Nonprofits Today Column: An Extraordinary Life of Example

Tom Urling Walker

“Love doesn’t die, people do. So, when all that’s left of me is love, give me away.” — Read at Tom Walker’s funeral, January 9, 2023

Often, the role models you have result in the community you get. T. Urling Walker was a role model extraordinaire. He lived an incredibly amazing life, one which always had others first and the community and its people at its core. His genuine love of Watertown and Northern New York ran so very deep. He was determined to see good things happen and had an unmatched gift for being a connector, bringing the right people together to be forces for good, to make sure the right things happened in the right way. He has left an imprint on nearly every local charitable and civic endeavor and we’re all better because of his 97 years.

