Nonprofits Today Column: Uniting leadership and philanthropy

Leadership and philanthropy both play a crucial role in shaping society and bringing about change. Leadership involves influencing a team or organization toward a desired outcome by setting a vision, inspiring and motivating others, and making strategic decisions. Philanthropy, on the other hand, involves giving time, resources, or money to a cause or organization with the goal of making a difference in the world.
While leadership and philanthropy differ in their primary focus and scope, both are essential components to creating positive change in communities and complement each other in achieving shared goals. Visionary mindset, collaborative spirit, and authenticity are common traits among leaders and philanthropists. Both tend to be optimistic, willing to tackle even the toughest challenges and adept at engaging others in the work.
The United Way has a long history of leveraging the power of leadership and philanthropy to achieve its mission of improving lives and strengthening communities. By bringing together community leaders across sectors to implement programming and rallying philanthropic support to address community needs, United Way galvanizes the community to action.
At the United Way of Northern New York (UWNNY), we are taking the combination of leadership and philanthropy to the next level by introducing Women United, a worldwide network of women dedicated to empowering one another, creating opportunities for vulnerable populations, and driving lasting community change.
Women United is a flexible model that can be customized to the needs of each local community, with an emphasis on supporting programs and organizations working to address pressing social issues like homelessness, food insecurity, generational poverty, substance use disorder, education, and health disparities. The members of Women United set the priorities, develop programming, and rally community support. Around the country, Women United groups are taking the lead on vital projects, such as improving literacy skills for children in disadvantaged communities, providing support and advocacy to families fleeing domestic violence, encouraging equity in women’s health, increasing access to nutritious food, encouraging the pursuit of education, and so much more.
Women United initiatives may involve providing financial support, volunteering time and expertise, or advocating for policies and practices that support positive change. They may also partner with other organizations to convene community-wide conversations and take collective action to address specific challenges. Programs led by Women United are as unique as the communities they serve and as strong as the women who are leading the way toward a more equitable society.
Women United is what we make of it! Let’s build it together by uniting women leaders, philanthropists, and those of us willing to share our personal passions, best ideas, and unique talents to build stronger communities. To learn more about Women United or to share your thoughts about this important endeavor, please reach out by emailing dawn.cole@unitedway-nny.org or by phoning 315-755-1422.
North country women: Let’s unite to bring our resources, energy, and creativity to bear on some of the most pressing problems facing our local communities, and through our strength in unity, we can and will drive sustainable change!
“I can promise you that women working together – linked, informed and educated – can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.” -Isabel Allende
