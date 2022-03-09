Real Estate Roundup Column: The ten year challenge tri-County real estate edition

Many users of social media have been posting pictures of themselves in a “Ten Year Challenges.” The object is to post a picture from 2011 or 2012 with a picture from 2021 or 2022. One of the economists at the National Association of REALTORS® recently did the exact same thing with a “home buyer edition” using national statistics. I thought it would be interesting to combine some of that information with our local data from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
In 2011, the price of a home nationwide was $169,000 and the interest rate on a fixed 30-year mortgage was 4.45%. At the end of the 3rd quarter this year (that latest information available), the price was $363,100, a huge gain. As of mid-January, the fixed 30-year mortgage rate was 3.45%. Existing home sales in 2011 were about 4,250,000 units while in 2021 it appears that sales will be over 6,000,000. New home sales, while smaller, showed a similar growth.
The U.S. economy at the end of 2011 was described in places as “sputtering.” Even though corporate earnings were positive, the stock market was flat with investors moving their money to 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds. Unemployment was cited as a drag on the economy. Consumer spending was characterized as stable but not growing.
At the end of 2021, the U.S. economy is looking like it is finishing strong despite continued COVID concerns, supply chain disruptions, higher inflation, and staff shortages and challenges. Consumer and business spending continued to be strong.
So what is going on in our local “ten year real estate” challenge? Overall, the median price for a single-family home has increased as have the number sold. The number of days on the market (time from when the listing goes on the market to when the listing receives an accepted offer) has decreased.
In Jefferson County, the number of total property sales as reported to the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (www.nnymls.com) doubled from 2011 to 2021 to over 2,050 units sold in a year. At the same time the median price rose 22% to $165,000 and the days on the market dropped more than two months to 75 days. Sales of single family homes also rose in that same time frame by about 70% to 1,600 homes. The median price also increased to $182,000, a 23% increase while days on the market dropped by over two months to 58 days.
Lewis County also experienced stronger sales over the 10 years with sales of all properties reported to the multiple listing service doubling to 370. The median price increased by about 55% to $125,000, while the days on the market dropped from over seven months to about three months. The residential market also experienced growth with an 81% increase in the units sold to over 245. The median price increased to $150,000, a 40% increase. The time needed for a home to sell dropped from about nine months to a little over two months.
Moving east, St. Lawrence County’s real estate market is also stronger than 10 years ago. Sales of all property, as reported to the St. Lawrence County Board of REALTORS®’ Multiple Listing Service (www.slcmls.com), increased by over 50 % to about 1,145. The median price for a property jumped by about the same percentage to $105,900. Like the other two counties, there was a drop in days on the market from almost eight months to under five months. Residential sales followed a similar path with 940 units changing hands, a 50% increase. The median price paid for a single family home was $120,000 in 2021, up 53%. The days on the market dropped from seven months to less than four.
Overall, the real estate market in our area has grown stronger over the years. This is good news for the economy as studies show that spinoffs from real estate sales generate one job for every two homes sold. In addition, increasing property sales contribute to the stability of the area, the tax base, and continue to bring people with new ideas to our area that further assist our growth.
LANCE M. EVANS is the executive officer of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors. Contact him at levans@nnymls.com. His column appears monthly in NNY Business.
