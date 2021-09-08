After working in construction for many years, Clayton resident Eddie Casler saw a gap in the industry that led him to start his first business.
Precision Pumping specializes in concrete pumping through the use of a concrete trailer pump. A concrete pump is a tool used for transferring freshly mixed liquid concrete to the location on a construction site where it is needed.
“A contractor will call me when they are not able to get the concrete truck to the location they need to pour,” said Mr. Casler. “I can go up to 300 feet to a location.”
Mr. Casler also specializes in decorative concrete aggregate, broom finish patios, paver patios and concrete foundations.
“I was always interested in starting my own business. I saw that there was a demand for the service I now provide in the north country, so I jumped on it,” he said. “It has also allowed me to have control over my own schedule and to be able to spend more time with my two children.”
Precision Pumping has been hired by local contractors and even has provided assistance with the water treatment plant in Watertown when they were in need of cement to be poured with underwater divers.
“It was quite the experience to watch people dive underwater and pour concrete,” he said. “It was one of my favorite jobs so far.”
As Mr. Casler is in the first year of operation, he says that he is looking forward to expanding his business in the future and hiring staff.
“If I can offer advice to anyone thinking of starting their own business it would be to just take the leap and do it,” said Mr. Casler. “If you have an idea, just go out and do it, why wait?”
