Joined by family, friends, co-workers and their peers, the 2021 class of 20 Under 40 recipients were honored at the annual awards ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom on Friday, May 13.
“It’s an honor for me to be able to present this award to people in the community who make a difference each and every day,” Ms. Boname said. “It’s astonishing to me the amount of talent that I’ve been able to witness in the last six years of putting this award on.”
The 20 Under 40 awards are presented each year to people who exemplify what it means to be a young leader in the north country and has been an annual tradition of NNY Business magazine for more than a decade.
The 2021 20 Under 40 class includes Catherine Bennett, Milkweed Tussock Tubers; Jessica Blair, Watertown City School District; Andrew Boulter, Watertown Savings Bank; Nicole Caldwell, Better Farm/betterArts & Stacker; Corey Campbell, Jefferson Community College; Jason Hendricks, H3 Designs LLC; McKenzee Fisk-Kamide, GYMO Architecture Engineering & Land Surveying; Jordan Jones, CREDO Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions; and Dr. Asim Kichloo, Samaritan Medical Center; Jeffrey Kimball, Northwestern Mutual; Josh Leviker, Barret Paving Materials Inc.; Christopher Marshall, Gouverneur High School; Mykel (Quince) Myrick, Tunes 92.5 and Holdown Upstate; Dr. Jennifer Nightingale, Countryside Veterinary Clinic; Suzanne Renzi-Falge, Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library; Cheyenne Steria, Lewis County Economic Development/Naturally Lewis; Meredith Taylor, Hiring Heroes Military Spouse Professional Network; William Trithart, Big Spoon Kitchen; Matthew Turcotte, North Shore Solutions and U Store; and Lisa Virkler, Lewis County and Samaritan Medical Center.
If interested in obtaining rights to any of these photos please email magazine editor Holly Boname at hboname@wdt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.