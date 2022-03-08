Nonprofits Today Column: Reminders of what makes a community

“If you could only sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet. There is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person.” – Fred Rogers
It’s about to get personal real quick. If you didn’t already know, the North Country is a special place. There is a long list of reasons people choose to call this place home. With its natural beauty abound and all four seasons in their full glory, Northern New York is well suited to contain many smaller communities within one large community. Whether you’ve spent a portion, or all, of your life here, this place has a way of staying with you.
I’ve been accused of being overly nostalgic and sentimental with an unhealthy dose of longing for the past. Guilty as charged. Last year, several life events caused me to be in an especially reflective state of mind. Add in middle age, the first child to head off to college and the other becoming a teenager, it was bound to happen.
Who am I kidding? At the heart of my current dilemma is that too many people who have been part of my community’s life are leaving us at in increasing rate. Even though I saw this coming, it is nonetheless disconcerting. A product of multi-generations of Jefferson and St. Lawrence county ancestors, I was predisposed to care about this place too much. But I am not unique. Our local history tells the story of people who have cared too much. They have established and built our civic and nonprofit organizations, schools, churches, agencies and governments. They have given of themselves and have committed their resources to the betterment and enrichment the area.
I remember riding up on the elevator at city hall with the larger-than-life Mayor Karl R. Burns in the mid 1970’s when my parents took me to see government in action. I have similar memories of county board of supervisor meetings. I recall attending the community concert series, with an always full house high school auditorium. I grew up in a church where it was hard not to notice community-minded parishioners that recognized civic responsibility as part of a fulfilling life. I attended schools where the teachers saw their work as a calling, not a job, and north country colleges where the faculty were like family.
I was humbled during years working with multiple generations of families from many different backgrounds as they experienced the loss of loved ones. With each life remembered, there were many more lives that were made better along the way. Today, I am part of an organization that is a collection of nearly 100 years of stories of those who left their mark, who made history, and whose examples inspire more good things to happen. What a humbling honor and responsibility.
We, and our communities, are a product of the cumulative influences that intersect over a lifetime. Whether it was former Watertown Mayor DeWitt C. Middleton, who made the first major gift to establish the Northern New York Community Foundation in 1929, the many since who have given to build upon that vision, or the students who serve today on the Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council— they all leave footprints for subsequent generations to follow.
The best way we make up for those we’ve lost is to find their voice in ours, and to express our beliefs in values in meaningful ways. In so doing, we honor their lives, enrich our own, and light the way for those who come after us.
Rande Richardson is executive director of the Northern New York Community Foundation. Contact him at rande@nnycf.org.
