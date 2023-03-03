Nonprofits Today Column: An Extraordinary Life of Example

“Love doesn’t die, people do. So, when all that’s left of me is love, give me away.” — Read at Tom Walker’s funeral, January 9, 2023
Often, the role models you have result in the community you get. T. Urling Walker was a role model extraordinaire. He lived an incredibly amazing life, one which always had others first and the community and its people at its core. His genuine love of Watertown and Northern New York ran so very deep. He was determined to see good things happen and had an unmatched gift for being a connector, bringing the right people together to be forces for good, to make sure the right things happened in the right way. He has left an imprint on nearly every local charitable and civic endeavor and we’re all better because of his 97 years.
Nearly every nonprofit across Northern New York was made stronger because of Tom’s commitment. He was generous with his whole heart, and he recognized that those organizations made the community he cared about a better place to spend a life.
I was blessed to have had the privilege of sharing countless moments together with him, many of which were centered around supporting those organizations with his presence, including fundraisers, groundbreakings, ribbon-cuttings, and dedications, as well as concerts, receptions, and celebrations. And at every one of them, he was always the Mayor. He was magnetic, and people were drawn to him like no other person I know, and always with mutually enthusiastic smiles. He never stopped looking for solutions to problems and ways to make things better. He was an advocate, supporter, teacher, mentor, and friend to multitudes. I tried to soak up every bit of his history, knowledge, and wisdom.
One of his early contributions to the region was his service as executive secretary of the Watertown Foundation (later the Northern New York Community Foundation) from 1972 to 1975. That involvement continued for more than a half century. It is fitting that his legacy will continue through the Walker Family Community Fund. Tom saw few boundaries when it came to community and, thus, envisioned a permanent endowment that would perpetuate a broad range of support to regional nonprofits, as he and his wife Mabel did during their lifetimes.
For all the things Tom was for us, he was also that for his family. One of the occupational hazards of being Mayor Walker meant that we all felt that he was ours. We are thankful that his family was willing to share him so graciously.
In a multitude of ways, through his words and actions, he showed us what the best citizenship looks like. So many lives have been made better by his example and in every way embodied what we should all aspire to be in a friend.
The Greek root of philanthropy can literally be translated as “loving people.” There is no doubt that Tom was a philanthropist in its purest form. He lived true in the spirit of to whom much is given, much will be required. While he consistently and profoundly demonstrated that with monetary contributions, I believe his most enduring gift was his example of love and genuine care and concern for others, being slow to chide and swift to bless. The magnitude of the life of Tom Walker unquestionably leaves an extraordinary void. To say he is unreplaceable is not exaggeration.
As an engineer and teacher, he knew that energy can neither be created nor destroyed, only converted from one form to another. It is fitting that in every corner of the North Country he adored, and through the many who he called “friend,” he lives on. There will never be another quite like him, but we honor Tom by inspiring others the way he did, with kindness, grace, and humility while aspiring to have it said of our lives, simply, “well done.” Our community may not be the same without him, but because of him, we have been shown a way to continue to make it better, and that’s all he ever wanted.
