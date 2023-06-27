A building that was once a bustling liquor store is still bustling after its remodeling and renaming as Massena’s only restaurant serving entirely Mexican fare.
Alkie’s Tap Room & Bottle Shop, 191 N. Main St., is owned by Vicki Burnett and Marie Barkley. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, with lunch serving starting at noon.
“Massena did not need another pizza place. Everybody does pizza,” Ms. Burnett said.
She said the restaurant opened last September, and was a new venture for her.
“I was an LPN (licensed practical nurse) for years. Then, we bought the liquor store. So, I quite nursing in 2012,” she said. “I cooked a very small scale years ago. But, I like cooking.”
Since opening, Alkie’s Tap Room & Bottle Shop has received rave reviews from customers on its Facebook page. In fact, she said, Facebook advertising has worked very well in their favor, with more than 2,000 followers on the social media network.
“We’ve been serving alcohol since the end of February. So, that’s what made it really take off,” she said. “It’s has been very successful. It’s been just amazing. We’ve had a lot of repeat customers. We’ve had a lot of new customers the last week, too.”
A varied menu of mouth-watering options also helps.
For starters, try the Tex-Mex Blooming Onion, Soft Pretzel Sticks, House Tortilla Chips, Empanadas, Potato Queso Bites and Fried Pickle Spears.
Then, delve into a menu that includes Nachos, Mexican Pizza, Quesadillas, Burritos, Taco Bowls and Tacos.
There’s also a kid’s meal for the younger visitors.
The beer store that was previously housed in the building now has a new home across the street. That’s been open for five years.
“We’ve got the liquor store. The selection is amazing. So, we get a lot of traffic there,” Ms. Burnett said.
But, she said, that business wasn’t sustainable.
“The problem is it wasn’t able to sustain as just a beer store. Because we were a craft beer, we don’t do big volume beer. The first year was good, the second year not so much,” she said.
By the third year, they decided they needed to do something different or shut down.
“We put a lot of money in this building. So, we wanted to do something that would make it bring in some money,” Ms. Burnett said.
And, thus, the restaurant, which has freezers of craft beers to whet the palate, became a reality. The wide range of beers is also available on tap, along with margaritas and wine.
“We had a wide variety of beers in our coolers and on tap. Serving food was sort of the next natural progression for us. In order to serve alcohol, you have to sell food in New York state. If you want to serve alcohol, they make you have some kind of a kitchen, even if it’s frozen pizzas on the side,” she said.
Selling items like frozen pizzas wasn’t an option.
“If you’re going to do it, do it right. So, we decided to serve food. We weren’t really sure what we were going to serve, and then somebody I was going to hire came in for an interview, and he’s the one that mentioned Mexican. It never dawned on me, and it was a great idea and it’s taken off,” Ms. Burnett said.
“I’ve never done this before. It’s all new,” she said. “We just researched and looked at different recipes. Our chicken quesadilla has always been huge. The burritos have taken off like crazy.”
It filled a niche that was missing in Massena.
“People just wanted Mexican food in Massena,” she said. “Everything is homemade. We slowly added a few things. We started with tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and we added taco bowls and burritos. We’ve added empanadas. We’ve added some apps. We do a Tex-Mex Blooming Onion because there’s nowhere to get a blooming onion around here, and it’s just taken off. People are really receptive to having Mexican food local.”
The crowds are evidence of that.
“We can have 49 people in here according to code, but we usually seat about 30. It’s usually packed,” she said.
But, Ms. Burnett said, that doesn’t mean expanding on what’s working right now.
“I have no desire to expand,” she said. “The only thing I would like to do is put a enclosed screened porch out back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.