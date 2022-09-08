Nonprofits Today Column: A commitment to health care comes full circle

I was fortunate to attend the nursing graduation of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Division of Continuing Education on June 24. At that event, seven new nurses were recognized as they prepared to join the local workforce. One of them was Jacob Ratliff, 23, who has long had an interest in the medical field. After high school, he became an emergency medical technician. This experience helped spark a desire to pursue additional studies to become a nurse. After some time living away from the area, he returned and finished the licensed practical nursing program, salutatorian of his class.
In my remarks that day, I emphasized from my own personal experience the essential role nurses play for both the patients and their families and the importance of their work beyond the clinical aspects of their chosen profession. After observing graduation exercises, it was clear to me and all attending that this was something they already appreciated, understood, and embraced. They were ready to serve. The region and the world gained a wonderful new family of nurses.
At that event, the first scholarship from the Dr. Walter S. and Mary G. Atkinson Legacy Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation was awarded. The founding donor, Margot Remington Oman, North Country native and a retired physician, introduced Jacob as the inaugural recipient, while his mother, a previous graduate of the same program, looked on with pride.
Over the last few years, I had the honor of working with Margot to shape a meaningful legacy for her family. She, like others, had a desire to remember loved ones appropriately in the community where they lived their lives. In this way, they would continue to shape and touch the lives of others in special ways. As Margot has said, “It is the family’s hope that those who may not have other sources of financial aid may find a pathway to pursue their educational and career dreams and the region will forever benefit by having hardworking residents supply the workforce needs for local hospitals and clinics.”
In this enduring way, the commitment and devotion to health care and those who make it possible, is extended. Dr. Atkinson’s contributions to the health and well-being of local citizens date back to the early 1900s, when he joined his father and brother in practice in Watertown. Together with his wife, Mary Gamble Atkinson, they kept community service a priority throughout their lives.
While practicing ophthalmology, he also helped the Northern New York Community Foundation expand its support for students while serving as member of its board of directors. Since that time, countless students have been helped along their educational journeys through a variety of scholarship funds under the Community Foundation’s stewardship and care. The next generation, Jeanne Atkinson Remington, Dr. John Gamble Atkinson, and Grace “Gay” Atkinson Wright, all continued the tradition of investment in local health care and the quality of life in Northern New York.
Our north country has a long-standing tradition of investing in important community assets, including the people who supply our health care workforce needs. I once had a scholarship donor share with me that one of the students they supported was later one of their nurses during a hospital stay. While the return on the investment isn’t typically that direct, I believe that all of us benefit in one way or another when goodness is placed back in circulation.
On that June day, we not only celebrated the achievements of seven new nurses and their commitment to those who would eventually be under their care, we witnessed the continuance of a long tradition of service and desire invest in building resources to accomplish that goal. We were also reminded that each of us, in our own way, has the opportunity to improve the human condition, inspire others, and break down barriers that stand in the way of happiness and success. While there may be hundreds of scholarships that have a permanent home within the Community Foundation, each one tells a unique and special story. Collectively, they complete a circle of commitment and caring for others. In so doing, they demonstrate the two-way experience of giving and receiving, bringing goodness in both directions in ways that extend far beyond what may have been initially envisioned, for the betterment of our communities, our neighbors, and ultimately ourselves.
