Nonprofits Today Column: A commitment to health care comes full circle

Margot Remington Oman, a retired physician, presents the inaugural Dr. Walter S. and Mary G. Atkinson Legacy Award to Jacob Ratliff, a 2022 graduate of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Practical Nursing Program. Margot is a granddaughter of Dr. Walter and Mary Atkinson.

I was fortunate to attend the nursing graduation of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Division of Continuing Education on June 24. At that event, seven new nurses were recognized as they prepared to join the local workforce. One of them was Jacob Ratliff, 23, who has long had an interest in the medical field. After high school, he became an emergency medical technician. This experience helped spark a desire to pursue additional studies to become a nurse. After some time living away from the area, he returned and finished the licensed practical nursing program, salutatorian of his class.

In my remarks that day, I emphasized from my own personal experience the essential role nurses play for both the patients and their families and the importance of their work beyond the clinical aspects of their chosen profession. After observing graduation exercises, it was clear to me and all attending that this was something they already appreciated, understood, and embraced. They were ready to serve. The region and the world gained a wonderful new family of nurses.

