No one is more synonymous with high-end realty in the north country than Amanda Miller, who owns Lake Ontario Realty.
She has been in real estate for 21 years, and has been known for selling high-end properties.
The idea of helping people, and staying local are just a couple of reasons she decided to get into real estate.
She said there isn’t a formula per se in order to sell the high-end properties.
“It’s super aggressive hard work,” she said. “And the problem is a lot of agents are not willing to put in that work. It’s hard. It is grinding everyday and being aggressive and going above and beyond with marketing and social media. If you’re doing it right, it’s not easy.”
Once a seller reaches out to Ms. Miller, she will go out and see the property as soon as she can. She will then take a day or two to do some research, and then give them her recommendations and marketing plans.
Ms. Miller said her knowledge and age is something that sets her apart.
“It is very rare to have somebody only 42 that’s been in 21 years,” she said.
It is common in real estate to either have someone extremely young who is still learning the ropes, or have someone who is an old-school agent, Ms. Miller said.
“I am the only person my age with my level of experience,” she said. “And because I’ve consistently been a massive, multi-million dollar producer almost my entire career and I’ve basically held the number one agent spot for, I think, over a decade, it’s really hard for anybody to match my expertise.”
She started off by going after multi-million properties with people who’s listing may have expired, or another agent didn’t sell the property; she said she “went really hardcore at them” in order to show them what she can bring.
“As time went on, I just started to be known as ‘Oh, this is the kind of property you have to sell, you have to call Amanda Miller,’” she said.
Most of the time now, people are reaching out to her.
Ms. Miller said she takes on all properties as long as she feels she is compatible with the client.
“The market is always developing and changing so it’s a partnership and it’s a team,” she said. “So as long as they’re willing to take my guidance, I will help anybody.”
In total, there are 25 agents that work under Lake Ontario Realty.
“We are probably one of the only offices that operates as a team in a very cut–throat business,” she said.
She added that her guidance is with each of the agents.
Having a team and working together as a team is what Ms. Miller always wanted, she said.
“It’s an equal give and take,” she said. “I’m very proud of all my agents. I’m very proud of how far we’ve come.”
The business will not just hire any agent, she said. There needs to be a good fit.
“I will do anything to protect the agents that I have,” she said.
Recently, she sold Whiskey Island for $1.9 million, which Ms. Miller is very proud of.
She was able to sell it for a personal friend of hers, and she said he had been working with a big name brokerage downstate for a couple of years.
When she became the broker, it was on the market for five days before going under contract.
“It was a huge sale, it was a very emotional sale, it was kind of a personal sale because it was a personal friend, and it was one of the largest sales,” she said.
She said her job is to market the property and get it out there.
“At the end of the day, whoever has the buyer, whether it’s myself or another agent, it’s always going to be whatever is the best for my seller,” she said.
Being the number one firm for five years in the Northern New York area is something she is proud of.
“We have this core group of agents that does a huge amount of volume, we’ve got a great group,” she said. “We’re very proud that we’ve been serving the north country for over 18 years.”
