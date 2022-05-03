Real Estate Roundup Column: Fair housing protects everyone

April 11 marks the 54th anniversary of the day that President Lyndon Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act into law. This makes it illegal to discriminate in the sale, lease or rental of housing based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. New York state adds protections against discrimination based on creed, age, sexual orientation, marital status and military status. Other laws also apply for lending and other areas of real estate.
In the past few years, fair housing has become more prominent in the news and the real estate industry as laws have been strengthened and more training opportunities and requirements have been added for real estate professionals. I have talked in the past about some of these.
Currently, New York state real estate licensees are required to take at least three hours of continuing education in Fair Housing. Recent changes to state law will add six hours of fair housing training to the salesperson’s prelicensing class. Starting in the Fall, licensees will be required to take two hours of implicit bias education and two hours of cultural competency education as part of their overall 22.5 hours of biennial continuing education requirement. Implicit bias is defined as “the attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions and decisions in an unconscious manner.” Cultural competency means “understanding cultural norms, preferences, and challenges within different communities.” Both of these classes will enable real estate agents to better work with people who come from different backgrounds and viewpoints.
Another change to New York law that strengthens its commitment to fair housing, is adding more fair housing testing statewide. Trained testers pose as potential clients and contact real estate offices to check how they are treated, the advice given, etc. Multiple testers, representing different walks of life and lifestyles will contact the same office with similar requests to be sure they are treated equally. The increased testing will be paid for by a $10 increase in salesperson license fees and a $30 increase in broker and associate broker license fees. REALTORS® have worked hard to get these programs in place and properly funded. Strengthening fair housing resources and education is part of the REALTOR® legislative agenda at all levels of government.
In addition to legislative solutions, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has devoted many resources to ensuring fair housing. Recently, it released a report that looks at race and home buying in the country. It found that the rate of overall homeownership in the U.S. experienced its largest annual increase on record in 2020 climbing 1.9% to 65.5%. It was 65.4% in 2010. On the other hand, black homeownership at 43.4%, is lower than 2010’s 44.2% rate. Conversely, White Americans (72.1%), Asian Americans (61.7%) and Hispanic Americans (51.1%) all achieved decade-long highs in homeownership in 2020, with the rate for Hispanic Americans setting a record and reaching above 50% for the first time. The study also showed that when it comes to getting a mortgage loan, Black and Hispanics applicants were more likely to get rejected than White or Asian applicants. The full 40 page report can be found by going to nar.realtor and searching for “A Snapshot of Race and Home Buying in America.”
NAR also has a number of resources for members and associations to use. For instance, in late 2020, it launched “Fairhaven.” This is an innovative online simulation training, where agents work against the clock to sell homes in the fictional town of Fairhaven, while confronting discrimination in the homebuying process. During the training, learners also walk in the shoes of a homebuyer facing discrimination. The training provides customized feedback that learners can apply to daily business interactions.
REALTORS® are also urged to take the “At Home With Diversity” class which is designed to enable REALTORS® to work successfully with and within a rapidly changing multicultural market. It teaches diversity sensitivity, how it applies to U.S. fair housing laws in real estate, and ways to develop professional guidelines for working with people in the increasingly multicultural real estate market. NAR also has online videos on implicit bias, legal videos that deal with fair housing, and a number of other fair housing resources and graphics.
In learning more about fair housing, REALTORS® make the housing market better for all of us.
