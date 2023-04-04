Nonprofits Today Column: Uniting leadership and philanthropy

Quote We Rise By Lifting Others handdrawn on altruism, kindness, unselfishness, or teamwork concept drawn with chalk on blackboard.

Leadership and philanthropy both play a crucial role in shaping society and bringing about change. Leadership involves influencing a team or organization toward a desired outcome by setting a vision, inspiring and motivating others, and making strategic decisions. Philanthropy, on the other hand, involves giving time, resources, or money to a cause or organization with the goal of making a difference in the world.

While leadership and philanthropy differ in their primary focus and scope, both are essential components to creating positive change in communities and complement each other in achieving shared goals. Visionary mindset, collaborative spirit, and authenticity are common traits among leaders and philanthropists. Both tend to be optimistic, willing to tackle even the toughest challenges and adept at engaging others in the work.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.