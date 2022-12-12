Joined by family, friends, co-workers and their peers, the 2022 class of 20 Under 40 recipients were honored at the annual awards ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The 20 Under 40 awards are presented each year to people who exemplify what it means to be a young leader in the north country and has been an annual tradition of NNY Business magazine for more than a decade.
This year’s award recipients include Dr. Justin Budnik, Walker Center for Cancer Care; Dr. Ryan Calhoun, U.S. Army MEDDAC; Joshua Cox, New York State Police; Athena Curley, Massena Central School District; Megan Dolhof, Open Sky Wellness; Angel Paige, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living; Joseph Eberle II, J. Eberle Woodworking LLC.; Steven Fox, Fox Den Monuments; Herb Frost, Arborcare Tree Service; Matthew Gayle, Potsdam Central School District; Ian Gilbert, Ian W. Gilbert, Attorney at Law; Lyndi Hill, Bowers and Company CPAs PLLC; Brian Krueger, Aubertine and Currier Architects, Engineers, & Land Surveyors PLLC; Jenna Lauraine, Lewis County Economic Development/Naturally Lewis; McKenzie Lehman, BCA Architects & Engineers; Lara Niles, St. Lawrence Health; Sarah Overton, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence; Devan Robinson, Developing with Devan; Matthew Siver, Development Authority of the North Country; and Alexandra Wilke, SUNY Potsdam.
If interested in obtaining rights to any of these photos please email magazine editor Holly Boname at hboname@wdt.net.
