Small Business Startup: Property Land Management

PJ Schleher, owner and developer at Property Land Management outside a recently finished shoreline home in Alexandria Bay. Kara Dry/NNY Business

Having over 20 years of experience, Parker “PJ” Schleher decided it was time for him to branch out and start his own business in the Thousand Islands town of Clayton.

“I had been working for local contractors for many years and people were encouraging me to go out on my own because I was talented in what I was doing,” said Mr. Schleher.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.