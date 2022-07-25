Small Business Startup: Property Land Management

Having over 20 years of experience, Parker “PJ” Schleher decided it was time for him to branch out and start his own business in the Thousand Islands town of Clayton.
“I had been working for local contractors for many years and people were encouraging me to go out on my own because I was talented in what I was doing,” said Mr. Schleher.
With that advice, he decided to start Property Land Management, an excavation services business that specalizes in excavation, site prep, septic systems, underground utility installation, driveways and sidewalks, road grading, land clearing and brush removal, landscaping, retaining walls, shorline protection and restoration, drainage ditches, retention ponds, beach maintainance, snow removal and property management.
Once Mr. Schleher decided to branch off on his own, he says that he contacted the Small Business Devleopment Center at Jefferson Community College and they were instrumental in helping him start his own business.
“I couldn’t have done it without the Small Business Development Center. They helped me with all the paperwork, connecting me with Watertown Savings Bank for my loans. I then was able to purchase all my equipment locally and get insurance locally.”
Working with local businesses is something that Mr. Schleher says was, and is still, very important to him, especially as he began his business at the start of the pandemic.
“It was very scary,” he said. “It was scary getting a loan at that time and knowing that the payments were coming. But, luckily, with the federal and state relief I was able to get help.”
Despite the pandemic, Mr. Schleher says that it was a great time to start a business in his field of work.
“Because I was home, you could get all the paperwork completed for jobs; you could get everything you needed to get done for a project and look up prices and order things and have all your ducks in a row,” he said.
The pandemic also was a time when homeowners were starting home renovations and other projects on their properties, something that Mr. Schleher says kept him busy and taking on new customers.
Mainly working alone, Mr. Schleher says that while he is busy owning his own business has allowed for him to make his own schedule and spend more time with his family.
“My girlfriend has Friday’s off and it’s nice to be able to take Friday off and enjoy time with my family and go out on the boat, or hockey or other sports,” he said.
As for growing his business, Mr. Schleher says that he is in the process of deciding to build or purchase a shop which will allow him to hire a few employees and continue to develop his customer base.
“Once that, my shop, gets established, hopefully within this year, then I would like to hire no more than three or four guys to be permenent employees with a couple extra sets of hands for the summer,” he said.
If Mr. Schleher has one peice of advice to offer others who are thinking of starting their own businesses, he says to utilize the resources that we have locally to get things started and know exactly what the process is.
“Use the Small Business Development Center,” he says, “they are the only place for businesses that are starting up, or even if an established business needs resources and assistance, they will steer you in the right direction and help you to work with the banks and local insurance agencies.’
