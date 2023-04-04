Real Estate Roundup Column: How real estate commissions work

Real estate agent businesswoman counting cash, deposit or commission on real estate sales.

There have been questions raised nationally as to why brokers representing home sellers often pay the commission of brokers representing home buyers. Here are answers to those questions and basic information every buyer and seller needs to know.

When taking a listing, the seller and the listing agent meet and agree upon a commission amount that the listing company will receive. They also agree on what the seller will offer to the agent bringing the buyer to the table.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.