2023?
Something like the accessibility of quality day care is one of those things that can be very prohibitive. It can be an obstacle for someone being in the workforce. We at the IDA have worked with SUNY Canton and the child care council on the family child care training program being offered through SUNY Canton, with the cost being paid through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county has been provided. The ability for people to have acceptable and affordable day care hjas been an issue and will continue to be an issue. Hopefully, some of these programs we’re participating in will help address that.
Is there anything else you would like to point out, or you would like to delve into that you haven’t been asked about? Is there anything you’ve said you’d like to expand upon further?
We at the IDA try to work individually with every employer and business that we work with to understand their specific situation. Everybody’s situation is different. Sometimes, it’s trying to understand the availability of our programs, or New York state programs, or federal legislation. In particular in the past two or three years, there’s been this torrent of different assistance programs, or new laws, new regulations, new costs. The exciting thing about what we do is we have the ability to deal with such a range of businesses and employers, some of whom have very different opportunities, some of whom have very, very unique challenges. All of them are impacted by rising costs. There is nobody who is immune to inflation and cost increases. As you undertake an economic development initiative or program, uncertainty’s a problem. You’re not asking me these questions because nobody’s expecting that there’s troubled times ahead. I think people are aware that there’s some economic indicators that are potentially problematic for the national economy, and some of the tings going on in the world today. That hits here too. In talking with the companies, the sense I’m getting is that people are still very busy right now. Times are still pretty good. But there is definitely a weariness creeping into the discussions. Where that takes us in the next year or so remains to be seen.
~This interview was conducted by Andrew Gardener. It has been edited for length and clarity to fit this space.
