When you think about the north country, you probably don’t think about cutting-edge companies that work with NASA. But perhaps you should once you learn what Phoebus Optoelectronics, based out of Potsdam, is up to.
Founder and CEO Dr. David T. Crouse founded Phoebus back in 2002, but seeded the idea during his time as an undergrad at Purdue, where he studied optics.
“I started doing optics research at Purdue, and that led me to look for the best optoelectronic grad programs, which led me to Cornell,” he said.
That’s where they started with metamaterial research and other engineered optical devices.
“What interested me there was the fact I love doing heavy-duty physics, but I also really loved the applied nature of optics, and more so a field called optoelectronics,” he said. “I thought there’s such amazing physics that happens at a nanometer size scale that can be used to control light, and I can use my love of physics to do something impactful to humanity.”
Mr. Crouse understands that there are many technical terms that go along with this project, so he explains:
“Optics is the study of the behavior of light, and optoelectronics is making materials that generate, guide, and detect light,” he said.
Phoebus Optoelectronics, then, makes devices that control light--Phoebus being the Greek god of sun.
In particular, he said, companies are interested in Phoebus’ designed optical filters, which Phoebus makes for NASA and other organizations.
“People know what light filters are when it comes down to, say, sunglasses,” Mr. Crouse explained. “Well, we take that to the extreme.”
He said NASA wants light that is only a specific color to reach a certain pixel of the camera system, and to be able to separate out the full color spectrum on images, so Phoebus makes computer-chip sized filters that can do just that.
“Normally, it takes at least the size of a microwave to do that filtering function, but we’ve reduced the size of the necessary tool down to a computer-chip,” he said.
This size-reduction makes it cheaper for NASA to send satellites to space and capture images.
More importantly, the filtering of light from images helps NASA identify different gasses in the atmosphere, which can benefit climate-change research.
He said this is because different gases will emit at different colors.
“So, if you see a sharp line at a certain color or wavelength, then you know carbon dioxide is there. If you see a peak at another color, that means methane.”
All the gases, he said, have these spectral signatures, and identifying them can help NASA monitor gases that contribute to climate change.
That isn’t the only thing optoelectronic devices can be used for, however.
Mr. Crouse said Phoebus does bespoke optics device development for a variety of governmental agencies and private corporations, including the NIH, Air Force, Army, Navy, Raytheon, Ball Aerospace, and more.
In fact, Mr. Crouse and colleague Michael Fiddy started a whole other organization--the National Science Foundation Industry University Collaborative Research Center (IUCRC) for Metamaterials--just to brainstorm potential uses for optoelectronic devices.
Mr. Crouse emphasized how he couldn’t have done all this on his own. He was joined in the interview by Dr. Igor Bendoym, who is the senior optics engineer at Phoebus Optoelectronics.
The two met at CUNY, where Mr. Crouse was once a professor, and where Mr. Bendoym did research as an undergrad in his lab.
“He quickly became my best optical modeler,” Mr. Crouse said, “so I invited him to stay on board as the company’s main modeler…he’s the best optical modeler I’ve ever met.”
Mr. Bendoym, who recently defended his Ph.D at Clarkson University, said working with Phoebus and its partners has been “incredible.”
“When you’re a little kid learning about NASA, you know not everyone can be an astronaut, but you can still contribute something to NASA’s mission in other ways,” he said.
“What we are doing is for humanity, and it’s to advance humanity.”
Mr. Crouse made sure to mention Dr. Lori Lepak as well, who is Phoebus’ senior fabricator.
“She makes all of our devices,” he said.
“We do all of our fabrication at Cornell’s amazing CNF center, and we’ve been using their great facility for the entirety of our company’s existence.”
He also wanted to mention Nicole Avallone, whom Mr. Crouse described as Phoebus’ “grants and contracts and regulatory person.”
“We have to adhere to all these regulations for sensitive technologies, and she is extremely important to our organization,” he said.
“As much time as we spend designing our devices, she spends making sure we don’t run afoul of regulations,” Mr. Bendoym chimed in.
Apart from individuals, Mr. Crouse said Phoebus Optoelectronics owes much to other organizations.
He said Phoebus is an example of the “success story” for his IUCRC Center for Metamaterials, which is a National Science Foundation program, and that he hopes other budding technology businesses will follow suit.
“This is an example of a real return on Phoebus’ investment, and we want other businesses to think hard about joining these programs and sharing the same success.”
“A lot of our concepts start off as small exploratory research grants within the Center for Metamaterials. Once we show a concept has promise, we mature it up to the next phase which would be NASA’s ACT program, then we develop the instrument that will go on one of NASA’s satellites through their Instrument Incubator Program,” he said.
“So there’s a family of organizations that we leverage and use.”
Phoebus is also an example of the success of the Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology, and Innovation, known as NYSTAR, which provides funding to Clarkson’s Center for Advanced Materials Processing, which in turn provides resources to Phoebus.
On top of running Phoebus Optoelectronics, Mr. Crouse has been a professor at Clarkson since 2015, where he chaired the electrical and computer engineering department until 2018.
There, he incorporates his knowledge and experience running Phoebus into his classes so that students can gain relevant and competitive skills before entering the work world.
“We really strive to bring these experiences into the classroom in order to make relevant learning material where we teach students up-to-date skills that are used in industry,” he said.
“At Clarkson, we’re focused on real research and having students gain real experience that makes them attractive to industry.”
“You always hear that what you learn in university, you’re never going to use in industry,” Mr. Bendoym added.
“But you won’t hear that from Clarkson students.”
Mr. Crouse hopes to bring more of the company into Clarkson, or perhaps more of Clarkson into the company.
“We want to continue with and build upon our success, and get a larger academic group here at Clarkson to come together to perform more research projects and different aspects of instrument development,” he said.
“We would like to be able to do more of the complete development here at Clarkson.”
One reason for this, Mr. Crouse said, aside from the educational benefit, is that the field of optoelectronics has a bright future, for lack of a better word.
“Technologies that control light are only going to expand,” he said.
“Sensors are going into everything from driverless cars to cameras, so the growth potential is huge.”
He said optoelectronic sensors are “ubiquitous,” and “will only be more so” in the future.
In the meantime, Mr. Crouse still oozes passion and awe for the technology he works with.
“We love working with companies to solve their optical problems and develop new technologies,” he said.
“It’s wonderful to get up and realize the work you’re doing is impacting technologies that will allow us to do amazing things in the future,” he said.
“It’s extremely fulfilling to be able to do that.”
