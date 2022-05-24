An energy project at a local dairy farm will convert manure from over 6,000 cows into renewable natural gas.
The Stauffer Farm will lease five acres of their land to LF Bioenergy, who will finance and operate a methane digester that converts the manure into the natural gas. From there, it will be piped into Liberty Utilities’ network of natural gas pipelines that run throughout the north country. Martin Construction Resource will construct the digester. LF Bioenergy’s role also included selecting the Stauffer Farm as the project site, and linking them with Martin and Liberty.
The digester works by isolating methane gas that naturally comes from decomposing manure and puts it into the energy grid.
Farms like the Stauffers’ typically put their manure in a lagoon, where it sits for about six months and breaks down into liquids and solids. It has to be periodically stirred, and then it’s put on crop fields at the beginning and end of the grow season.
“The gas that comes off is bad for the environment, that methane,” said Lee V. Lutz, vice president of sales for Martin Construction Resource.
By putting the manure into a digester, “we’re going to take the manure before they put it in this big storage lagoon and circumvent the breakdown process in a controlled environment,” he said.
In short, the digester breaks the manure into its elemental base, creates a renewable energy resource, causes less soil runoff and atmospheric contamination than the lagoon system, leaves a byproduct that lessens the farmer’s need to buy fertilizer and results in better crop yields, Mr. Lutz said.
The manure is put in a contained vessel and heated to break it down into its elemental parts in a 21-day cycle, rather than six months in the lagoon. The resulting gas is about 60% methane and about 40% carbon dioxide. Mr. Lutz said that keeps the methane from escaping into the atmosphere. The methane is filtered and pumped into natural gas pipelines, and the carbon dioxide is sent in the opposite direction and released into the atmosphere. The carbon dioxide would have gone into the atmosphere if the manure was processed in a lagoon, but it’s far less harmful to the atmosphere than the methane, according to Mr. Lutz.
“In the atmosphere, methane is 100 times as potent on a 20-year cycle as carbon dioxide would be,” he added. “We’re looking to reduce greenhouse gases by putting that methane into people’s homes.”
The renewable methane is also filtered before being put into the gas pipeline and has to meet certain quality standards before they can officially connect it to the grid.
“We have to meet all the pipeline specs and we’re tested before it goes into the pipeline,” Mr. Lutz said.
The solid byproduct that the process leaves behind is still a viable fertilizer. Part of what’s left is gaseous hydrogen sulfide, which breaks down into sulfur, which Mr. Lutz says is “the number one catalyst for other nutrients in the field.” That byproduct, he said, is “contaminants to the gas, but not contaminants to the environment.”
Another environmental benefit, Mr. Lutz noted, is increased use of digesters can reduce the need to use hydrolic fracturing, or fracking, to get natural gas. Fracking involves drilling into the earth and injecting high-pressure water, sand and chemicals to extract natural gas from shale deposits. Critics of the practice say it causes tremors within the earth’s surface and uses large amounts of water that has to be taken to and from a fracking site “at significant environmental cost,” according to a recent BBC article at www.wdt.me/xdyUKL.
“We don’t need to frack. Nobody likes fracking. Here’s natural gas from a renewable source,” Mr. Lutz said.
The digester Martin builds is of Mr. Lutz’s design.
“We have, as a company, our own unique digester,” he said. “I came up with my own design … that’s kind of why this one up there will be the first one (of its kind) in New York state.”
The money to develop and build the project will come from Cresta Funds out of Dallas, Texas. They’re a group of investors who put money into renewable energy projects around the United States. Cynthia S. French, LF Bioenergy executive vice president of U.S. feedstock, said a project like the one at Stauffer Farms “is typically about a $20 million cost. The farmer does not put any cash into this. They do continue their milk production.” She added that a partnership like the one they’ve entered with Stauffer Farms is “typically around a 15 to 20 year partnership.”
Aaron R. Stauffer, one of the farm’s managing partners, said they chose to partner with LF Bioenergy because “we thought (they) had the right vision for our farm.”
“We made sure what we did there was going to dovetail into our current operation and not interfere with it in some way,” he said. “They’re doing the investment, they’re taking the risk of this project, so we’re not sinking ... any (capital). They’re going to run it. They’re the experts, not us.”
Ms. French said the digester should start receiving manure in the fall. It will come from over 6,000 cows who are fed about 500,000 pounds of feed per day.
“It takes about three months to get it producing the quality (natural gas), to work out all the bugs and everything. Probably by December or January is when the first gas production would be occurring,” she said.
LF Bioenergy will have two employees who know how the digester works “managing it 24/7,” she said.
“We take the approach of hands on because of all of the safety issues that go along with doing a develop project like this,” Ms. French said. “If you manage it well, over that 15-year timeframe, it has a really good life to it beyond that.”
