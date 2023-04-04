Real Estate Roundup Column: How real estate commissions work

There have been questions raised nationally as to why brokers representing home sellers often pay the commission of brokers representing home buyers. Here are answers to those questions and basic information every buyer and seller needs to know.
When taking a listing, the seller and the listing agent meet and agree upon a commission amount that the listing company will receive. They also agree on what the seller will offer to the agent bringing the buyer to the table.
1. Commission is negotiable. As stated above, commission amounts are negotiated at the outset of the listing. This includes deciding on what each real estate company in the transaction will get. However, at any time during the transaction, the commission is open to renegotiation. Keep in mind, it cannot be changed unilaterally.
2. There are different commission models. While many sellers and buyers may be familiar with the traditional full-service commission model where commission is paid at the end of the transaction, there are other models that may offer lower fees for less service.
3. Commission rates are set by the market. Just like prices for other goods and services, the free market sets the commission rates in a local market based on service, consumer preference, and cost of doing business. Like other small businesses, real estate brokers have a number of fixed and variable costs.
4. Commissions cannot be included as part of a mortgage. Most mortgage lenders do not allow commissions to be added to a home loan. For many buyers, coming up with the down payment can stretch their finances. If buyers needed to add commission on top of the down payment, many would no longer be able to afford the property. This is why it is generally paid out of the seller’s proceeds. As stated above, it has been negotiated at the outset of the listing and may have been modified later on.
5. REALTORS® are bound by a strict Code of Ethics. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) first established a Code of Ethics in 1913. It has evolved and changed with the times. REALTORS®, like members of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® and the St. Lawrence County Board of REALTORS® are bound by the Code to always further their clients’ best interests.
6. Broker cooperation keeps local broker marketplaces from fracturing. Broker cooperation allows the sharing of information about properties for sale in local Multiple Listing Services (MLS). It allows for a more complete picture of the real estate market than is available to each individual broker without this resource. It also allows the small company to compete with very large brokers. All of this helps buyers and sellers have a better experience.
7. Broker cooperation sets the US real estate industry apart from much of the world. The US model has long been viewed as the best option for consumers around the world. In many parts of the world, buyers are forced to wade through a fragmented and complex market and work with multiple brokerages with no exclusivity. This slows the process down and leads to frustration. The US system makes for a smoother transaction and better experience for seller and buyer alike.
REALTORS® can help take the stress out of the selling/buying process. In fact, 90% of homebuyers would recommend their agent. REALTORS® are members of the National Association of REALTORS® who are bound by a Code of Ethics while helping you navigate one of the most complicated and important transactions you’ll make in your lifetime.
The New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) held its annual midwinter Business meetings from Feb. 5 through Feb. 9 at the Crown Plaza Albany - The Desmond Hotel. There were also a number of virtual meetings that took place from Jan. 23 through Jan. 26.
Among the 540 attendees, there were a dozen area REALTORS® that joined me in taking part in the meetings. Some of them served as chairs or vice chairs of various committees and workgroups. From the area, Jennifer Flynn chairs NYSAR’s Grievance Committee. Elizabeth Trego chairs the REALTOR® Safety Forum and is vice chair of the Article 12A Working Group. (Article 12A is the portion of NY real property law that governs the real estate profession.) In addition, Jennifer Bossuot is the vice chair of NYSAR’s Appraisal Committee. Other REALTORS® who participated included Britt Abbey, Tracy Bernard, Ricky Gates, Katie Geidel, Debbie Gilson, Brittany Matott, Karen Peebles, Nancy Rome, and Jennifer Stevenson. One other area resident, Arlo Lippassaar, a retired NYS Trooper from Massena and owner of Virtual Precision Training, was the main presenter at the Safety Forum.
