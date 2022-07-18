Real Estate Roundup Column: REALTORS® fight for consumers

On May 10, REALTORS® from the Tri-County region joined hundreds of REALTORS® from across the state for REALTOR® Lobby Day. For the first time since 2019, we were able to go to Albany to advocate on critical REALTOR® issues and legislation with our elected officials and aides. REALTORS® from our area met with Assemblymen Ken Blankenbush, Billy Jones, Robert Smullen and Mark Walczyk as well as Senator Dan Stec and aides to Senators Griffo and Ritchie. We spoke about four main issues - removing the ban on telemarketing during states of emergency, opposition to “good cause eviction” and the All-Electric Building Act, and support for transparency and fairness in cooperative housing.
The All-Electric Building Act is one that is particularly problematic for residents in our area. REALTORS® support finding ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning away from fossil fuels. However, the implementation deadlines in this bill, coupled with various proposals from the New York State Climate Action Council’s draft scoping plan, will hurt property owners and housing affordability all over the state.
The act, if passed and signed into law, would prohibit by Jan. 1, 2024, any new residential, commercial, or mixed-use construction in New York state unless the building is constructed to be “all electric,” with limited exceptions. In other words, almost all new construction would require everything to be run by electricity, including heat.
The proposal is one of several in the draft scoping plan from the New York State Climate Action Council that it released in December 2021. Created with the passing of Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (CLCPA) of 2019, the Council has been holding hearings and collecting comments on the draft scoping plan. Although the comment period ends June 10, the plan is not due until the end of 2022.
In addition, to the “all-electric building” proposal, the plan has several facets that would impact our area. Among them are no new natural gas service to existing buildings; prohibiting propane, natural gas and oil equipment in new homes in 2024; prohibiting traditional heating systems in existing homes beginning in 2030; banning use of natural gas appliances (dryers, stoves, etc.) in homes beginning in 2035; and stopping the sale of gasoline vehicles in New York in 2035.
While all of the above are admirable goals, the strain on the state’s electrical infrastructure could be considerable. To achieve these, there will need to be many updates, including backups, built into the electric grid to prevent rolling blackouts and other possible scenarios. Needless to say, there will need to be considerable private and public spending to achieve these goals.
We asked our representatives to not approve the “All-Electric Building Act” pending the release of the Climate Action Council’s report later this year which will incorporate public comments on the plan. Additionally, we believe that prohibiting the use of oil and gas in newly constructed buildings beginning in 2024 is an unrealistic plan that will have negative and unintended consequences including a slowdown in new residential construction which would further exacerbate the state’s housing crisis.
More generally, although the Climate Action Council has put forward an “integration analysis,” it has not produced a comprehensive consumer cost analysis of its recommendations. Any effort to transform the way energy is generated and delivered to residential and commercial real estate consumers should thoroughly examine the fiscal impact on these consumers, prior to the consideration or enactment of any major climate-related legislation or regulation. We urged our legislators to see what recommendations the Council makes before enacting drastic changes in the way we power our lives.
Earlier in May, Jennifer Flynn, Brittany Matott, Jennifer Stevenson, Elizabeth Trego, and I attended the National Association of REALTORS® annual Legislative meetings in National Harbor, MD near Washington, DC. We joined over 8,000 attendees at the meeting of America’s largest trade association. NAR has more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
One of the main priorities is strengthening fair housing enforcement. As chair of NAR’s Fair Housing Committee, Jennifer Stevenson is helping to shepherd this effort. During its Board of Directors’ meeting, NAR passed resolutions supporting fair lending provisions of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act—which prohibit discrimination in consumers’ access to credit on prohibited bases—and urged state associations to promote legislation for minimum, universal fair housing education requirements for all real estate licensees.
