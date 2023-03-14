Nonprofits Today Column; A new year and a new plan for the United Way

For many of us, the new year is a time to take stock of our lives. We ask ourselves if we are living life to the fullest, often making plans to alter lifestyle choices such as eating healthier, exercising regularly, or spending more time with family. Organizations approach the new year in the same way, taking inventory of strengths and weaknesses while adjusting the business strategy to align with opportunities and challenges within the marketplace. That is true of the United Way of Northern New York (UWNNY), and I am excited to share a few key elements from our 2023 operating plan following an overview of our business model for context.

UWNNY is one of more than 1,800 United Ways found across the world, each operating as an independent 501(c )3 organization serving a designated marketplace. While the work of each United Way is specific to the home community, the focus is largely the same: mobilizing people and resources to advance the common good.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.