Nonprofits Today Column; A new year and a new plan for the United Way

For many of us, the new year is a time to take stock of our lives. We ask ourselves if we are living life to the fullest, often making plans to alter lifestyle choices such as eating healthier, exercising regularly, or spending more time with family. Organizations approach the new year in the same way, taking inventory of strengths and weaknesses while adjusting the business strategy to align with opportunities and challenges within the marketplace. That is true of the United Way of Northern New York (UWNNY), and I am excited to share a few key elements from our 2023 operating plan following an overview of our business model for context.
UWNNY is one of more than 1,800 United Ways found across the world, each operating as an independent 501(c )3 organization serving a designated marketplace. While the work of each United Way is specific to the home community, the focus is largely the same: mobilizing people and resources to advance the common good.
Using the “community impact model” as our guide, UWNNY works closely with a broad-cross section of the community to develop strategies to address unique challenges within Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Thankfully our region is home to a robust network of non-profit organizations, community leaders, subject matter experts, volunteers and donors committed to ensuring that quality of life is accessible to all north country residents. Using a combination of key informant interviews, work group input and data, we identify community needs and gaps in services centered around three pillars: social determinants of health, support for children, and poverty.
We then set about the task of informing the public of – and rallying support for – community needs. The workplace campaign, direct mail, and radiothon are just a few of the ways we enlist the help of the local community. We also seek grants, encourage corporate support, and host special events to raise both awareness and funds.
Each year, the community impact grant portal opens, and non-profit organizations throughout the region submit applications detailing their plans to address specific community needs and the intended outcomes or impact of their services. Individuals representing virtually all sectors of the community, including those with lived experience, participate in the process of reviewing applications and making recommendations for funding within the confines of available resources. The slate of recommendations is put before the UWNNY Board of Directors for further review and approval. In the interest of strong stewardship, the application is rigorous; non-profits must demonstrate organizational effectiveness, programmatic expertise, fiscal stability, and sound leadership. The review process can be grueling with volunteers making difficult decisions around funding limitations.
Throughout the year, community impact grantees work closely with UWNNY, routinely sharing updates about the status of programming. We stand ready to help partner agencies work through challenges and celebrate successes! In tandem with a core group of non-profits, UWNNY coordinates the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) program, providing short-term resources to help those in crisis maintain or regain their stability. An extremely effective intervention, the ALICE program prevents working families from falling into situational poverty.
The strategy for 2023 is two-fold, as we look to reinvigorate the fundamental activities embedded in the United Way model, while at the same time introducing new initiatives designed to increase engagement and strengthen our ability to support the north country non-profit community. Expect to see a rejuvenated annual campaign (does anyone else miss the thermometer?), the return of the food drive, and the continued evolution of the ALICE program. A new educational series designed to help non-profit organizations and small businesses build capacity is soon to launch in partnership with the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce. Race United, a fun community-wide scavenger hunt, debuts in the fall, thanks to the organizers of the former Race Against Poverty who have passed the torch to the United Way team. With input from women leaders and philanthropists, we will explore the formation of Women United: a movement to bring exceptional female leaders together to inspire programs that lead to a thriving community.
The common denominator to our ambitious 2023 agenda is the “Live United” philosophy which remains fully embedded in all that we do. And the “we” is just that – all of us – working together to tackle the toughest of issues, strengthen the nonprofit network, and bring about positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable among us.
I look forward to our continued good work together and remain humbly grateful for the amazing generosity and collaborative spirit of the north country!
